Strapi is a headless CMS that provides a customizable API for content management. The prebuilt Strapi Connector provides a GraphQL interface for Strapi's REST API, allowing you to integrate your Strapi content into your federated graph.

Connector capabilities

This Connector incorporates Strapi REST API content-types into your graph.

Prerequisites

To use the Connector, you need:

A Strapi instance with REST API enabled

API token for authentication (if required)

Try out the Connector

Use the Apollo Sandbox below to test out the Connector. This is the same interface you use locally to test your queries.

Starting with the Products query is easiest since it doesn't require any parameters.

Click to interact with Sandbox

Getting started

If you haven't already, create a new graph in GraphOS. Copy the supergraph.yaml and router.yaml files from the Connector to replace the files created by running rover init . Set your Strapi endpoint and API token as environment variables in your terminal: terminal copy export STRAPI_API_URL=.... export STRAPI_API_TOKEN=.... Run rover dev to start the local development session: terminal copy APOLLO_KEY=service:My-Graph-s1ff1u:•••••••••••••••••••••• \ APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=My-Graph-s1ff1u@main \ rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --router-config router.yaml

You're all set! Open http://localhost:4000 to query your graph using Apollo Sandbox.

Adding to an existing graph in GraphOS

To add this Connector to an existing graph, publish the schema strapi.graphql file to your graph ref using rover subgraph publish :

terminal copy APOLLO_KEY=service:My-Graph-s1ff1u:•••••••••••••••••••••• \ rover subgraph publish My-Graph-s1ff1u@main --name strapi --schema strapi.graphql --routing-url http://strapi

Setup VS Code task runner

Once you've set up the VS Code task runner, you can execute the Tasks: Run Task command in VS Code to run the rover dev task. Edit your .vscode/settings.json to include the following Strapi-specific keys:

terminal copy { "terminal.integrated.profiles.osx": { "graphos": { "path": "zsh", "args": ["-l"], "env": { "STRAPI_API_URL": "", "STRAPI_API_TOKEN": "", ... } } }, "terminal.integrated.defaultProfile.osx": "graphos" }

Alternatively, you can open a new terminal window in VS Code with the graphos profile, then run rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --router-config router.yaml .

Contributing

The Connectors Community welcomes contributions to this Connector or to expand the library. For instructions on how to contribute, see the contributing guide .

Modules to contribute

The following features can be added to this Connector:

Support for complex relationships between content types

Real-time data subscriptions

Media library management

User and permissions management

See the Strapi REST API Documentation for other features to implement.