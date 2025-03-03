AWS DynamoDB Connector
Learn how to integrate Amazon DynamoDB into your graph
Amazon DynamoDB is a fully managed NoSQL database service that provides fast and predictable performance with seamless scalability. The prebuilt AWS DynamoDB Connector provides a GraphQL interface for AWS DynamoDB, allowing you to integrate your DynamoDB data into your federated graph.
Connector capabilities
This Connector provides your graph access to DynamoDB Tables operations.
Prerequisites
To use the Connector, you need:
AWS access credentials with permissions to access DynamoDB tables
DynamoDB tables set up in your AWS account
Try out the Connector
Use the Apollo Sandbox below to test out the Connector. This is the same interface you use locally to test your queries.
Starting with the
Tables query is easiest since it doesn't require any parameters.
Available queries are listed on the left. Click one to add fields to your query and run to see the response.
Getting started
If you haven't already, create a new graph in GraphOS.
Copy the
supergraph.yamland
router.yamlfiles from the Connector to replace the files created by running
rover init.
Set your AWS credentials as environment variables in your terminal:terminal
export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=.... export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=.... export AWS_REGION=us-east-1
Run
rover devto start the local development session:terminal
APOLLO_KEY=service:My-Graph-s1ff1u:•••••••••••••••••••••• \ APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=My-Graph-s1ff1u@main \ rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --router-config router.yaml
You're all set! Open
http://localhost:4000 to query your graph using Apollo Sandbox.
Adding to an existing graph in GraphOS
To add this Connector to an existing graph, publish the schema
dynamodb.graphql file to your graph ref using
rover subgraph publish:
APOLLO_KEY=service:My-Graph-s1ff1u:•••••••••••••••••••••• \
rover subgraph publish My-Graph-s1ff1u@main --name dynamodb --schema dynamodb.graphql --routing-url http://dynamodb
Setup VS Code task runner
Once you've set up the VS Code task runner, you can execute the
Tasks: Run Task command in VS Code to run the
rover dev task.
Edit your
.vscode/settings.json to include the following AWS-specific keys:
{
"terminal.integrated.profiles.osx": {
"graphos": {
"path": "zsh",
"args": ["-l"],
"env": {
"AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID": "",
"AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY": "",
"AWS_REGION": "us-east-1",
...
}
}
},
"terminal.integrated.defaultProfile.osx": "graphos"
}
Alternatively, you can open a new terminal window in VS Code with the
graphos profile, then run
rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --router-config router.yaml.
Contributing
The Connectors Community welcomes contributions to this Connector or to expand the library. For instructions on how to contribute, see the contributing guide.
Modules to contribute
The following features can be added to this Connector:
Support for complex query patterns and filtering
Batch operations
Transactions
Global and local secondary indexes
See the AWS DynamoDB Documentation for other features to implement.