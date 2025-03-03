Using Literal Values
Add constant values and custom data to your responses
Use literal values to enhance your graph with data that doesn't come directly from your REST API responses. Using literal values, you can add constants and create new data structures to complement the data from your APIs.
Common use cases for literal values
Literal values serve several important purposes in GraphQL schema mapping:
Adding metadata: Append version numbers, timestamps, or source information to your GraphQL responses
Standardizing formats: Transform inconsistent response formats into a consistent structure
Using literal values
You can use literal values with
$() like so:
body: """
hello: $("world")
theAnswer: $(42)
isTrue: $(true)
anObject: $({ key: "value" })
aList: $([1, 2, 3])
"""
To avoid using the
$() wrapper repeatedly, you can wrap an entire object with
$():
body: """
$({
hello: "world",
theAnswer: 42,
isTrue: true,
anObject: { key: "value" },
aList: [1, 2, 3],
})
"""
Inside the
$()expression, you can use any JSON literal: numbers, strings, booleans, arrays, objects, and
null.
Combining literal values with API data
You can seamlessly combine literal values with data from your API response:
1selection: """
2id
3name
4metadata: $({
5 source: "product-api",
6 version: "1.0",
7 features: ["search", "filter", "sort"]
8})
9"""
This creates a response with both API-sourced data (
id and
name) and literal values (
metadata).
Variables in literals
You can use variables, like
$args and
$this, in literal values.
selection: """
names: $([ # a list field like `names: [String]`
$args.input.name, # a variable
results->first.name # a selection
])
"""
Given the following inputs for the example above:
{
"$args": {
"input": {
"name": "Alice"
}
}
}
{
"results": [
{ "name": "Bob" }
{ "name": "Charlie" }
]
}
The selection mapping results in:
{ "names": ["Alice", "Bob"] }
Using literals with
@connect
The following rules apply when using literal values with the
@connect directive:
All literal values in the
bodyargument are always allowed.
Scalar literal values (strings, numbers, booleans) and lists of scalars are allowed in the
selectionargument.
Literal values can't be mapped to a field that returns a nested object or list of nested objects.
Literal objects and lists and lists of objects are allowed only if they're mapped to a custom scalar field.
See corresponding examples of these rules below. The number in parentheses, for example,
(1) on line 6 shows an example of rule 1.
1type Mutation {
2 createPost(input: CreatePostInput!): PostPayload
3 @connect(
4 http: {
5 POST: "https://api.example.com/posts"
6 body: "$({ id: 1, title: "Hello, world!" })" # ✅ (1)
7 }
8 selection: """
9 success: $(true) # ✅ (2)
10 post: $({ id: 1, title: "Hello, world!" }) # ❌ (3)
11 metadata: $({ key: "value" }) # ✅ (4)
12 """
13 )
14
15type PostPayload {
16 success: Boolean
17 post: Post # ⚠️ Object type
18 metadata: JSON
19}
20
21scalar JSON
