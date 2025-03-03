Anthropic provides AI models for text understanding, reasoning, and safe conversations. The prebuilt Anthropic Connector provides a GraphQL interface for Anthropic's AI models and services, allowing you to integrate Anthropic's capabilities into your graph.

Connector capabilities

This Connector provides your graph access to the Anthropic API's Messages endpoints .

Prerequisites

To use the Connector, you need an Anthropic API key .

Try out the Connector

Use the Apollo Sandbox below to test out the Connector. This is the same interface you use locally to test your queries.

To use this sandbox you either need to add your Anthropic key as a header or copy and paste placeholder values.

In the sandbox, below the Operations panel, open the Headers tab then click Add a new header. Add a new header with the name x-api-key and your Anthropic API key as the value. Select and run a query from the Documentation tab to test.

Copy and paste the following into the Operations panel in Sandbox: GraphQL copy mutation GenerateStory ( $about : [ MessageInput ] ! ) { createMessage ( messages : $about ) { id model role usage { inputTokens outputTokens } content { type text } } } Copy and paste the following into the Variables panel below Operations: JSON copy { "about": [ { "role": "USER", "content": "The story about Apollo" } ] } Run the operation.

Click to interact with Sandbox

Getting started

If you haven't already, create a new graph in GraphOS. Copy the supergraph.yaml and router.yaml files from the Connector to replace the files created by running rover init . Set your Anthropic API key as an environment variable in your terminal: terminal copy export ANTHROPIC_API_KEY=.... Run rover dev to start the local development session: terminal copy APOLLO_KEY=service:My-Graph-s1ff1u:•••••••••••••••••••••• \ APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=My-Graph-s1ff1u@main \ rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --router-config router.yaml

You're all set! Open http://localhost:4000 to query your graph using Apollo Sandbox.

Adding to an existing graph in GraphOS

To add this Connector to an existing graph, publish the schema anthropic.graphql file to your graph ref using rover subgraph publish :

terminal copy APOLLO_KEY=service:My-Graph-s1ff1u:•••••••••••••••••••••• \ rover subgraph publish My-Graph-s1ff1u@main --name anthropic --schema anthropic.graphql --routing-url http://anthropic

Setup VS Code task runner

Once you've set up the VS Code task runner, you can execute the Tasks: Run Task command in VS Code to run the rover dev task. Edit your .vscode/settings.json to include the following Anthropic-specific key:

terminal copy { "terminal.integrated.profiles.osx": { "graphos": { "path": "zsh", "args": ["-l"], "env": { "ANTHROPIC_API_KEY": "", "APOLLO_KEY": "" } } }, "terminal.integrated.defaultProfile.osx": "graphos" }

Alternatively, you can open a new terminal window in VS Code with the graphos profile, then run rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --router-config router.yaml .

Contributing

The Connectors Community welcomes contributions to this Connector or to expand the library. For instructions on how to contribute, see the contributing guide .

Modules to contribute

The following features can be added to this Connector:

Support for newer Claude models

Stream response handling

Additional Anthropic API endpoints

See the Anthropic API Documentation for other features to implement.