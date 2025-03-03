Strapi Connector
Learn how to integrate Strapi CMS into your graph
Strapi is a headless CMS that provides a customizable API for content management. The prebuilt Strapi Connector provides a GraphQL interface for Strapi's REST API, allowing you to integrate your Strapi content into your federated graph.
Connector capabilities
This Connector incorporates Strapi REST API content-types into your graph.
Prerequisites
To use the Connector, you need:
A Strapi instance with REST API enabled
API token for authentication (if required)
Try out the Connector
Use the Apollo Sandbox below to test out the Connector. This is the same interface you use locally to test your queries.
Starting with the
Products query is easiest since it doesn't require any parameters.
Getting started
If you haven't already, create a new graph in GraphOS.
Copy the
supergraph.yamland
router.yamlfiles from the Connector to replace the files created by running
rover init.
Set your Strapi endpoint and API token as environment variables in your terminal:terminal
export STRAPI_API_URL=.... export STRAPI_API_TOKEN=....
Run
rover devto start the local development session:terminal
APOLLO_KEY=service:My-Graph-s1ff1u:•••••••••••••••••••••• \ APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=My-Graph-s1ff1u@main \ rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --router-config router.yaml
You're all set! Open
http://localhost:4000 to query your graph using Apollo Sandbox.
Adding to an existing graph in GraphOS
To add this Connector to an existing graph, publish the schema
strapi.graphql file to your graph ref using
rover subgraph publish:
APOLLO_KEY=service:My-Graph-s1ff1u:•••••••••••••••••••••• \
rover subgraph publish My-Graph-s1ff1u@main --name strapi --schema strapi.graphql --routing-url http://strapi
Setup VS Code task runner
Once you've set up the VS Code task runner, you can execute the
Tasks: Run Task command in VS Code to run the
rover dev task.
Edit your
.vscode/settings.json to include the following Strapi-specific keys:
{
"terminal.integrated.profiles.osx": {
"graphos": {
"path": "zsh",
"args": ["-l"],
"env": {
"STRAPI_API_URL": "",
"STRAPI_API_TOKEN": "",
...
}
}
},
"terminal.integrated.defaultProfile.osx": "graphos"
}
Alternatively, you can open a new terminal window in VS Code with the
graphos profile, then run
rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --router-config router.yaml.
Contributing
The Connectors Community welcomes contributions to this Connector or to expand the library. For instructions on how to contribute, see the contributing guide.
Modules to contribute
The following features can be added to this Connector:
Support for complex relationships between content types
Real-time data subscriptions
Media library management
User and permissions management
See the Strapi REST API Documentation for other features to implement.