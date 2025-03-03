Mapping Variable Reference
Access and transform data using variables
Variables are the building blocks for transforming data in GraphOS Connectors. They provide access to the various data sources that can be used in your mapping expressions, allowing you to dynamically connect your GraphQL schema to your REST APIs.
Variables can refer to:
GraphQL arguments
sibling fields from parent objects
request and response data
information from the router
Available variables
The available variables depend on the context of the expression.
|Variable
|Definition
|Availability Notes
|The arguments passed to the field in the GraphQL query.
For a field defined like
product(id: ID!): Product,
$args.id refers to the
id argument passed to the
product field.
|The parent object of the current field. Can be used to access sibling fields. Learn about dependencies
$this can create.
|Variables set in the GraphOS Router configuration.
|Always available.
|Context set by router customizations like coprocessors.
|Only available if router customizations exist where context has been set.
|At the top level,
$ refers to the root of the API response body.
Within a
{...} sub-selection,
$ refers to the value of the parent. See an example.
|The value being transformed with a method. Behaves differently depending on the context. Learn more.
|Depends on the specific transformation method or mapping being applied.
Additional variable notes
$this
Using
$this creates a dependency between the Connector and fields on the parent object. This implies that another Connector or another subgraph can provide this field.
type Product {
id: ID!
reviews: [Review]
# Some other Connector or subgraph provides the `id` value.
@connect(http: { GET: "/products/{$this.id}/reviews" }, selection: "id rating comment")
}
This feature of
$this is equivalent to the
@requires directive in Apollo Federation.
For example, the following Connectors usage is equivalent to the following
@requires usage in a subgraph schema.
type Product {
id: ID!
weight: Int
shippingCost: Int @connect(http: { GET: "/shipping?weight=${this.weight}" }, selection: "$")
}
type Product @key(fields: "id") {
id: ID!
weight: Int @external
shippingCost: Int @requires(fields: "weight")
}
In fact, you can combine Connectors with
@requires to create computed fields using REST APIs.
$
When used at the top-level of an expression,
$ is only valid within the
selection field of a Connector, and refers
to the root of the response body from the API. When used within a
{...} sub-selection,
$ refers to the value of the parent.
$.results { # Here `$` refers to the response body
id: $.id # `$` refers to the `results` field
}
@
Refers to the value being transformed with a method, which is sometimes the same as
$, but not always.
For example, in the
value->echo({ wrapped: @ }) example in the methods section,
@ refers to the value of
value, while
$
refers to the object containing
value.
Additionally, in the
colors->map({ name: @ }) example, the method binds
@ to each element in the
$.colors list, while
$ remains unchanged.