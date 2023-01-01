A virtual connector is an @connect directive that omits the http: argument. The field's value is computed entirely from the selection, drawing on field arguments, schema configuration, environment variables, and literal values. No outbound HTTP request happens at runtime.

This is a preview feature. For information about version requirements and how to enable it in your router, go to Preview Features.

When to reach for a virtual connector

A virtual connector fits whenever the value a field should return doesn't depend on a remote system:

Mock data during development. Return a fixed shape so the client team can build UI before the backing API exists.

Derived fields. Compose a string, look up an enum, or normalize an argument without involving a network round trip.

Static configuration exposure. Surface an environment variable or @source -level setting through the graph.

Type-safe constants. Map an argument to a concrete __typename or a fixed payload, exercising the same mapping language as HTTP-backed connectors.

For anything that needs data from a REST API, use a regular HTTP-backed connector. Virtual connectors are a complement, not a replacement.

Defining a virtual connector

Omit http: from @connect . Keep selection: and anything else the field needs:

GraphQL schema.graphql copy 1 extend schema 2 @link ( 3 url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.4" , 4 import : [ "@source" , "@connect" ] 5 ) 6 7 type Query { 8 greeting ( name : String ! ): String ! 9 @connect ( 10 selection : """ 11 [ "Hello" , $ args.name ]-> joinNotNull ( ", " ) 12 """ 13 ) 14 }

This connector has no source, no URL, and no HTTP method. At runtime the router evaluates the selection against the bound variables and returns the result.

A virtual connector can declare source: to inherit @source -level configuration like errors: or isSuccess: , but it doesn't gain a transport that way. The convention in most schemas is to drop source: along with http: so the field reads as a pure mapping.

Paste JSON, get a working connector

In connect/v0.4 the mapping language is a strict superset of JSON. Any JSON value—an object, an array, a primitive—is already a valid selection. Pair that with a virtual connector and you can take a sample payload from your API team, paste it into selection: , and you have a working stub:

GraphQL schema.graphql copy 1 type Query { 2 product : Product 3 @connect ( 4 selection : """ 5 { 6 "id" : "p1" , 7 "title" : "Dune" , 8 "price" : 18.0, 9 "author" : { "name" : "Frank Herbert" } 10 } 11 """ 12 ) 13 }

That literal JSON parses as a selection that produces the same object verbatim. No reshaping, no escaping, no $root paths—the selection is the response.

Anywhere the mapping language goes beyond JSON, it borrows extensions familiar from modern JavaScript: single-quoted strings, trailing commas, object-property shorthand ( { id } for { id: id } ), the ... spread operator. So you can paste pure JSON to get started and edit toward something more expressive without rewriting from scratch:

GraphQL schema.graphql copy 1 type Query { 2 productPreview ( id : ID ! ): ProductPreview 3 @connect ( 4 selection : """ 5 { 6 "id" : $ args.id , 7 "title" : "Dune" , 8 "price" : 18.0 9 } 10 """ 11 ) 12 }

The shape is still JSON, but the id field draws from the field's argument at runtime instead of a hard-coded string. Each value position can be any mapping expression—a literal, an argument, an ->arrow chain, or a nested selection.

What the selection can read

A virtual connector's selection has access to the same input-side variables as any other connector:

$args — the GraphQL field arguments.

$this — the parent object, when the field is on a non- Query type.

$config — the values you've configured under the router's connectors.sources.<name>.$config block.

$env — environment variables exposed to the router.

$context — request-scoped context values populated by router plugins.

Literal values and the full mapping method library.

Use them the same way you would in any other @connect selection:

GraphQL schema.graphql copy 1 type Query { 2 appVersion : String ! @connect ( selection : " $ env.APP_VERSION " ) 3 4 fullName ( first : String ! , last : String ! ): String ! 5 @connect ( 6 selection : """ 7 [ $ args.first , $ args.last ]-> joinNotNull ( " " ) 8 """ 9 ) 10 }

What the selection can't read

A virtual connector has no HTTP exchange, so the response-phase variables are unbound. Composition rejects a schema whose virtual-connector selection references any of them:

$root — the response body. There is no body; the router synthesizes the empty object {} so paths from $root resolve to nothing.

$status — the HTTP status code. There is no response, so no status.

$response — the response headers. Same reason.

$root covers more than the literal $root token. Inside a selection, the bare $ and any path that starts with a field name ( id , user.name , $.results ) are all reading from $root —that's the implicit base for response-shaped data. The validator catches all of these, not only explicit $root references.

The composer runs static analysis on every virtual-connector selection and emits a diagnostic for each request-phase namespace whose consumption subtree is non-empty. The message names the namespace and the field, so you don't have to guess which reference triggered the error.

In practice, virtual-connector selections build every output value from an input variable ( $args , $config , $env , $context , $this ) or a literal injected with $(...) . If you need to start a path from the response body, you want a regular HTTP-backed connector instead.

Example: a typed lookup

A common shape is a virtual connector that uses ->match to map an argument to a fixed payload, including a __typename . This pattern works well for fixture data while the real API is being built:

GraphQL schema.graphql copy 1 type Query { 2 productPreview ( id : ID ! ): ProductPreview 3 @connect ( 4 selection : """ 5 $ args.id -> match ( 6 [ "p1" , { __typename : "ProductPreview" , id : "p1" , title : "Dune" , price : 18.0 }], 7 [ "p2" , { __typename : "ProductPreview" , id : "p2" , title : "Arrival" , price : 14.0 }], 8 [ @ , null ] 9 ) 10 """ 11 ) 12 } 13 14 type ProductPreview { 15 id : ID ! 16 title : String ! 17 price : Float ! 18 }

The catch-all branch [@, null] returns null for any unknown id, which the field's nullable return type permits. See Abstract Types for the full pattern, including unions and interfaces.

Limitations

Virtual connectors require connect/v0.4. Enable it with the preview_connect_v0_4 setting in your router config. See Preview Features for the full setup.

Virtual connectors omit http: and other transport-shaped arguments. A connector with batch: but no http: doesn't currently parse as a virtual connector.

Selections can't consume response-phase data ( $root , $status , $response ). The validator emits one error per offending namespace.

If you encounter a case the preceding patterns don't cover, tell us about it . Preview features evolve based on this feedback.

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