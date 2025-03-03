Mapping Arrays

Transform JSON arrays and objects into GraphQL lists

In Apollo Connectors selection mapping, array handling happens automatically, so you must ensure that your schema uses list types appropriately.

tip
Check out the Connectors Mapping Playground to experiment with and troubleshoot mapping expressions.

Example array handling

For example, given the following JSON response:

JSON
JSON Response
{
  "results": [
    {
      "id": "1",
      "variants": [
        { "id": "1", "color": "Silver" },
        { "id": "2", "color": "Platinum" }
      ],
      "reviews": ["Best purchase ever!", "Good value"]
    }
  ]
}

You can use the following selection mapping:

GraphQL
Example: wrapping fields
1type Query {
2  products: [Product]  # List 1
3    @connect(
4      http: { GET: "https://ecommerce.demo-api.apollo.dev/products" }
5      selection: """
6      $.results {                    # Populates list 1
7        id
8        variants {                   # Populates list 2
9          id
10          type: color
11        }
12        reviews                      # Populates list 3
13      }
14      """
15    )
16}
17
18type User {
19  id: ID!
20  variants: [Variant] # List 2
21  reviews: [String] # List 3
22}
23
24type Variant {
25  id: ID!
26  color: String
27}

List management

Various methods, including ->first, ->last, ->slice, and ->size, let you transform lists.

For example, to transform a list into its first value, use ->first like so:

GraphQL
Selection mapping snippet
color->first
JSON
Response data
{
  "color": ["red", "green", "blue"]
}
JSON
Result
{
  "color": "red"
}

To wrap a single item in a list, you can use a literal list and select the property:

GraphQL
Selection mapping snippet
$([$.color])
JSON
Response data
{
  "color": "red"
}
JSON
Result
{
  "color": ["red"]
}

Convert a map into a list of key-value pairs

Converting a map into a list of key-value pairs is particularly useful when you need to work with data in a more structured or iterable format. For example, in a frontend application, you might want to render a list of items, such as color names and their corresponding hex codes.

The example below uses the ->entries method to convert a map of color names and hex codes into a list of objects. You can use the following selection mapping snippet:

GraphQL
Selection mapping snippet
colors: colors->entries

To transform response data like this:

JSON
Response data
{
  "colors": {
    "red": "#ff0000",
    "green": "#00ff00",
    "blue": "#0000ff"
  }
}
JSON
Result
{
  "colors": [
    { "key": "red", "value": "#ff0000" },
    { "key": "green", "value": "#00ff00" },
    { "key": "blue", "value": "#0000ff" }
  ]
}

To use different names for keys and values, select the fields with aliases:

GraphQL
Selection mapping snippet
colors: colors->entries {
  name: key
  hex: value
}
JSON
Response data
{
  "colors": {
    "red": "#ff0000",
    "green": "#00ff00",
    "blue": "#0000ff"
  }
}
JSON
Result
{
  "colors": [
    { "name": "red", "hex": "#ff0000" },
    { "name": "green", "hex": "#00ff00" },
    { "name": "blue", "hex": "#0000ff" }
  ]
}

