Apollo Connectors Quickstart

⏱️ Estimated time: 10 minutes

Hello! 👋 By completing this tutorial, you'll transform data from a fictional REST API into a GraphQL API that lets clients request exactly what they need.

If you completed the Apollo GraphOS quickstart and already have a graph initiated with rover init using the example ecommerce REST API, you can skip to Step 2: Add new fields.

tip If you learn best with videos and exercises, this interactive course teaches you how to integrate REST APIs into a graph. Prefer to start with a high-level conceptual understanding? Check out the Why Use Connectors?

Prerequisites

To get started, you need:

A GraphOS Studio account. Sign up for a Free plan if needed.

The latest version of the Rover CLI. Install or update it like so: Linux / MacOS Windows terminal copy curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/latest | sh terminal copy iwr 'https://rover.apollo.dev/win/latest' | iex

Authentication for Rover with your Studio account. Set it up like so: terminal copy rover config auth

Step 1. Create a graph

This quickstart uses Rover to create a graph with Apollo Connectors—the fastest way to integrate REST APIs. Though this graph uses REST, graphs work with any data source or combination of sources.

In your terminal, create a working directory for your graph: terminal copy mkdir my-apollo-graph && cd my-apollo-graph Initialize your graph: terminal copy rover init Follow the prompts, selecting Create a new graph and one or more REST APIs as your starting point. Store the generated credentials securely, particularly the APOLLO_KEY , as it's a graph API key.

Explore example

The best way to explore the example is to run a test request in Apollo Sandbox, a local GraphQL server. To get it started:

In your terminal, follow the Next steps presented by rover init : Linux / MacOS Windows terminal copy APOLLO_KEY=<key> \ APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=<graph-ref> \ rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml Powershell terminal copy $env:APOLLO_KEY = "<key>"; $env:APOLLO_GRAPH_REF = "<graph-ref>"; rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml Command Prompt terminal copy set APOLLO_KEY=<key> && set APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=<graph-ref> && rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml Once rover dev is running, the output in your terminal should end with something like this: terminal ==> Attempting to start router at http://localhost:4000. ==> Health check exposed at http://127.0.0.1:8088/health WARN: Connector debugging is enabled, this may expose sensitive information. ==> Your supergraph is running! head to http://localhost:4000 to query your supergraph If you receive an Error: Not connected to GraphOS. , ensure you've included your APOLLO_KEY and GRAPH REF . See Graph API keys for instructions on how to obtain a new one.

, ensure you've included your and . See Graph API keys for instructions on how to obtain a new one. If you receive an Error: License not found. , it means you need a GraphOS account with a current Free or Enterprise plan. Verify your organization's plan by navigating to GraphOS Studio, clicking on Settings, then selecting the Billing tab. Sign up for a new Free plan if necessary. The router is the single entry point to the graph. It lets clients fetch exactly what they need with one request, even across multiple APIs.



To make requests to your router, open http://localhost:4000 in your browser. Copy and paste the following query in the central Operation panel to get all products: GraphQL Example query copy query Products { products { id name description } } Run the request by clicking the ▶️ Products button. Your response should show a list of space-related products.

That's it—a fully functional graph! Next, you'll add and transform more data from the /products endpoint.

Step 2. Add new fields

To expose additional data through your graph, you update the GraphQL schema:

Open the products.graphql file generated by rover init and read the comments to get a brief overview of the file. Notice the selection mapping: GraphQL products.graphql type Query { products : [ Product ] @connect ( source : "ecomm" http : { GET : "/products" } # GET, POST, PUT, PATCH, DELETE. selection : "" " $.products { id name description } """ ) } This is the part you'll update next. The best way to simultaneously explore what data an endpoint offers and update your Connector accordingly is with the Connectors Mapping Playground. This link is prepopulated with data from the /products endpoint and embedded below:

Connectors Mapping Playground Best viewed on a larger screen Open in new tab

Try adding slug to the selection mapping Mapping panel. GraphQL copy $. products { id name description slug } Notice the products in the Results panel now include slug s. Imagine you also want your graph to expose a new field called primaryTag . This field should return the name of the first tag in a product's tags array. Using the ->first method, play with the Mapping panel until you've achieved this. GraphQL Mapping copy $. products { id name description slug primaryTag : tags -> first . name } Update your products.graphql : Add slug and primaryTag fields to your Product type.

Copy and paste the mapping you've finessed in the Mapping Playground into the selection field of your Connector.

Save your products.graphql . GraphQL products.graphql copy type Product { id : ID ! name : String description : String slug : String primaryTag : String } type Query { products : [ Product ] @connect ( source : "ecomm" http : { GET : "/products" } selection : "" " $.products { id name description slug primaryTag: tags->first.name } """ ) } To test the updated schema as expected, run the following query in your Sandbox, which should still be running on http://localhost:4000 . GraphQL Sandbox request copy query products { products { name slug primaryTag } }

You should see the new fields you mapped from the /products endpoint. Congrats—you've integrated more data into your graph!

Next steps