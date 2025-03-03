Overriding Base URLs

When deploying GraphQL services that use Apollo Connectors across different environments (dev, staging, production), you may need to point your Connectors to different REST API endpoints without changing your schema or subgraph code.

Overriding a source's baseURL configuration provides several key benefits:

Environment-specific deployments : Connect to different API environments (dev, staging, production) using the same schema definition.

Simplified development workflow : Developers can use local or mocked APIs during development while production uses real endpoints.

Security boundary separation: Keep sensitive production API endpoints out of your schema code, where they might be committed to source control.

This deployment-focused approach allows you to maintain a consistent schema definition across environments while adjusting the actual service endpoints through configuration rather than code changes.

Overriding baseURL for environment-specific API hosts Since 2.0.0

You can override the baseURL of a @source directive in your router configuration file. For example, given this @source configuration in a schema:

GraphQL schema.graphql copy 1 extend schema 2 @source ( 3 name : "v1" 4 http : { baseURL : "https://dev.api.example.com/v1/beta" } 5 )

And by configuring connectors.sources in your router configuration like so:

YAML router.yaml copy connectors : sources : example.v1 : # These configurations apply to Connectors with the "v1" source in the "example" subgraph override_url : "https://api.example.com/v1/beta"

You can override the baseURL for all @connect directives in the subgraph that reference the v1 source in the example subgraph.