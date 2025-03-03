OData (Open Data Protocol) is a standard protocol for building and consuming RESTful APIs. The prebuilt OData Connector provides a GraphQL interface for OData services, allowing you to integrate OData endpoints into your federated graph.

Connector capabilities

This Connector represents an example service created with OData. For information on how to create your own services, check the OData documentation .

Prerequisites

To use the Connector, you need:

Access to an OData service endpoint

Authentication credentials if required by the service

Try out the Connector

Use the Apollo Sandbox below to test out the Connector. This is the same interface you use locally to test your queries.

Starting with the People query is easiest since it doesn't require any parameters.

Click to interact with Sandbox

Getting started

If you haven't already, create a new graph in GraphOS. Copy the supergraph.yaml and router.yaml files from the Connector to replace the files created by running rover init . Set your OData service URL as an environment variable in your terminal: terminal copy export ODATA_SERVICE_URL=.... Run rover dev to start the local development session: terminal copy APOLLO_KEY=service:My-Graph-s1ff1u:•••••••••••••••••••••• \ APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=My-Graph-s1ff1u@main \ rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --router-config router.yaml

You're all set! Open http://localhost:4000 to query your graph using Apollo Sandbox.

Adding to an existing graph in GraphOS

To add this Connector to an existing graph, publish the schema odata.graphql file to your graph ref using rover subgraph publish :

terminal copy APOLLO_KEY=service:My-Graph-s1ff1u:•••••••••••••••••••••• \ rover subgraph publish My-Graph-s1ff1u@main --name odata --schema odata.graphql --routing-url http://odata

Setup VS Code task runner

Once you've set up the VS Code task runner, you can execute the Tasks: Run Task command in VS Code to run the rover dev task. Edit your .vscode/settings.json to include the following OData-specific key:

terminal copy { "terminal.integrated.profiles.osx": { "graphos": { "path": "zsh", "args": ["-l"], "env": { "ODATA_SERVICE_URL": "", "ODATA_USERNAME": "", "ODATA_PASSWORD": "", ... } } }, "terminal.integrated.defaultProfile.osx": "graphos" }

Alternatively, you can open a new terminal window in VS Code with the graphos profile, then run rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --router-config router.yaml .

Contributing

The Connectors Community welcomes contributions to this Connector or to expand the library. For instructions on how to contribute, see the contributing guide .

Modules to contribute

The following features can be added to this Connector:

Support for OData v4.0 features

Query and filter operations

Comprehensive entity relationship mapping

Advanced metadata handling

See the OData Documentation for other features to implement.