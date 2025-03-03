OData Connector
Learn how to integrate OData services into your graph
OData (Open Data Protocol) is a standard protocol for building and consuming RESTful APIs. The prebuilt OData Connector provides a GraphQL interface for OData services, allowing you to integrate OData endpoints into your federated graph.
Connector capabilities
This Connector represents an example service created with OData. For information on how to create your own services, check the OData documentation.
Prerequisites
To use the Connector, you need:
Access to an OData service endpoint
Authentication credentials if required by the service
Try out the Connector
Use the Apollo Sandbox below to test out the Connector. This is the same interface you use locally to test your queries.
Starting with the
People query is easiest since it doesn't require any parameters.
Getting started
If you haven't already, create a new graph in GraphOS.
Copy the
supergraph.yamland
router.yamlfiles from the Connector to replace the files created by running
rover init.
Set your OData service URL as an environment variable in your terminal:terminal
export ODATA_SERVICE_URL=....
Run
rover devto start the local development session:terminal
APOLLO_KEY=service:My-Graph-s1ff1u:•••••••••••••••••••••• \ APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=My-Graph-s1ff1u@main \ rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --router-config router.yaml
You're all set! Open
http://localhost:4000 to query your graph using Apollo Sandbox.
Adding to an existing graph in GraphOS
To add this Connector to an existing graph, publish the schema
odata.graphql file to your graph ref using
rover subgraph publish:
APOLLO_KEY=service:My-Graph-s1ff1u:•••••••••••••••••••••• \
rover subgraph publish My-Graph-s1ff1u@main --name odata --schema odata.graphql --routing-url http://odata
Setup VS Code task runner
Once you've set up the VS Code task runner, you can execute the
Tasks: Run Task command in VS Code to run the
rover dev task.
Edit your
.vscode/settings.json to include the following OData-specific key:
{
"terminal.integrated.profiles.osx": {
"graphos": {
"path": "zsh",
"args": ["-l"],
"env": {
"ODATA_SERVICE_URL": "",
"ODATA_USERNAME": "",
"ODATA_PASSWORD": "",
...
}
}
},
"terminal.integrated.defaultProfile.osx": "graphos"
}
Alternatively, you can open a new terminal window in VS Code with the
graphos profile, then run
rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --router-config router.yaml.
Contributing
The Connectors Community welcomes contributions to this Connector or to expand the library. For instructions on how to contribute, see the contributing guide.
Modules to contribute
The following features can be added to this Connector:
Support for OData v4.0 features
Query and filter operations
Comprehensive entity relationship mapping
Advanced metadata handling
See the OData Documentation for other features to implement.