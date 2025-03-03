Limitations of Apollo Connectors

Apollo Connectors have the following limitations.

Some supergraphs are unsupported

A small fraction of supergraphs will not compose when adding a Connector. If you add a Connector and see a number of unrelated errors after composing (usually related to SATISFIABILITY ), then you've likely encountered this limitation.

Abstract schema types are unsupported

Abstract schema types ( interface and union ) are currently not supported in subgraphs that contain Connectors.

Support for @interfaceObject was added in preview.3.

A workaround for union types is to create a new type that combines all the properties from each possible return type and mark any non-overlapping fields as nullable.

GraphQL Unsupported schema with abstract type 1 type Query { 2 products : [ Product ] 3 @connect ( 4 http : { GET : "/products" } 5 selection : "" " 6 $.results { 7 id 8 title 9 author { name } 10 director { name } 11 } 12 """ 13 ) 14 } 15 16 union Product = Book | Film 17 18 type Book { 19 id : ID ! 20 title : String 21 author : Person ! 22 } 23 24 type Film { 25 id : ID ! 26 title : String 27 director : Person ! 28 } 29 30 type Person { 31 id : ID 32 name : String 33 } GraphQL Workaround without abstract types 1 type Query { 2 products : [ Product ] 3 @connect ( 4 http : { GET : "https://api.example.com/products" } 5 selection : "" " 6 $.results { 7 id 8 title 9 author { name } 10 director { name } 11 } 12 """ 13 ) 14 } 15 16 type Product { 17 id : ID ! 18 title : String ! 19 author : Person # nullable 20 director : Person # nullable 21 } 22 23 type Person { 24 id : ID 25 name : String 26 }

Circular references are unsupported

Connectors don't yet support circular references in GraphQL schemas. See troubleshooting for details.

Subscriptions are unsupported

Currently, you can use @connect on fields of the Query and Mutation types, but not on fields of the Subscription type.

Unsupported federation directives

The following Apollo Federation directives are unsupported or partially supported.

@context and @fromContext are unsupported

Support is on the roadmap.

@override is partially unsupported

It's not currently possible to override fields in a subgraph with Connectors.

GraphQL subgraph-a (resolver-backed) copy 1 type Query { 2 products : [ Product ] @override ( from : "subgraph-b" ) # ⛔️ 3 } GraphQL subgraph-b (with Connectors) copy 1 type Query { 2 products : [ Product ] @connect (...) 3 }

The other direction is supported:

GraphQL subgraph-a (resolver-backed) copy 1 type Query { 2 products : [ Product ] 3 } GraphQL subgraph-b (with Connectors) copy 1 type Query { 2 products : [ Product ] 3 @override ( from : "subgraph-a" ) # ✅ 4 @connect (...) 5 }

Interactions with GraphOS Router features

The following GraphOS Router features are not yet supported with Connectors: