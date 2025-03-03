Overriding Headers
Customize HTTP headers for REST API requests
When integrating REST APIs through Apollo Connectors, you can set HTTP headers in your schemas. For cross-environment deployments and security configurations, you may need to override these headers without modifying other aspects of your schema. Header overrides in your router configuration provide this flexibility.
Header propagationSince 2.2.0
Connectors support the router's header propagation features to propagate, insert, and rename headers.
You can configure header propagation for all connectors or a specific connector source.
To configure all connectors, set headers configurations on
headers.connector.all.
To configure a specific connector source, set headers configurations on
headers.connector.sources.Xwhere
Xis your
subgraph_name.source_name.
If you configure both, specific connector source configurations override configurations set on
tls.connector.all.
The example configuration below inserts an
x-inserted-header and propagates an
x-client-header for all connectors and overrides the configuration for the
v1 source on the
example subgraph.
@connect or
@source, the router configuration takes precedence.
headers:
connector:
# Set header configurations for all connectors
all:
request:
- insert:
name: "x-inserted-header"
value: "hello world!"
- propagate:
named: "x-awesome-header"
# Override global setting for specific sources
sources:
example.v1:
request:
- insert:
name: "x-inserted-header"
value: "hello world 2!"
- propagate:
named: "x-client-header"