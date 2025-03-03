Response Cache Customization

Beyond basic response caching, the router supports customization for caching private data, modifying cache keys, and advanced Redis configuration.

When to customize

Consider these advanced customization options when:

You need to cache user-specific data ( PRIVATE cache scope)

Cache entries should vary based on request headers (locale, tenant ID, feature flags)

You require multiple Redis instances for different subgraphs

You need fine-tuned Redis performance (connection pools, timeouts, namespacing)

For basic response caching setup, see the Quickstart page.

Private data caching

A subgraph can return a response with the header Cache-Control: private , indicating that it contains user-personalized data. Although this usually forbids intermediate servers from storing data, the router can recognize different users and store their data in different parts of the cache.

Use private data caching when:

Your subgraph returns user-specific data that can be cached (shopping cart, user preferences, personalized recommendations)

You can reliably identify users through authentication tokens or session data

The performance gain from caching user-specific data outweighs the complexity of managing separate cache entries per user

Don't use private data caching if:

Your data contains highly sensitive information that should never be cached

You can't reliably identify users across requests

User-specific data changes too frequently to benefit from caching

Configure private_id

To set up private information caching, configure the private_id option. This option is a string pointing at a field in the request context that contains data used to recognize users (for example, a user ID, or sub claim in JWT).

As an example, if you are using the router's JWT authentication plugin, first configure the private_id option in the accounts subgraph to point to the user_id key in the context. Then, use a Rhai script to set that key from the JWT's sub claim:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 preview_response_cache : 2 enabled : true 3 subgraph : 4 all : 5 enabled : true 6 redis : 7 urls : [ "redis://..." ] 8 subgraphs : 9 accounts : 10 private_id : "user_id" 11 authentication : 12 router : 13 jwt : 14 jwks : 15 - url : https://auth-server/jwks.json

Rhai main.rhai copy 1 fn supergraph_service(service) { 2 let request_callback = |request| { 3 let claims = request.context[Router.APOLLO_AUTHENTICATION_JWT_CLAIMS]; 4 5 if claims != () { 6 let private_id = claims["sub"]; 7 request.context["user_id"] = private_id; 8 } 9 }; 10 11 service.map_request(request_callback); 12 }

How private data caching works

The router performs the following sequence to determine whether a particular query returns private data:

Upon seeing a query for the first time, the router requests the cache as if it were a public-only query. When the subgraph returns the response with private data, the router recognizes it and stores the data in a user-specific part of the cache. The router stores the query in a list of known queries with private data. When the router subsequently sees a known query:

If the private ID isn't provided, the router doesn't check the cache and instead transmits the subgraph response directly.

If the private ID is provided, the router queries the part of the cache for the current user and checks the subgraph if nothing is available.

Custom cache keys

To store data for a particular request in different cache entries, configure the cache key through the apollo::response_cache::key context entry.

Use custom cache keys when you need to:

Cache different versions of the same query based on request headers (locale, currency, feature flags)

Segment cache entries by tenant, region, or API version

Include request-specific context that affects the response but isn't part of the GraphQL query

Configure cache keys

This entry contains an object with an all field to affect all subgraph requests under one client request, and fields named after subgraph operation names to affect individual subgraph queries. The field's value can be any valid JSON value, such as an object or a string.

JSON copy 1 { 2 "all" : 1 , 3 "subgraph_operation1" : "key1" , 4 "subgraph_operation2" : { 5 "data" : "key2" 6 } 7 }

Example in Rhai:

Rhai main.rhai copy 1 fn supergraph_service(service) { 2 let request_callback = |request| { 3 // Include the request header value of "x-my-new-header" in the primary cache key hash to create a unique cache entry for every value of this header 4 request.context[Router.APOLLO_RESPONSE_CACHE_KEY]["all"] = request.headers["x-my-new-header"]; // Applied on all subgraphs 5 }; 6 7 service.map_request(request_callback); 8 }

Example: Multi-tenant caching

Cache different responses for each tenant based on a request header:

Rhai main.rhai copy 1 fn supergraph_service(service) { 2 let request_callback = |request| { 3 // Create separate cache entries for each tenant 4 let tenant_id = request.headers["x-tenant-id"]; 5 if tenant_id != () { 6 request.context[Router.APOLLO_RESPONSE_CACHE_KEY]["all"] = tenant_id; 7 } 8 }; 9 10 service.map_request(request_callback); 11 }

Example: Locale-specific caching

Cache different responses for each locale:

Rhai main.rhai copy 1 fn supergraph_service(service) { 2 let request_callback = |request| { 3 // Create separate cache entries for each locale 4 let locale = request.headers["accept-language"]; 5 if locale != () { 6 request.context[Router.APOLLO_RESPONSE_CACHE_KEY]["all"] = locale; 7 } 8 }; 9 10 service.map_request(request_callback); 11 }

Advanced Redis configuration

The router provides multiple Redis options to ensure you can scale properly and achieve the best performance.

For basic Redis setup, see the Quickstart page.

Per-subgraph Redis instances

Configure a global Redis instance (used by default) and override it with specific instances and their own configuration for individual subgraphs:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 # Enable response caching globally 2 preview_response_cache : 3 enabled : true 4 subgraph : 5 all : 6 enabled : true 7 # Configure Redis globally 8 redis : 9 urls : [ "redis://..." ] 10 fetch_timeout : 750ms # Optional, by default: 500ms 11 insert_timeout : 750ms # Optional, by default: 500ms 12 invalidate_timeout : 750ms # Optional, by default: 1s 13 ttl : 24h # Optional, default: no expiration. Default TTL for data saved in Redis 14 # Configure response caching per subgraph, overrides options from the "all" section 15 subgraphs : 16 products : 17 redis : 18 urls : [ "redis://..." ] # Override global Redis instance for this specific subgraph 19 pool_size : 15 # Optional. Default: 5 20 namespace : products_response_cache # Optional. Prefix all the cached entries in Redis with this prefix in Redis key 21 inventory : 22 enabled : false # Disable for a specific subgraph

Redis URL formats

tip For comprehensive Redis URL configuration details, including authentication and TLS setup, see the distributed caching Redis configuration guide

The response caching configuration must contain one or more URLs using different schemes depending on the expected deployment:

redis - TCP connected to a centralized server

rediss - TLS connected to a centralized server

redis-cluster - TCP connected to a cluster

rediss-cluster - TLS connected to a cluster

The URLs must have the following format:

One node

Text copy 1 redis|rediss :// [[username:]password@] host [:port][/database]

Example: redis://localhost:6379

Clustered

Text copy 1 redis|rediss[-cluster] :// [[username:]password@] host [:port][?[node=host1:port1][&node=host2:port2][&node=hostN:portN]]

or, if configured with multiple URLs:

YAML copy 1 [ 2 "redis|rediss[-cluster] :// [[username:]password@] host [:port]" , 3 "redis|rediss[-cluster] :// [[username:]password@] host1 [:port1]" , 4 "redis|rediss[-cluster] :// [[username:]password@] host2 [:port2]" 5 ]

TLS and authentication

For Redis TLS connections, you can set up a client certificate or override the root certificate authority by configuring tls in your router's YAML config file. For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 # Enable response caching globally 2 preview_response_cache : 3 enabled : true 4 subgraph : 5 all : 6 enabled : true 7 # Configure Redis globally 8 redis : 9 urls : [ "rediss://redis.example.com:6379" ] 10 username : root 11 password : ${env.REDIS_PASSWORD} 12 tls : 13 certificate_authorities : ${file./path/to/ca.crt} 14 client_authentication : 15 certificate_chain : ${file./path/to/certificate_chain.pem} 16 key : ${file./path/to/key.pem}

Timeout configuration

Redis connections and commands have a default timeout of 500ms that you can override. A timeout of 750ms provides a good balance between responsiveness and reliability for most use cases:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 preview_response_cache : 2 enabled : true 3 subgraph : 4 all : 5 enabled : true 6 redis : 7 urls : [ "redis://..." ] 8 fetch_timeout : 750ms 9 insert_timeout : 750ms 10 invalidate_timeout : 750ms

TTL for Redis entries

The ttl option defines the default global expiration for Redis entries. By default, it doesn't set any expiration for response caching.

To prevent potential cache overflow, consider setting the TTL to 24 hours or twice the median publish interval (whichever is less), and monitor cache utilization in your environment, especially if you cache a lot of different data:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 preview_response_cache : 2 enabled : true 3 subgraph : 4 all : 5 enabled : true 6 redis : 7 urls : [ "redis://..." ] 8 ttl : 24h

Namespace prefix

When using the same Redis instance for multiple purposes, the namespace option defines a prefix for all the keys defined by the router:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 preview_response_cache : 2 enabled : true 3 subgraph : 4 all : 5 enabled : true 6 redis : 7 urls : [ "redis://..." ] 8 namespace : response_cache

Required to start

When active, the required_to_start option prevents the router from starting if it can't connect to Redis. By default, the router starts without a connection to Redis, which means it sends requests to subgraphs directly, bypassing the cache:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 preview_response_cache : 2 enabled : true 3 subgraph : 4 all : 5 enabled : true 6 redis : 7 urls : [ "redis://..." ] 8 required_to_start : true

Connection pool size

The pool_size option defines the number of Redis connections the router opens. By default, the router opens five connections. If you have high traffic between the router and Redis, or if you observe latency in those requests, increase the pool size to reduce that latency. You can measure whether you need to increase this number by monitoring the apollo.router.operations.response_cache.insert and apollo.router.operations.response_cache.fetch response cache metrics. If the time to insert and fetch data from the cache is long, it might be because of delays in acquiring a connection from the pool: