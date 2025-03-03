Connector Telemetry Configuration
Collect observable data to monitor your Connectors
Connector telemetry provides visibility into how your graph is interacting with your REST APIs. Telemetry helps you monitor performance metrics, detect issues early, and gain insights into API behavior patterns.
You configure telemetry via your router. This page lists telemetry attributes, instruments, and events available for Connectors. Refer to the router telemetry docs for both a telemetry overview and details. See the Connector troubleshooting guide's debugging section for information on how to add debug information to telemetry.
Attributes
Attributes can be attached to telemetry such as instruments and events. These attributes are used to filter and group data in your application performance monitor (APM).
The following standard attributes are available for Connectors:
|Attribute
|Description
subgraph.name
|The name of the subgraph containing the Connector
connector.source.name
|The name of the
@source associated with this Connector, if any
connector.http.method
|The HTTP method for the Connector (
GET or
POST, for example)
connector.url.template
|The URL template for the Connector
Selectors
A selector is used to extract data from Connectors requests and responses and attach the data to telemetry such as instruments and events.
Apollo Connectors for REST APIs make HTTP calls to the upstream HTTP API. The selectors in the following table let you extract metrics from these HTTP requests and responses.
|Selector
|Defaultable
|Values
|Description
subgraph_name
|No
true|
false
|The name of the subgraph containing the Connector
connector_source
|No
name
|The name of the
@source associated with this Connector, if any
connector_http_request_header
|Yes
|The name of a Connector request header
connector_http_response_header
|Yes
|The name of a Connector response header
connector_http_response_status
|No
code|
reason
|The status of a Connector response
connector_http_method
|No
true|
false
|The HTTP method of a Connector request
connector_url_template
|No
true|
false
|The URL template of a Connector request
connector_request_mapping_problems
|No
problems|
count
|Any mapping problems with the Connector request
connector_response_mapping_problems
|No
problems|
count
|Any mapping problems with the Connector response
static
|No
|A static string value
error
|No
reason
|A string value containing error reason when it's a critical error
Instruments
An instrument in the router collects data and reports measurements to a metric backend. Supported instruments include standard instruments from OpenTelemetry, standard instruments for the router request lifecycle, and custom instruments. Supported instrument kinds are counters and histograms.
You can configure instruments in
router.yaml with
telemetry.instrumentation.instruments.
OpenTelemetry standard instruments
OpenTelemetry specifies multiple standard metric instruments that are available for Connectors HTTP requests and responses:
http.client.request.body.size- A histogram of request body sizes for Connectors HTTP requests.
http.client.request.duration- A histogram of request durations for Connectors HTTP requests.
http.client.response.body.size- A histogram of response body sizes for Connectors HTTP responses.
These instruments are configurable in
router.yaml:
telemetry:
instrumentation:
instruments:
connector:
http.client.request.body.size: true
http.client.request.duration: true
http.client.response.body.size: true
The
default_requirement_level setting configures whether or not these instruments are enabled by default. They can be customized by attaching or removing attributes. See attributes to learn more about configuring attributes.
telemetry:
instrumentation:
instruments:
connector:
http.client.request.duration:
attributes:
connector.source.name: true
Custom instruments
You can define custom instruments on Connectors HTTP requests and responses.
For example, the following custom instrument provides the number of 404 response statuses from a specific REST API:
telemetry:
instrumentation:
instruments:
connector:
acme.user.not.found:
value: unit
type: counter
unit: count
description: "Count of 404 responses from the user API"
condition:
all:
- eq:
- 404
- connector_http_response_status: code
- eq:
- "user_api"
- connector_source: name
See the router documentation for more details about configuring instruments.
Events
An event is used to signal when something of note happens, such as a Connector request or response.
You can configure events for each service in
router.yaml. Events can be standard or custom, and they can be triggered by configurable conditions.
See the router documentation for more details about configuring events.
Standard events
Standard events can be configured for Connectors. The following enables standard Connector HTTP response events at the
INFO level:
events:
connector:
request: off
response: info
error: error
Custom events
Custom events can also be configured for Connectors. The following example defines a custom event for each Connector HTTP response at the
INFO level:
events:
connector:
connector.response:
message: "Connector response"
level: info
on: response
attributes:
connector.http.method: true
connector.url.template: true
response_status:
connector_http_response_status: code
If you have a
stdout logging exporter, the router logs each Connector response with the attributes defined above:
1INFO connector.http.method=GET connector.url.template=/users response_status=200 Connector response kind=connector.response
2INFO connector.http.method=GET connector.url.template=/users/{$this.id}/posts response_status=200 Connector response kind=connector.response