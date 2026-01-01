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Guaranteed Delivery Pattern
Zero message loss with event store and cursor-based resumption
This pattern provides zero message loss by combining persistent event storage with acknowledgment-based delivery. Events are stored durably in an event store database, enabling historical backfill and cursor-based resumption.
When to adopt this pattern
Zero message loss required: Messaging applications, notifications, email, financial transactions, audit logs
Historical data access: Clients need to query and receive events from before they subscribed
Cursor-based resumption: Clients reconnect and resume from their last received event without gaps
Event replay capabilities: Need to replay historical events for debugging or recovery
Persistent event storage: Can operate and maintain an event store database
Complex infrastructure acceptable: Willing to implement backfill logic, acknowledgment mechanics, and event persistence
Architecture diagram
Component responsibilities
Subgraph
Receive subscription request with callback URL and cursor (if resuming a subscription) from Router
Forward subscription registration to the broker via HTTP API
Return success or failure to Router
No further involvement in subscription lifecycle after registration
Subscription broker
Store subscription metadata in Redis (callback URL, cursor position, query, variables)
Query the event store for historical events when a cursor is provided
Deliver backfill events to Router before live events
Subscribe to PubSub topics for live event delivery
Send periodic heartbeats to Router to verify connection is alive
Update Redis TTL on successful heartbeat
Mark subscription as closed after consecutive heartbeat failures
Deliver live events to Router via callback URL
Only acknowledge PubSub messages after successful Router delivery
Negatively acknowledge and requeue messages on delivery failure
Event store database
Store all events durably with sequential IDs or timestamps
Support queries for events after a specific cursor
Set retention policy based on business requirements (hours, days, or indefinite)
Examples: PostgreSQL with an event table, EventStoreDB, SQLite
Redis
Store subscription metadata with TTL (subscription ID, callback URL, cursor position)
Set TTL to control subscription liveness
Coordinate distributed broker instances
Provide pub/sub for event distribution
PubSub system
Configure for manual acknowledgment (no auto-acknowledgement)
Keep messages in queue until explicitly acknowledged
Support negative acknowledgment and requeue for failed deliveries
Configure consumer groups for distributed processing
Heartbeat interval
The recommended heartbeat interval to set in Router configuration is
5000 milliseconds (5 seconds). This value balances keeping connections alive while minimizing overhead. Adjust the interval based on your needs:
Higher connection counts: Increase the interval to reduce heartbeat traffic (for example,
10000ms)
Network latency concerns: Decrease the interval to detect failures faster (for example,
3000ms)
Load balancer timeout: Ensure the interval is shorter than your load balancer's idle timeout
Note: This value is set in your Router configuration file and must be enforced by the broker. If the broker takes longer to send a heartbeat the Router will terminate the subscription.
Backfill and resumption
Initial subscription
Optionally include a cursor to resume from a specific point. If you don't provide a cursor, your subscription starts with live events only:
1subscription {
2 messages(after: "cursor_123") { # optional - omit to start from now
3 id
4 content
5 }
6}
Backfill phase
Broker queries event store:
SELECT * FROM events WHERE id > 'cursor_123' ORDER BY cursor ASC
Broker delivers historical events to Router one by one
Router streams events to client via multipart HTTP
Client updates their cursor as they receive events
Delivering live events
After backfill completes, broker subscribes to PubSub topics
Broker starts receiving new events as they are published
Seamless transition from historical to live events
Resumping after disconnection
Client detects connection loss
Client reconnects with cursor from the last received event
Broker queries event store for events after the cursor
Broker delivers any missed events during disconnection
Resume live event stream
Designing the event store
Schema considerations
Store your events with sequential identifiers for cursor-based queries:
1CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS events (
2 cursor INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT,
3 id TEXT NOT NULL,
4 content TEXT NOT NULL,
5 timestamp TEXT NOT NULL,
6 created_at TEXT DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP
7);
Retention policies
Time-based: Delete events older than N days
Size-based: Delete oldest when storage exceeds limit
Indefinite: Keep all events (audit trails, compliance)
Scaling considerations
Event store performance
Index cursor columns for fast range queries
Partition large tables by time period (monthly, yearly)
Read replicas for backfill queries to avoid impacting live writes
Cache recent events in Redis for faster backfill of short-duration disconnections
Subscription broker
Ensure your broker is able to leverage horizontal scaling
Configure auto-scaling based on CPU exceeding 70%, memory exceeding 80%, or response time exceeding 100ms
PubSub consumer configuration
Consumer prefetch limits prevent overwhelming the broker (for example,
prefetch=10)
Manual acknowledgment prevents message loss during processing
Dead letter queues for messages that fail repeatedly
Monitor consumer lag (messages waiting in queue)
Adopting this pattern
When to consider moving to this pattern
Users report missing events during disconnections
Business requirements change to require guaranteed delivery
Need to build features requiring event history (message search, audit logs)
SLAs require zero message loss guarantees
Requirements for adopting this pattern
Deploy your event store and start persisting events
Add a cursor parameter to your GraphQL subgraph and broker service
Build your subscription broker with backfill logic
Configure your PubSub consumers for manual acknowledgment mode
Test resumption with various cursor positions
Next steps
See the Guaranteed Delivery code example.