Connectors TLS Configuration

Connectors support the router's TLS features to authenticate and encrypt communications.

You can configure TLS for all Connectors or a specific Connector source.

To configure all Connectors, set TLS configurations on tls.connector.all .

To configure a specific Connector source, set TLS configurations on tls.connector.sources.X where X is your subgraph_name.source_name .

If you configure both, specific Connector source configurations override configurations set on tls.connector.all .

Example TLS configuration

The example configuration below sets certificate authorities and client authentication for all Connectors and overrides the configuration for the v1 source on the example subgraph.