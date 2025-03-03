Connectors Library

Use prebuilt Connectors to kickstart integrating REST APIs into your graph

Apollo Connectors are purpose-built modules that simplify integrating external data sources into your GraphQL architecture. They provide a standardized way to transform REST API endpoints into a graph with minimal code.

The Connectors Community is a library for sharing prebuilt Apollo Connectors. Prebuilt Connectors help you integrate a variety of REST APIs—including AWS, OpenAPI, Strapi, Stripe—into your graph more quickly than building them from scratch.

Benefits

When using these prebuilt Connectors, you get the following benefits:

  • Strong developer experience

    • Dockerfile to host the project

    • VS Code settings for enhanced productivity

    • Hot reloading for rapid iteration

  • GraphOS integration

    • Automatic schema registration and management

    • Access to GraphOS observability features

    • Performance monitoring for Connector operations

    • Integration with existing Apollo workflows

Getting started

This space contains a subset of our full Connectors Community library. To see all available prebuilt Connectors, visit the repository.

To get started, see the dedicated page for a specific prebuilt Connector:

AI

AWS

Third-party services

Protocol adapters

Contributing

This library is a community-driven space where contributions are welcome and encouraged. For instructions on how to contribute, see the contributing guide.

Additional resources

If you are new to Connectors or looking to complete a certification, check out our introductory course to start building your first Connector.
Feedback

