Since 2.1.0

Connectors TLS Configuration

Secure Connector communications with TLS encryption and authentication

Connectors support the router's TLS features to authenticate and encrypt communications.

You can configure TLS for all Connectors or a specific Connector source.

  • To configure all Connectors, set TLS configurations on tls.connector.all.

  • To configure a specific Connector source, set TLS configurations on tls.connector.sources.X where X is your subgraph_name.source_name.

  • If you configure both, specific Connector source configurations override configurations set on tls.connector.all.

Example TLS configuration

The example configuration below sets certificate authorities and client authentication for all Connectors and overrides the configuration for the v1 source on the example subgraph.

YAML
router.yaml
tls:
  connector:
    # Set TLS configurations for all Connectors
    all:
      certificate_authorities: ${file./path/to/ca.crt}
      client_authentication:
        certificate_chain: ${file./path/to/certificate_chain.pem}
        key: ${file./path/to/key.pem}
    # Override global setting for specific sources
    sources:
      example.v1:
        certificate_authorities: ${file./path/to/specific_ca.crt}
        client_authentication:
          certificate_chain: ${file./path/to/specific_certificate_chain.pem}
          key: ${file./path/to/specifc_key.pem}
