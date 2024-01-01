Setting HTTP Request Headers
Set and forward headers in HTTP requests
Apollo Connectors support adding headers to HTTP requests with the
http.headers argument.
Like with URLs, you can define header values using a combination of fixed values and dynamic mapping expressions in curly braces (
{}).
Headers with static and dynamic values
This example uses a static value for the
x-api-version header and a dynamic value with the
$config variable for the
Authorization header:
1type Query {
2 products: [Product]
3 @connect(
4 http: {
5 GET: "https://myapi.dev/products"
6 headers: [
7 { name: "x-api-version", value: "2024-01-01" }
8 { name: "Authorization", value: "Bearer {$config.token}" }
9 ]
10 }
11 selection: "id"
12 )
13}
Header propagation
You can propagate headers from an incoming client request using the
from argument.
This example forwards the
Authorization header value from a client request to the connected HTTP endpoint.
1type Query {
2 products: [Product]
3 @connect(
4 http: { GET: "https://myapi.dev/products",
5 headers: [{ name: "Authorization", from: "Authorization" }] }
6 selection: "id"
7 )
8}
@connect or
@source, the router configuration takes precedence.
Shared headers with
@source
You can use a source to share a set of headers with multiple Connectors:
1extend schema
2@source(
3 name: "ecomm"
4 http: {
5 baseURL: "https://myapi.dev"
6 headers: [
7 { name: "x-api-version", value: "2024-01-01" }
8 { name: "Authorization", value: "{$config.token}" }
9 ]
10 }
11)
12
13type Query {
14 products: [Product]
15 @connect(
16 source: "ecomm"
17 http: { GET: "/products" }
18 selection: "id"
19 )
20}
Overriding headers
Headers in
@connect override headers in
@source; they are not combined.
In this example, because
@connect includes an
Authorization header, the
Authorization header from
@source is never set on requests to the
/products endpoint:
1extend schema
2@source(
3 name: "ecomm"
4 http: {
5 baseURL: "https://myapi.dev"
6 headers: [
7 { name: "x-api-version", value: "2024-01-01" }
8 { name: "Authorization", value: "{$config.token}" }
9 ]
10 }
11)
12
13type Query {
14 products: [Product]
15 @connect(
16 source: "ecomm"
17 http: {
18 GET: "/products"
19 headers: [
20 { name: "Authorization", from: "Authorization" }
21 ]
22 }
23 selection: "id"
24 )
25}
The
@source header setting is overridden even if the incoming client request doesn't include an
Authorization header to propagate.
Additional resources
To test header configurations, use Connector mode in the Connectors Mapping Playground.