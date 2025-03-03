Connectors TLS Configuration
Secure Connector communications with TLS encryption and authentication
Connectors support the router's TLS features to authenticate and encrypt communications.
You can configure TLS for all Connectors or a specific Connector source.
To configure all Connectors, set TLS configurations on
tls.connector.all.
To configure a specific Connector source, set TLS configurations on
tls.connector.sources.Xwhere
Xis your
subgraph_name.source_name.
If you configure both, specific Connector source configurations override configurations set on
tls.connector.all.
Example TLS configuration
The example configuration below sets certificate authorities and client authentication for all Connectors and overrides the configuration for the
v1 source on the
example subgraph.
YAML
router.yaml
tls:
connector:
# Set TLS configurations for all Connectors
all:
certificate_authorities: ${file./path/to/ca.crt}
client_authentication:
certificate_chain: ${file./path/to/certificate_chain.pem}
key: ${file./path/to/key.pem}
# Override global setting for specific sources
sources:
example.v1:
certificate_authorities: ${file./path/to/specific_ca.crt}
client_authentication:
certificate_chain: ${file./path/to/specific_certificate_chain.pem}
key: ${file./path/to/specifc_key.pem}