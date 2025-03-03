Connectors Security Configurations
Protect your data services when integrating REST APIs into your graph
Security is an essential aspect of any system that connects clients to backend services. When using Apollo Connectors to incorporate REST APIs into your graph, the GraphOS Router provides robust security features to protect your data and services. These include both the Connectors-specific configurations outlined below and the wider set of router security features.
Authentication
Authentication ensures that your GraphQL API can securely access protected REST APIs. The router supports:
AWS Signature Version 4 (SigV4) for AWS service authentication
Custom authentication flows through coprocessors for dynamic token management
Header-based authentication with static tokens or values from the request context
Learn more about authentication configurations.
TLS Configuration
TLS (Transport Layer Security) provides encryption and certificate-based authentication between your router and REST APIs. You can configure:
Certificate authorities for server validation
TLS client authentication with certificate chains and private keys
Source-specific TLS settings for different security requirements
Learn more about TLS configurations.
Request Limits
Request limits protect your backend services from being overwhelmed with too many API calls. The router allows you to:
Set global request limits across all Connector sources
Configure source-specific limits for different backend services
Control behavior when limits are exceeded