Amazon DynamoDB is a fully managed NoSQL database service that provides fast and predictable performance with seamless scalability. The prebuilt AWS DynamoDB Connector provides a GraphQL interface for AWS DynamoDB, allowing you to integrate your DynamoDB data into your federated graph.

Connector capabilities

This Connector provides your graph access to DynamoDB Tables operations.

Prerequisites

To use the Connector, you need:

AWS access credentials with permissions to access DynamoDB tables

DynamoDB tables set up in your AWS account

Try out the Connector

Use the Apollo Sandbox below to test out the Connector. This is the same interface you use locally to test your queries.

Starting with the Tables query is easiest since it doesn't require any parameters. Available queries are listed on the left. Click one to add fields to your query and run to see the response.

Click to interact with Sandbox

Getting started

If you haven't already, create a new graph in GraphOS. Copy the supergraph.yaml and router.yaml files from the Connector to replace the files created by running rover init . Set your AWS credentials as environment variables in your terminal: terminal copy export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=.... export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=.... export AWS_REGION=us-east-1 Run rover dev to start the local development session: terminal copy APOLLO_KEY=service:My-Graph-s1ff1u:•••••••••••••••••••••• \ APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=My-Graph-s1ff1u@main \ rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --router-config router.yaml

You're all set! Open http://localhost:4000 to query your graph using Apollo Sandbox.

Adding to an existing graph in GraphOS

To add this Connector to an existing graph, publish the schema dynamodb.graphql file to your graph ref using rover subgraph publish :

terminal copy APOLLO_KEY=service:My-Graph-s1ff1u:•••••••••••••••••••••• \ rover subgraph publish My-Graph-s1ff1u@main --name dynamodb --schema dynamodb.graphql --routing-url http://dynamodb

Setup VS Code task runner

Once you've set up the VS Code task runner, you can execute the Tasks: Run Task command in VS Code to run the rover dev task. Edit your .vscode/settings.json to include the following AWS-specific keys:

terminal copy { "terminal.integrated.profiles.osx": { "graphos": { "path": "zsh", "args": ["-l"], "env": { "AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID": "", "AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY": "", "AWS_REGION": "us-east-1", ... } } }, "terminal.integrated.defaultProfile.osx": "graphos" }

Alternatively, you can open a new terminal window in VS Code with the graphos profile, then run rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --router-config router.yaml .

Contributing

The Connectors Community welcomes contributions to this Connector or to expand the library. For instructions on how to contribute, see the contributing guide .

Modules to contribute

The following features can be added to this Connector:

Support for complex query patterns and filtering

Batch operations

Transactions

Global and local secondary indexes

See the AWS DynamoDB Documentation for other features to implement.