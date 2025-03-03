Connectors Library
Use prebuilt Connectors to kickstart integrating REST APIs into your graph
Apollo Connectors are purpose-built modules that simplify integrating external data sources into your GraphQL architecture. They provide a standardized way to transform REST API endpoints into a graph with minimal code.
The Connectors Community is a library for sharing prebuilt Apollo Connectors. Prebuilt Connectors help you integrate a variety of REST APIs—including AWS, OpenAPI, Strapi, Stripe—into your graph more quickly than building them from scratch.
Benefits
When using these prebuilt Connectors, you get the following benefits:
Strong developer experience
Dockerfile to host the project
VS Code settings for enhanced productivity
Hot reloading for rapid iteration
GraphOS integration
Automatic schema registration and management
Access to GraphOS observability features
Performance monitoring for Connector operations
Integration with existing Apollo workflows
Getting started
This space contains a subset of our full Connectors Community library. To see all available prebuilt Connectors, visit the repository.
To get started, see the dedicated page for a specific prebuilt Connector:
AI
AWS
Third-party services
Protocol adapters
Contributing
This library is a community-driven space where contributions are welcome and encouraged. For instructions on how to contribute, see the contributing guide.
Additional resources
If you are new to Connectors or looking to complete a certification, check out our introductory course to start building your first Connector.