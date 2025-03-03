Connectors Request Limit Configuration

You can configure the maximum number of REST API requests for each GraphQL operation in the router. This can help avoid overwhelming upstream services. For requests that exceed the limit, the router returns a null value in the GraphQL result for any fields with @connect directives. Additionally, the router returns a GraphQL error in the errors array of the response. Partial data may still be returned for portions of the operation that weren't affected by the limit.

Example request limits configuration

You set request limits in the router config YAML:

YAML router.yaml copy connectors : max_requests_per_operation_per_source : 100

This configuration limits the number of requests made to each Connector source for a given GraphQL operation. If a Connector doesn't define a source, then this limit is applied at the Connector level. The limit can also be configured for each individual Connector source:

YAML router.yaml copy connectors : sources : example.v1 : max_requests_per_operation : 50

Limits set on an individual source override the general max_requests_per_operation_per_source limit.