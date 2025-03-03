Mapping Enums
Map and normalize string values to GraphQL enum types
When working with REST APIs, you often encounter string values representing states, statuses, or categories that should be represented as enums in your GraphQL schema. Apollo Connectors provides tools for normalizing these values to match your GraphQL enum types, ensuring consistency and type safety.
Common use cases
Enum mapping is particularly valuable in these scenarios:
Converting lowercase or mixed-case status values (for example,
"active"and
"Active") to uppercase GraphQL enums (for example,
ACTIVE)
Standardizing variations of the same value (for example,
"in_progress",
"in progress", and
"inProgress") to a single enum value
Transforming numeric codes (for example,
1,
2,
3) into semantic enum values (for example,
PENDING,
APPROVED,
REJECTED)
Handling internationalized or legacy values by mapping them to a consistent set of enums
Matching enum values
The example below uses the
->match method to transform
status values from
active to
ACTIVE and
not active to
INACTIVE.
status: status->match(
["active", "ACTIVE"],
["not active", "INACTIVE"],
[@, "UNKNOWN"] # fallback — the value always matches `@`
)
->match method evaluates patterns sequentially and returns the first matching value.
Order matters; place more specific patterns before general ones, and use the catch-all pattern (
@) last.
Using the above transformation on the following response data yields the following results:
{
"status": "active"
}
{
"status": "ACTIVE"
}
{
"status": "none of the above"
}
{
"status": "UNKNOWN"
}
If a match isn't found, the result will be omitted and the field will be
null if nullable or result in a validation error if non-nullable. If you want to avoid this, you can use the
@ variable to provide a fallback, as shown in the example above.
Mapping arrays of string values
When mapping arrays of strings to lists of enum values, you can use the
->map() method combined with
->match():
1categories: categories->map({
2 @->match(
3 ["fashion", "FASHION"],
4 ["electronics", "ELECTRONICS"],
5 ["home", "HOME"],
6 [@, "OTHER"]
7 )
8})
This transforms an array like
["fashion", "home", "unknown"] into
["FASHION", "HOME", "OTHER"].
Additional resources
Learn more about GraphQL enum types in the official GraphQL documentation
Explore other transformation methods in the methods reference