Mapping Methods Reference
Transform data using string, object, and array methods
tip
Check out the Connectors Mapping Playground to experiment with and troubleshoot mapping expressions.
This reference documents all available transformation methods in the Connectors mapping language.
You use methods with the
->method syntax to manipulate strings, objects, arrays, and other data types.
Each method accepts arguments that can be JSON literals (numbers, strings, booleans, arrays, objects, and
null) or special variables like
$,
$args,
$this, or
$config.
See the common mapping patterns pages in the response mapping docs for example snippets of common transformations.
String methods
|Method
|Description
|Example
slice
|Returns a slice of a string
firstTwoChars: countryCode->slice(0, 2)
size
|Returns the length of a string
wordLength: word->size
Object methods
|Method
|Description
|Example
entries
|Returns a list of key-value pairs
keyValuePairs: object->entries
size
|Returns the number of properties in an object.
propCount: object->size
Array methods
|Method
|Description
|Example
first
|Returns the first value in a list
firstColor: colors->first
last
|Returns the last value in a list
lastColor: colors->last
map
|Maps a list of values to a new list, or converts a single item to a list
colors: colors->map({ name: @ })
slice
|Returns a slice of a list
firstTwoColors: colors->slice(0, 2)
size
|Returns the length of a list
colorCount: colors->size
Other methods
|Method
|Description
|Example
echo
|Evaluates and returns its first argument
wrappedValue: value->echo({ wrapped: @ })
jsonStringify
|Converts a value to a JSON string
jsonBody: body->jsonStringify
match
|Replaces a value with a new value if it matches another value
status: status->match([1, "one"], [2, "two"], [@, "other"])