REST API Requirements

Connectors make it easy to build a GraphQL API using your existing HTTP/JSON APIs. They're flexible and work with most APIs, especially if they conform to the following guidelines.

Content Type

Connectors expect a JSON response body. If your API endpoint doesn't default to a JSON content type, you may need to specify an Accept: application/json header. See the requests guide to learn how to set headers.

Some APIs may have a different mechanism for specifying the response content type, such as a query parameter or file extension. Ensure your Connector is configured appropriately to request a JSON response.

note Connectors don't require a Content-Type response header. By default, they interpret any response body as JSON.

Core JSON-over-HTTP requirements

Connectors work with APIs that follow these JSON-over-HTTP principles:

Your endpoints accept requests using these HTTP verbs: GET , POST , PUT , PATCH , DELETE .

Your endpoints use path segments and query string parameters for inputs, such as /users/123 or /users?limit=10 .

For POST , PUT , and PATCH requests with request bodies, your endpoints accept JSON or form URL encoded strings.

Your endpoints respond with JSON values—typically objects, but any JSON value is allowed.

Your endpoints always return a status code between 200 and 299 for successful requests.

Your endpoints provide a known set of properties. GraphQL doesn't have a Map type, so you must define the mapping between JSON properties and GraphQL fields in advance. (You can map an arbitrary map to a scalar field using a custom scalar type.)

Entity representation and relationships

Connectors work best with APIs that follow these conventions for representing and retrieving entities:

You represent your entities across various endpoints using the same identifiers. For example, a User is consistently identified by 123 across all endpoints.

You provide endpoints to fetch an entity by its primary key. For example, /users/123 returns the user with ID 123 .

Your endpoints use simple values for foreign keys. For example, a User object has a companyId field containing the ID of the company it belongs to. (Using a full URL such as {"company": "http://myapi.com/company/234"} is difficult to work with).

When appropriate, your endpoints embed related entities in the response. For example, a User object might include a company field that contains a Company object.

Security conventions

To ensure secure interactions, your API should follow these security best practices.