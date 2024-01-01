Setting HTTP Request Headers

Apollo Connectors support adding headers to HTTP requests with the http.headers argument. Like with URLs, you can define header values using a combination of fixed values and dynamic mapping expressions in curly braces ( {} ).

Headers with static and dynamic values

This example uses a static value for the x-api-version header and a dynamic value with the $config variable for the Authorization header:

GraphQL Example Connector with headers copy 1 type Query { 2 products : [ Product ] 3 @connect ( 4 http : { 5 GET : "https://myapi.dev/products" 6 headers : [ 7 { name : "x-api-version" , value : "2024-01-01" } 8 { name : "Authorization" , value : "Bearer {$config.token}" } 9 ] 10 } 11 selection : "id" 12 ) 13 }

Header propagation

You can propagate headers from an incoming client request using the from argument. This example forwards the Authorization header value from a client request to the connected HTTP endpoint.

GraphQL Example Connector with client header propagation copy 1 type Query { 2 products : [ Product ] 3 @connect ( 4 http : { GET : "https://myapi.dev/products" , 5 headers : [{ name : "Authorization" , from : "Authorization" }] } 6 selection : "id" 7 ) 8 }

note @connect or @source , the router configuration takes precedence. If header rules in your router configuration conflict with headers set inor, theconfiguration takes precedence.

Shared headers with @source

You can use a source to share a set of headers with multiple Connectors:

GraphQL Example: Connector with shared headers copy 1 extend schema 2 @source ( 3 name : "ecomm" 4 http : { 5 baseURL : "https://myapi.dev" 6 headers : [ 7 { name : "x-api-version" , value : "2024-01-01" } 8 { name : "Authorization" , value : "{$config.token}" } 9 ] 10 } 11 ) 12 13 type Query { 14 products : [ Product ] 15 @ connect ( 16 source : "ecomm" 17 http : { GET : "/products" } 18 selection : "id" 19 ) 20 }

Overriding headers

Headers in @connect override headers in @source ; they are not combined.

In this example, because @connect includes an Authorization header, the Authorization header from @source is never set on requests to the /products endpoint:

GraphQL Example: Overriding source headers copy 1 extend schema 2 @source ( 3 name : "ecomm" 4 http : { 5 baseURL : "https://myapi.dev" 6 headers : [ 7 { name : "x-api-version" , value : "2024-01-01" } 8 { name : "Authorization" , value : "{$config.token}" } 9 ] 10 } 11 ) 12 13 type Query { 14 products : [ Product ] 15 @ connect ( 16 source : "ecomm" 17 http : { 18 GET : "/products" 19 headers : [ 20 { name : "Authorization" , from : "Authorization" } 21 ] 22 } 23 selection : "id" 24 ) 25 }

The @source header setting is overridden even if the incoming client request doesn't include an Authorization header to propagate.

Additional resources

To test header configurations, use Connector mode in the Connectors Mapping Playground .