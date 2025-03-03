Setting HTTP Request Bodies

Apollo Connectors support POST , PUT , PATCH , and DELETE requests, including request bodies. The http.body field defines a JSON body to send with requests using the mapping language.

Example request bodies

Basic http.body example

This example uses the id and quantity fields from the input argument to create a JSON body like this:

GraphQL type Mutation { addProduct ( input : AddProductInput ! ): Product @connect ( source : "ecomm" http : { POST : "/products/add" body : "" " $args.input { id quantity } """ } selection : "id" ) } JSON { "id" : 1 , "quantity" : 2 }

The values in the JSON body depend on the input argument's values.

Example http.body with methods

This example updates a product country code using the slice method in the body .

GraphQL type Mutation { updateProduct ( id : ID ! , countryName : String ! ): Product @connect ( source : "ecomm" http : { PUT : "/products/{$args.id}" body : "countryCode: $args.countryName->slice(0, 2)" } selection : "id" ) }

Given a countryName of "FRANCE" the request body would look like this:

JSON { "countryCode" : "FR" }

Example http.body with literal value

This example shows how to include literal values in your request body using the $() syntax.

GraphQL type Mutation { deleteProduct ( id : ID ! ): DeleteResult @connect ( source : "ecomm" http : { DELETE : "/products/{$args.id}" body : "" " $({ reason: " User requested deletion ", permanentDelete: true, }) """ } selection : "success" ) }

JSON { "reason" : "User requested deletion" , "permanentDelete" : true , }

Form URL encoding

By adding a Content-Type header of exactly application/x-www-form-urlencoded , GraphOS Router encodes the request body as a form URL encoded string.

GraphQL Form URL encoding copy 1 type Mutation { 2 createPost ( input : CreatePostInput ! ): Post 3 @connect ( 4 http : { 5 POST : "https://api.example.com/posts" 6 headers : [{ name : "Content-Type" , value : "application/x-www-form-urlencoded" }], 7 body : "" " 8 $args.input { 9 title 10 content 11 } 12 """ 13 } 14 ) 15 }

The router first maps the request body to a JSON object:

JSON { "title" : "Hello, world!" , "content" : "This is a post." }

Then, it encodes the object as a x-www-form-urlencoded string:

plaintext title=Hello%2C+world%21&content=This+is+a+post.

URL encoding details

Connectors follow these rules for URL encoding:

List values are indexed starting from 0 using the list[0]=value syntax.

Nested objects use the parent[child]=value syntax.

Spaces are encoded as + .

GraphQL Example: form URL encoding copy 1 type Mutation { 2 example ( input : ExampleInput ! ): Example 3 @connect ( 4 http : { POST : "/example" , headers : [{ name : "content-type" , value : "application/x-www-form-urlencoded" }] } 5 body : "" " 6 $args.input { 7 name 8 tags 9 addresses { 10 street 11 city 12 state 13 zip 14 } 15 } 16 """ 17 ) 18 } 19 20 input ExampleInput { 21 name : String ! 22 tags : [ String ! ] 23 addresses : [ AddressInput ! ] 24 } 25 26 input AddressInput { 27 street : String ! 28 city : String ! 29 state : String ! 30 zip : String ! 31 }