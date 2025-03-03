Connector Telemetry Configuration

Connector telemetry provides visibility into how your graph is interacting with your REST APIs. Telemetry helps you monitor performance metrics, detect issues early, and gain insights into API behavior patterns.

You configure telemetry via your router. This page lists telemetry attributes, instruments, and events available for Connectors. Refer to the router telemetry docs for both a telemetry overview and details. See the Connector troubleshooting guide's debugging section for information on how to add debug information to telemetry.

Attributes

Attributes can be attached to telemetry such as instruments and events. These attributes are used to filter and group data in your application performance monitor (APM).

The following standard attributes are available for Connectors:

Attribute Description subgraph.name The name of the subgraph containing the Connector connector.source.name The name of the @source associated with this Connector, if any connector.http.method The HTTP method for the Connector ( GET or POST , for example) connector.url.template The URL template for the Connector

Selectors

A selector is used to extract data from Connectors requests and responses and attach the data to telemetry such as instruments and events.

Apollo Connectors for REST APIs make HTTP calls to the upstream HTTP API. The selectors in the following table let you extract metrics from these HTTP requests and responses.

Selector Defaultable Values Description subgraph_name No true | false The name of the subgraph containing the Connector connector_source No name The name of the @source associated with this Connector, if any connector_http_request_header Yes The name of a Connector request header connector_http_response_header Yes The name of a Connector response header connector_http_response_status No code | reason The status of a Connector response connector_http_method No true | false The HTTP method of a Connector request connector_url_template No true | false The URL template of a Connector request connector_request_mapping_problems No problems | count Any mapping problems with the Connector request connector_response_mapping_problems No problems | count Any mapping problems with the Connector response static No A static string value error No reason A string value containing error reason when it's a critical error

Instruments

An instrument in the router collects data and reports measurements to a metric backend. Supported instruments include standard instruments from OpenTelemetry, standard instruments for the router request lifecycle, and custom instruments. Supported instrument kinds are counters and histograms.

You can configure instruments in router.yaml with telemetry.instrumentation.instruments .

OpenTelemetry standard instruments

OpenTelemetry specifies multiple standard metric instruments that are available for Connectors HTTP requests and responses:

http.client.request.body.size - A histogram of request body sizes for Connectors HTTP requests.

http.client.request.duration - A histogram of request durations for Connectors HTTP requests.

http.client.response.body.size - A histogram of response body sizes for Connectors HTTP responses.

These instruments are configurable in router.yaml :

YAML router.yaml copy telemetry : instrumentation : instruments : connector : http.client.request.body.size : true http.client.request.duration : true http.client.response.body.size : true

The default_requirement_level setting configures whether or not these instruments are enabled by default. They can be customized by attaching or removing attributes. See attributes to learn more about configuring attributes.

YAML router.yaml copy telemetry : instrumentation : instruments : connector : http.client.request.duration : attributes : connector.source.name : true

Custom instruments

plan required This feature is only available with a GraphOS plan. You can test it out by signing up for a You can test it out by signing up for a Free plan . To compare GraphOS feature support across all plan types, see the pricing page

You can define custom instruments on Connectors HTTP requests and responses.

For example, the following custom instrument provides the number of 404 response statuses from a specific REST API:

YAML router.yaml copy telemetry : instrumentation : instruments : connector : acme.user.not.found : value : unit type : counter unit : count description : "Count of 404 responses from the user API" condition : all : - eq : - 404 - connector_http_response_status : code - eq : - "user_api" - connector_source : name

See the router documentation for more details about configuring instruments.

Events

An event is used to signal when something of note happens, such as a Connector request or response.

You can configure events for each service in router.yaml . Events can be standard or custom, and they can be triggered by configurable conditions.

See the router documentation for more details about configuring events.

Standard events

Standard events can be configured for Connectors. The following enables standard Connector HTTP response events at the INFO level:

YAML router.yaml copy events : connector : request : off response : info error : error

Custom events

Custom events can also be configured for Connectors. The following example defines a custom event for each Connector HTTP response at the INFO level:

YAML router.yaml copy events : connector : connector.response : message : "Connector response" level : info on : response attributes : connector.http.method : true connector.url.template : true response_status : connector_http_response_status : code

If you have a stdout logging exporter, the router logs each Connector response with the attributes defined above: