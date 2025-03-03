Overriding Base URLs
Configure different REST API endpoints without schema changes
When deploying GraphQL services that use Apollo Connectors across different environments (dev, staging, production), you may need to point your Connectors to different REST API endpoints without changing your schema or subgraph code.
Overriding a source's
baseURL configuration provides several key benefits:
Environment-specific deployments: Connect to different API environments (dev, staging, production) using the same schema definition.
Simplified development workflow: Developers can use local or mocked APIs during development while production uses real endpoints.
Security boundary separation: Keep sensitive production API endpoints out of your schema code, where they might be committed to source control.
This deployment-focused approach allows you to maintain a consistent schema definition across environments while adjusting the actual service endpoints through configuration rather than code changes.
Overriding
baseURL for environment-specific API hostsSince 2.0.0
You can override the
baseURL of a
@source directive in your router configuration file.
For example, given this
@source configuration in a schema:
1extend schema
2 @source(
3 name: "v1"
4 http: { baseURL: "https://dev.api.example.com/v1/beta" }
5 )
And by configuring
connectors.sources in your router configuration like so:
connectors:
sources:
example.v1:
# These configurations apply to Connectors with the "v1" source in the "example" subgraph
override_url: "https://api.example.com/v1/beta"
You can override the
baseURL for all
@connect directives in the subgraph that reference the
v1 source in the
example subgraph.
@connect directive doesn't specify the
source attribute, its URL can't be overridden.