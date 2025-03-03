Use literal values to enhance your graph with data that doesn't come directly from your REST API responses. Using literal values, you can add constants and create new data structures to complement the data from your APIs.

tip mapping expressions. Check out the Connectors Mapping Playground to experiment with and troubleshoot

Common use cases for literal values

Literal values serve several important purposes in GraphQL schema mapping:

Adding metadata : Append version numbers, timestamps, or source information to your GraphQL responses

Standardizing formats: Transform inconsistent response formats into a consistent structure

Using literal values

You can use literal values with $() like so:

GraphQL Literal values body : """ hello: $("world") theAnswer: $(42) isTrue: $(true) anObject: $({ key: "value" }) aList: $([1, 2, 3]) """

To avoid using the $() wrapper repeatedly, you can wrap an entire object with $() :

GraphQL Literal values, again body : """ $({ hello: "world", theAnswer: 42, isTrue: true, anObject: { key: "value" }, aList: [1, 2, 3], }) """

Inside the $() expression, you can use any JSON literal: numbers, strings, booleans, arrays, objects, and null .

note Commas are required between the properties of the object literal.

Combining literal values with API data

You can seamlessly combine literal values with data from your API response:

GraphQL copy 1 selection : """ 2 id 3 name 4 metadata: $({ 5 source: "product-api", 6 version: "1.0", 7 features: ["search", "filter", "sort"] 8 }) 9 """

This creates a response with both API-sourced data ( id and name ) and literal values ( metadata ).

Variables in literals

You can use variables, like $args and $this , in literal values.

GraphQL Expressions in literals copy selection : """ names: $([ # a list field like `names: [String]` $args.input.name, # a variable results->first.name # a selection ]) """

Given the following inputs for the example above:

JSON Variables { "$args" : { "input" : { "name" : "Alice" } } } JSON Response { "results" : [ { "name" : "Bob" } { "name" : "Charlie" } ] }

The selection mapping results in:

JSON Result { "names" : [ "Alice" , "Bob" ] }

Using literals with @connect

The following rules apply when using literal values with the @connect directive:

All literal values in the body argument are always allowed. Scalar literal values (strings, numbers, booleans) and lists of scalars are allowed in the selection argument. Literal values can't be mapped to a field that returns a nested object or list of nested objects. Literal objects and lists and lists of objects are allowed only if they're mapped to a custom scalar field.

See corresponding examples of these rules below. The number in parentheses, for example, (1) on line 6 shows an example of rule 1.

GraphQL 1 type Mutation { 2 createPost ( input : CreatePostInput ! ): PostPayload 3 @connect ( 4 http : { 5 POST : "https://api.example.com/posts" 6 body : "$({ id: 1, title: " Hello , world ! " })" # ✅ (1) 7 } 8 selection : "" " 9 success: $(true) # ✅ (2) 10 post: $({ id: 1, title: " Hello , world! " }) # ❌ (3) 11 metadata: $({ key: " value " }) # ✅ (4) 12 """ 13 ) 14 15 type PostPayload { 16 success : Boolean 17 post : Post # ⚠️ Object type 18 metadata : JSON 19 } 20 21 scalar JSON

Additional resources