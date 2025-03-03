Connectors Library

Apollo Connectors are purpose-built modules that simplify integrating external data sources into your GraphQL architecture. They provide a standardized way to transform REST API endpoints into a graph with minimal code.

The Connectors Community is a library for sharing prebuilt Apollo Connectors. Prebuilt Connectors help you integrate a variety of REST APIs—including AWS, OpenAPI, Strapi, Stripe—into your graph more quickly than building them from scratch.

Benefits

When using these prebuilt Connectors, you get the following benefits:

Strong developer experience Dockerfile to host the project VS Code settings for enhanced productivity Hot reloading for rapid iteration

GraphOS integration Automatic schema registration and management Access to GraphOS observability features Performance monitoring for Connector operations Integration with existing Apollo workflows



Getting started

This space contains a subset of our full Connectors Community library. To see all available prebuilt Connectors, visit the repository .

To get started, see the dedicated page for a specific prebuilt Connector:

AI

AWS

Third-party services

Protocol adapters

Contributing

This library is a community-driven space where contributions are welcome and encouraged. For instructions on how to contribute, see the contributing guide .

Additional resources

If you are new to Connectors or looking to complete a certification, check out our introductory course to start building your first Connector.