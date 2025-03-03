Overriding Headers

When integrating REST APIs through Apollo Connectors, you can set HTTP headers in your schemas. For cross-environment deployments and security configurations, you may need to override these headers without modifying other aspects of your schema. Header overrides in your router configuration provide this flexibility.

Header propagation Since 2.2.0

Connectors support the router's header propagation features to propagate, insert, and rename headers.

You can configure header propagation for all connectors or a specific connector source.

To configure all connectors, set headers configurations on headers.connector.all .

To configure a specific connector source, set headers configurations on headers.connector.sources.X where X is your subgraph_name.source_name .

If you configure both, specific connector source configurations override configurations set on tls.connector.all .

The example configuration below inserts an x-inserted-header and propagates an x-client-header for all connectors and overrides the configuration for the v1 source on the example subgraph.

note If header rules in your router configuration conflict with headers set in @connect or @source , the router configuration takes precedence.