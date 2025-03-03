Connectors Traffic Shaping Configuration

Connectors support the router's traffic shaping features to improve the performance and reliability of traffic between clients and the router and between the router and Connector sources. Connectors support all traffic shaping features, except query deduplication.

You can configure traffic shaping for all Connectors or a specific Connector source.

To configure all Connectors, set traffic shaping configurations on traffic_shaping.connector.all .

To configure a specific Connector source, set traffic shaping configurations on traffic_shaping.connector.sources.X where X is your subgraph_name.source_name .

If you configure both, specific Connector source configurations override configurations set on traffic_shaping.connector.all .

Example traffic shaping configuration

The example configuration below sets a rate limit and timeout for all Connectors and overrides the configuration for the v1 source on the example subgraph. It also sets HTTP/2 protocol for all subgraph connections.