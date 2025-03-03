Connecting gRPC services using a JSON Bridge
Setup your gRPC service to be compatible with Connectors
gRPC is a high-performance, language-agnostic Remote Procedure Call (RPC) framework for building APIs. Apollo Connectors can communicate with gRPC services through a gRPC-to-JSON bridge that handles protocol conversion.
gRPC-JSON transcoding
gRPC-JSON transcoding allows HTTP clients to send JSON/HTTP requests that are transparently mapped to gRPC method calls. It handles:
Calling gRPC methods with an HTTP POST request to a path like
/com.example.ProductService/GetProduct
Converting JSON request bodies to Protocol Buffer request messages
Converting Protocol Buffers response messages to JSON
Transcoding solutions
Several tools support gRPC-JSON transcoding:
Envoy Proxy: An open-source proxy with built-in support via the
grpc_json_transcoderHTTP filter.
Google Cloud Endpoints: A managed solution using ESP (Extensible Service Proxy).
Custom gRPC gateways: You can build one using libraries like grpc-gateway (for Go) or your own logic.
Connecting transcoded gRPC APIs
After setting up your gRPC JSON bridge, you can call it using Connectors just like any other HTTP API:
1type Query {
2 product(id: ID!): Product
3 @connect(
4 source: "productService"
5 http: {
6 POST: "/com.example.ProductService/GetProduct"
7 body: "productId: $args.id"
8 }
9 selection: """
10 sku
11 title
12 description
13 """
14 )
15}
Limitations
When using gRPC-JSON transcoding, there's an important limitation to keep in mind: Field names become part of your public API. Unlike regular gRPC clients that use field numbers for encoding—allowing you to change field names safely—JSON bridges rely directly on field names. This means you cannot change field names in your protobuf definitions without breaking existing clients that consume the JSON API.