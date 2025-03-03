Building Request URLs

Apollo Connectors let you dynamically build HTTP request URLs using GraphQL field arguments, sibling fields, and router configuration variables. In this guide, you'll learn how to:

Add dynamic path segments to your URLs

Set query parameters, including repeated and optional parameters

Share a base URL, path, or query parameters across multiple Connectors

Implement common URL patterns like pagination and batching

If you haven't already, read the overview of Making HTTP Requests to gain familiarity with basic Connectors first.

Dynamic expressions

Dynamic expressions let you add parameters to the path or query string of the URL. You can use dynamic expressions in URL templates with curly braces ( {} ). For example, you can reference a GraphQL field argument using $args :

GraphQL products.graphql copy 1 type Query { 2 product ( id : ID ! ): Product # Notice "id" argument 3 @connect ( 4 http : { 5 GET : "https://ecommerce.demo-api.apollo.dev/products/{$args.id}" 6 } 7 ) 8 }

In this example, when a client queries product(id: "abc123") , the Connector makes an HTTP request to /products/abc123 .

note Only certain variables are available for URL templates. Refer to the variable reference's availability notes

Where to use expressions

Expressions can appear anywhere in the path or query string of the URL:

GraphQL products.graphql copy 1 @connect ( 2 http : { 3 GET : "" " 4 https://ecommerce.demo-api.apollo.dev 5 /products?{$args.paramName}={$args.paramValue} 6 """ 7 } 8 )

They can't appear in earlier portions of the URL:

GraphQL ❌ This URL fails to build 1 @connect ( 2 http : { GET : "https://{$args.userControlledDomain}" } 3 )

Allowed expressions

Any mapping expression can be used within the curly braces ( {} ) and is evaluated dynamically at runtime:

GraphQL products.graphql copy 1 @connect ( 2 http : { GET : "" " 3 https://ecommerce.demo-api.apollo.dev/products 4 ?ids={$args.ids->joinNotNull(" , ")} 5 """ 6 } 7 )

The result of every expression is percent-encoded. In the example above, if $args.ids is [1, 2, 3] , the resulting URL is https://ecommerce.demo-api.apollo.dev/products?ids=1%2C2%2C3 .

Each expression must evaluate to a simple scalar value (string, number, boolean, etc.)—not an object or array:

GraphQL ❌ This URL fails to build copy 1 type Query { 2 products ( ids : [ ID ! ]): [ Product ] 3 @connect ( 4 http : { GET : "" " 5 https://ecommerce.demo-api.apollo.dev/products 6 ?ids={$args.ids} 7 """ 8 } 9 ) 10 }

This example fails to build because $args.ids is an array.

Null values

Parameter names still appear in the URL even when the parameter value is missing or null .

In this example, if availability in {$args.availability} is not provided or set to null , the URL will end with ?availability= .

GraphQL products.graphql copy 1 type Query { 2 productsByAvailability ( availability : String ): [ Product ] # availability is nullable 3 @connect ( 4 http : { GET : "" " 5 https://ecommerce.demo-api.apollo.dev/products 6 ?availability={$args.availability} 7 """ } 8 ) 9 }

To omit parameter names for null values, see omitting optional parameters.

Reusing URL pieces

As described in the request overview, you can share some common pieces of a URL across multiple Connectors with a @source directive. For example, the two Connectors below build off the ecomm source's baseURL :

GraphQL products.graphql copy 1 extend schema 2 @source ( 3 name : "ecomm" 4 http : { baseURL : "https://ecommerce.demo-api.apollo.dev" } 5 ) 6 7 type Query { 8 allProducts : [ Product ] 9 @ connect ( 10 source : "ecomm" 11 http : { GET : "/products" } 12 ) 13 productsByAvailability ( availability : String ): [ Product ] 14 @connect ( 15 source : "ecomm" 16 http : { GET : "/products?availability={$args.availability}" } 17 ) 18 }

The baseURL can also contain common path segments:

GraphQL products.graphql copy 1 extend schema 2 @source ( 3 name : "products" 4 http : { baseURL : "https://ecommerce.demo-api.apollo.dev/products" } 5 ) 6 7 type Query { 8 allProducts : [ Product ] 9 @ connect ( 10 source : "products" 11 http : { GET : "/" } 12 ) 13 productsByAvailability ( availability : String ): [ Product ] 14 @connect ( 15 source : "products" 16 http : { GET : "?availability={$args.availability}" } 17 ) 18 }

Connectors handle deduplication of / and ? and & automatically.

note A baseURL cannot contain dynamic expressions ( {} ).

Setting baseURL dynamically

You'll commonly want the baseURL within your schema to be the URL used for local development, and then override this with per-environment router config. You can change the baseURL of a source using router configuration, which can in turn load from additional sources like environment variables. See Overriding Base URLs for an example.

Advanced query parameters

For more advanced use cases, http has a queryParams attribute for dynamically setting parameters. It takes a mapping expression that evaluates to an object.

GraphQL products.graphql copy 1 type Query { 2 productsByAvailability ( availability : String , limit : Int ): [ Product ] 3 @connect ( 4 source : "ecomm" 5 http : { 6 GET : "/products" 7 queryParams : "$args" 8 } 9 ) 10 }

Because queryParams expects an object, you can use any mapping expression that evaluates to an object, including a short expression like $args . In this case, the query parameters availability and limit are both added to the URL, resulting in something like /products?availability=AVAILABLE&limit=10 .

Omitting optional parameters

Any value that evaluates to null in queryParams will be entirely omitted from the URL. In the above example, if availability is null , the resulting URL will be /products?limit=10 . If both values are null , the resulting URL will be /products .

Repeated query parameters

Each value of the queryParams object can be a single value or an array of values. In the case of an array, the parameter name will be repeated for each value.

GraphQL products.graphql copy 1 type Query { 2 productsByAvailability ( ids : [ ID ! ]): [ Product ] 3 @connect ( 4 source : "ecomm" 5 http : { 6 GET : "/products" 7 queryParams : "id: $args.ids" 8 } 9 ) 10 }

In this example, if $args.ids evaluates to [1, 2, 3] , the resulting URL will be /products?id=1&id=2&id=3 .

tip It's common to use a singular name when repeating query parameters. The GraphQL parameter is named ids (plural), but the example above maps that to id (singular) in id: $args.ids .

Query parameters in @source

You can add queryParams to http in both @connect and @source . Connectors combine query parameters in the resulting URL in the following order:

Query parameters from @source(http.baseURL:) Query parameters from @source(http.queryParams:) Query parameters from @connect(http.<METHOD>:) Query parameters from @connect(http.queryParams:)

Example query parameters in @source and @connect

With this schema:

GraphQL products.graphql copy 1 extend schema 2 @source ( 3 name : "ecomm" 4 http : { 5 baseURL : "https://ecommerce.demo-api.apollo.dev/products?availability=AVAILABLE" 6 queryParams : "limit: $(10)" 7 } 8 ) 9 10 type Query { 11 allProducts : [ Product ] 12 @ connect ( 13 source : "ecomm" 14 http : { 15 GET : "/products?availability=UNAVAILABLE" 16 queryParams : """availability: $("PREORDER")""" 17 } 18 ) 19 }

The final URL is https://ecommerce.demo-api.apollo.dev/products?availability=AVAILABLE&limit=10&availability=UNAVAILABLE&availability=PREORDER .

Parameters are never deduplicated; they are only added in order.

note @source are different from those in @connect . Refer to the variable reference's The variables available inare different from those in. Refer to the variable reference's availability notes

Dynamic path segments

Both @source and @connect support the path field in their http configuration. This field accepts a mapping expression that evaluates to an array of scalars. Each entry in the array is added to the URL as a path segment.

GraphQL products.graphql copy 1 extend schema 2 @source ( 3 name : "example" 4 http : { 5 baseURL : "https://example.com" 6 path : "$config.basePath" 7 } 8 ) 9 10 type Query { 11 dynamicPath ( path : [ String !]): [ Product ] 12 @ connect ( 13 source : "example" 14 http : { 15 GET : "/" 16 path : "$args.path" 17 } 18 ) 19 }

If $config.basePath is ["v1", "products"] and $args.path is ["available", "reviews"] , the resulting URL will be:

Text https://example.com/v1/products/available/reviews

All path segments are added before all query parameters in this order:

Path segments from @source(http.baseURL:) Path segments from @source(http.path:) Path segments from @connect(http.<METHOD>:) Path segments from @connect(http.path:)

Common URL patterns

Pagination

If your API supports pagination, for example, by supporting limit and offset query parameters, you can expose that functionality in your schema by defining field arguments and using them in your Connector URLs.

Connectors make it easy to expose these pagination controls in your GraphQL schema while also capturing pagination metadata like total counts.

Common pagination patterns you can implement include:

Offset-based pagination with limit and offset parameters

Page-based pagination with page and size parameters

Cursor-based pagination with after or before tokens

Here's an example of implementing offset-based pagination:

GraphQL products.graphql copy 1 type Query { 2 paginatedProducts ( limit : Int = 10 , offset : Int = 0 ): ProductsResult ! 3 @connect ( 4 source : "ecomm" 5 http : { GET : "/products?limit={$args.limit}&offset={$args.offset}" } 6 selection : "" " 7 # Map the array of products to a " results " field 8 results: $.products { 9 id 10 name 11 description 12 } 13 # Map the total count from the summary object 14 totalCount: summary.total 15 """ 16 ) 17 } 18 19 # Define a wrapper type to hold both results and pagination metadata 20 type ProductsResult { 21 results : [ Product ] 22 totalCount : Int 23 }

This Connector enables GraphQL queries like this:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetSecondPageOfProducts { 2 paginatedProducts ( limit : 10 , offset : 10 ) { 3 results { 4 id 5 name 6 } 7 totalCount # Includes the total count of all products 8 } 9 }

This query would retrieve products 11-20 (the second page) along with the total count of all available products, enabling clients to build pagination UI controls.

Additional resources

To experiment with URLs you are building, use Connector mode in the Connectors Mapping Playground .