Setting HTTP Request Bodies

Set bodies in HTTP requests

Apollo Connectors support POST, PUT, PATCH, and DELETE requests, including request bodies. The http.body field defines a JSON body to send with requests using the mapping language.

Example request bodies

Basic http.body example

This example uses the id and quantity fields from the input argument to create a JSON body like this:

GraphQL
type Mutation {
  addProduct(input: AddProductInput!): Product
    @connect(
      source: "ecomm"
      http: {
        POST: "/products/add"
        body: """
        $args.input {
          id
          quantity
        }
        """
      }
      selection: "id"
    )
}
JSON
{
  "id": 1,
  "quantity": 2
}

The values in the JSON body depend on the input argument's values.

Example http.body with methods

This example updates a product country code using the slice method in the body.

GraphQL
type Mutation {
  updateProduct(id: ID!, countryName: String!): Product
    @connect(
      source: "ecomm"
      http: {
        PUT: "/products/{$args.id}"
        body: "countryCode: $args.countryName->slice(0, 2)"
      }
      selection: "id"
    )
}

Given a countryName of "FRANCE" the request body would look like this:

JSON
{
  "countryCode": "FR"
}

Example http.body with literal value

This example shows how to include literal values in your request body using the $() syntax.

GraphQL
type Mutation {
  deleteProduct(id: ID!): DeleteResult
    @connect(
      source: "ecomm"
      http: {
        DELETE: "/products/{$args.id}"
        body: """
        $({
          reason: "User requested deletion",
          permanentDelete: true,
        })
        """
      }
      selection: "success"
    )
}
JSON
{
  "reason": "User requested deletion",
  "permanentDelete": true,
}

Form URL encoding

By adding a Content-Type header of exactly application/x-www-form-urlencoded, GraphOS Router encodes the request body as a form URL encoded string.

GraphQL
Form URL encoding
1type Mutation {
2  createPost(input: CreatePostInput!): Post
3    @connect(
4      http: {
5        POST: "https://api.example.com/posts"
6        headers: [{ name: "Content-Type", value: "application/x-www-form-urlencoded" }],      
7        body: """
8        $args.input {
9          title
10          content
11        }
12        """
13      }
14    )
15  }

The router first maps the request body to a JSON object:

JSON
{
  "title": "Hello, world!",
  "content": "This is a post."
}

Then, it encodes the object as a x-www-form-urlencoded string:

plaintext
title=Hello%2C+world%21&content=This+is+a+post.

URL encoding details

Connectors follow these rules for URL encoding:

  • List values are indexed starting from 0 using the list[0]=value syntax.

  • Nested objects use the parent[child]=value syntax.

  • Spaces are encoded as +.

GraphQL
Example: form URL encoding
1type Mutation {
2  example(input: ExampleInput!): Example
3  @connect(
4    http: { POST: "/example", headers: [{ name: "content-type", value: "application/x-www-form-urlencoded" }] }
5    body: """
6      $args.input {
7        name
8        tags
9        addresses {
10          street
11          city
12          state
13          zip
14        }
15      }
16    """
17  )
18}
19
20input ExampleInput {
21  name: String!
22  tags: [String!]
23  addresses: [AddressInput!]
24}
25
26input AddressInput {
27  street: String!
28  city: String!
29  state: String!
30  zip: String!
31}
plaintext
Result (new lines added for readability)
1name=Example
2&tags[0]=tag1
3&tags[1]=tag2
4&addresses[0][street]=123+Main+St
5&addresses[0][city]=Anytown
6&addresses[0][state]=CA
7&addresses[0][zip]=12345
8&addresses[1][street]=456+Elm+St
9&addresses[1][city]=Othertown
10&addresses[1][state]=NY
11&addresses[1][zip]=54321
