Apollo Connectors Changelog

Router 2.2.0

New features

YAML-based Header Propagation

Connectors now support the router's header propagation features. See the Connectors traffic shaping documentation for configuration examples.

Router 2.1.2 & Composition 2.10.2

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that dropped @context / @fromContext directives from the supergraph schema when any subgraph schema uses Connectors. The context pattern is still available only for subgraph schemas that don't use Connectors.

Fixed a bug relating to how Connectors methods work. The fix standardizes ->method behavior to apply to the full value of an expression, not each item, when the preceding expression returns an array. For example, prior to this change, the expression $.id->jsonStringify resulted in ["1","2","3"] , with each item individually stringified. After the fix, the result is '["1","2","3"]' , with the entire array stringified.

Router 2.1.0

New features

Traffic shaping support

Connectors now support the router's traffic shaping features. See the Connectors traffic shaping documentation for configuration examples.

TLS support

Connectors now support the router's TLS features to authenticate and encrypt communications. See the Connectors traffic shaping documentation for configuration examples.

2025-02-18

Router 2.0.0 & Composition 2.10.0

New features

General availability of Apollo Connectors

Apollo Connectors is now generally available.

Migrating from Apollo Connectors preview releases

You must migrate your router Connectors configuration to the GA format once you update your router to v2.0.0. When you update to v2.0.0, configurations from preview releases no longer work.

The key changes between preview and GA versions:

The top-level preview-connectors configuration has been renamed to connectors .

Configuration that was previously under subgraphs has now moved to sources .

Each Connector source is now configured under an entry combining the subgraph name and source name, separated by a . —for example, subgraph_name.source_name .

Any $config variables should now be placed under their corresponding source configuration.

For example, given the following preview configuration:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 preview_connectors : 2 # This applies globally to all Connectors 3 max_requests_per_operation_per_source : 100 4 subgraphs : 5 example : # The name of the subgraph 6 $config : 7 my.config.value : true # Applies to all sources in this subgraph 8 sources : 9 v1 : # Refers to @source(name: "v1") 10 # These configurations apply to Connectors with the "v1" source in the "example" subgraph 11 override_url : 'https://localhost:5000' 12 max_requests_per_operation : 50 13 v2 : # Refers to @source(name: "v2") 14 # These configurations apply to Connectors with the "v2" source in the "example" subgraph 15 max_requests_per_operation : 100

The GA configuration would look like this:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 connectors : 2 # This applies globally to all Connectors 3 max_requests_per_operation_per_source : 100 4 sources : 5 example.v1 : # subgraph.source 6 # These configurations apply to Connectors with the "v1" source in the "example" subgraph 7 override_url : 'https://localhost:5000' 8 max_requests_per_operation : 50 9 $config : 10 my.config.value : true # Applies to the "v1" source 11 example.v2 : # subgraph.source 12 # These configurations apply to Connectors with the "v2" source in the "example" subgraph 13 max_requests_per_operation : 25 14 another.config.value : true # Applies to the "v2" source

Deprecated preview releases

note The following changelog entries are for deprecated preview release versions. Use the generally available router and federation versions for a fully supported and feature-complete experience.