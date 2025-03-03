Mapping Methods Reference

tip mapping expressions. Check out the Connectors Mapping Playground to experiment with and troubleshoot

This reference documents all available transformation methods in the Connectors mapping language. You use methods with the ->method syntax to manipulate strings, objects, arrays, and other data types. Each method accepts arguments that can be JSON literals (numbers, strings, booleans, arrays, objects, and null ) or special variables like $ , $args , $this , or $config .

See the common mapping patterns pages in the response mapping docs for example snippets of common transformations.

String methods

Method Description Example slice Returns a slice of a string firstTwoChars: countryCode->slice(0, 2) size Returns the length of a string wordLength: word->size

Object methods

Method Description Example entries Returns a list of key-value pairs keyValuePairs: object->entries size Returns the number of properties in an object. propCount: object->size

Array methods

Method Description Example first Returns the first value in a list firstColor: colors->first last Returns the last value in a list lastColor: colors->last map Maps a list of values to a new list, or converts a single item to a list colors: colors->map({ name: @ }) slice Returns a slice of a list firstTwoColors: colors->slice(0, 2) size Returns the length of a list colorCount: colors->size

Other methods