Mapping Variable Reference

tip Check out the Connectors Mapping Playground to experiment with and troubleshoot mapping expressions.

Variables are the building blocks for transforming data in GraphOS Connectors. They provide access to the various data sources that can be used in your mapping expressions, allowing you to dynamically connect your GraphQL schema to your REST APIs.

Variables can refer to:

GraphQL arguments

sibling fields from parent objects

request and response data

information from the router

Available variables

The available variables depend on the context of the expression.

Variable Definition Availability Notes $args The arguments passed to the field in the GraphQL query. For a field defined like product(id: ID!): Product , $args.id refers to the id argument passed to the product field. Available in any expression in a @connect directive if arguments are defined for the field.

if arguments are defined for the field. Not available in @source . $this The parent object of the current field. Can be used to access sibling fields. Learn about dependencies $this can create. Only available on non-root types, that is, not within Query or Mutation Connectors.

or Connectors. Not available in @source . $config Variables set in the GraphOS Router configuration. Always available. $context Context set by router customizations like coprocessors. Only available if router customizations exist where context has been set. $ At the top level, $ refers to the root of the API response body.

Within a {...} sub-selection, $ refers to the value of the parent. See an example. Only available on non-root types, that is, not within Query or Mutation Connectors.

or Connectors. Not available in @source . @ The value being transformed with a method. Behaves differently depending on the context. Learn more. Depends on the specific transformation method or mapping being applied.

Additional variable notes

$this

Using $this creates a dependency between the Connector and fields on the parent object. This implies that another Connector or another subgraph can provide this field.

GraphQL type Product { id : ID ! reviews : [ Review ] # Some other Connector or subgraph provides the `id` value. @connect ( http : { GET : "/products/{$this.id}/reviews" }, selection : "id rating comment" ) }

This feature of $this is equivalent to the @requires directive in Apollo Federation.

For example, the following Connectors usage is equivalent to the following @requires usage in a subgraph schema.

GraphQL type Product { id : ID ! weight : Int shippingCost : Int @connect ( http : { GET : "/shipping?weight=${this.weight}" }, selection : "$" ) }

GraphQL type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! weight : Int @external shippingCost : Int @requires ( fields : "weight" ) }

In fact, you can combine Connectors with @requires to create computed fields using REST APIs.

$

When used at the top-level of an expression, $ is only valid within the selection field of a Connector, and refers to the root of the response body from the API. When used within a {...} sub-selection, $ refers to the value of the parent.

connectors $.results { # Here `$` refers to the response body id: $.id # `$` refers to the `results` field }

@

Refers to the value being transformed with a method, which is sometimes the same as $ , but not always.

For example, in the value->echo({ wrapped: @ }) example in the methods section, @ refers to the value of value , while $ refers to the object containing value .