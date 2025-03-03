Mapping Arrays

In Apollo Connectors selection mapping, array handling happens automatically, so you must ensure that your schema uses list types appropriately.

Example array handling

For example, given the following JSON response:

JSON JSON Response { "results" : [ { "id" : "1" , "variants" : [ { "id" : "1" , "color" : "Silver" }, { "id" : "2" , "color" : "Platinum" } ], "reviews" : [ "Best purchase ever!" , "Good value" ] } ] }

You can use the following selection mapping:

GraphQL Example: wrapping fields copy 1 type Query { 2 products : [ Product ] # List 1 3 @connect ( 4 http : { GET : "https://ecommerce.demo-api.apollo.dev/products" } 5 selection : "" " 6 $.results { # Populates list 1 7 id 8 variants { # Populates list 2 9 id 10 type: color 11 } 12 reviews # Populates list 3 13 } 14 """ 15 ) 16 } 17 18 type User { 19 id : ID ! 20 variants : [ Variant ] # List 2 21 reviews : [ String ] # List 3 22 } 23 24 type Variant { 25 id : ID ! 26 color : String 27 }

List management

Various methods, including ->first , ->last , ->slice , and ->size , let you transform lists.

For example, to transform a list into its first value, use ->first like so:

GraphQL Selection mapping snippet color -> first

JSON Response data { "color" : [ "red" , "green" , "blue" ] } JSON Result { "color" : "red" }

To wrap a single item in a list, you can use a literal list and select the property:

GraphQL Selection mapping snippet $([$.color])

JSON Response data { "color" : "red" } JSON Result { "color" : [ "red" ] }

Convert a map into a list of key-value pairs

Converting a map into a list of key-value pairs is particularly useful when you need to work with data in a more structured or iterable format. For example, in a frontend application, you might want to render a list of items, such as color names and their corresponding hex codes.

The example below uses the ->entries method to convert a map of color names and hex codes into a list of objects. You can use the following selection mapping snippet:

GraphQL Selection mapping snippet copy colors : colors -> entries

To transform response data like this:

JSON Response data { "colors" : { "red" : "#ff0000" , "green" : "#00ff00" , "blue" : "#0000ff" } } JSON Result { "colors" : [ { "key" : "red" , "value" : "#ff0000" }, { "key" : "green" , "value" : "#00ff00" }, { "key" : "blue" , "value" : "#0000ff" } ] }

To use different names for keys and values, select the fields with aliases:

GraphQL Selection mapping snippet copy colors : colors -> entries { name : key hex : value }

JSON Response data { "colors" : { "red" : "#ff0000" , "green" : "#00ff00" , "blue" : "#0000ff" } } JSON Result { "colors" : [ { "name" : "red" , "hex" : "#ff0000" }, { "name" : "green" , "hex" : "#00ff00" }, { "name" : "blue" , "hex" : "#0000ff" } ] }

