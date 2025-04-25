Apollo Router Quickstart

Hello! Let's run Apollo Router for the first time, using the simple scenario of developing locally.

In this guide, you will:

Download and run the router as a binary.

Create a supergraph schema.

Create a router YAML configuration file.

Run the router in development mode.

Make a query to the running router.

1. Download the router

Let's start by downloading and running the router locally.

Download the latest version of the router binary with a single command line: Bash copy curl -sSL https://router.apollo.dev/download/nix/latest | sh Bash copy curl -sSL https://router.apollo.dev/download/nix/v2.0.0 | sh To download and install a specific version of router, set the version in the download URL path. For example, to download router v2.0.0: Optionally, go to router releases in GitHub to download and extract a bundle. Check that your router downloaded successfully by running the router binary from your project's root directory: Bash copy ./router --version

2. Create a supergraph schema

A router needs a schema for the federated graph, or supergraph, that it's orchestrating. This guide uses an example supergraph schema, which you download and provide to the router.

The example supergraph schema is composed of four subgraphs: accounts , inventory , products , and reviews . It outlines the types ( Query , Mutation , Product , Review , User ) and their fields, and it specifies which subgraph is responsible for resolving each piece of data using Apollo Federation directives ( @join__* , @link ).

From your project's root directory, run the following to download and save an example supergraph schema:

Bash copy curl -sSL https://supergraph.demo.starstuff.dev/ > supergraph.graphql

GraphQL supergraph.graphql copy 1 schema 2 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/link/v1.0" ) 3 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/join/v0.3" , for : EXECUTION ) { 4 query : Query 5 mutation : Mutation 6 } 7 8 directive @join__enumValue ( graph : join__Graph ! ) repeatable on ENUM_VALUE 9 10 directive @join__field ( 11 graph : join__Graph 12 requires : join__FieldSet 13 provides : join__FieldSet 14 type : String 15 external : Boolean 16 override : String 17 usedOverridden : Boolean 18 ) repeatable on FIELD_DEFINITION | INPUT_FIELD_DEFINITION 19 20 directive @join__graph ( name : String ! , url : String ! ) on ENUM_VALUE 21 22 directive @join__implements ( 23 graph : join__Graph ! 24 interface : String ! 25 ) repeatable on OBJECT | INTERFACE 26 27 directive @join__type ( 28 graph : join__Graph ! 29 key : join__FieldSet 30 extension : Boolean ! = false 31 resolvable : Boolean ! = true 32 isInterfaceObject : Boolean ! = false 33 ) repeatable on OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION | ENUM | INPUT_OBJECT | SCALAR 34 35 directive @join__unionMember ( 36 graph : join__Graph ! 37 member : String ! 38 ) repeatable on UNION 39 40 directive @link ( 41 url : String 42 as : String 43 for : link__Purpose 44 import : [ link__Import ] 45 ) repeatable on SCHEMA 46 47 scalar join__FieldSet 48 49 enum join__Graph { 50 ACCOUNTS 51 @join__graph ( name : "accounts" , url : "https://accounts.demo.starstuff.dev/" ) 52 INVENTORY 53 @join__graph ( 54 name : "inventory" 55 url : "https://inventory.demo.starstuff.dev/" 56 ) 57 PRODUCTS 58 @join__graph ( name : "products" , url : "https://products.demo.starstuff.dev/" ) 59 REVIEWS 60 @join__graph ( name : "reviews" , url : "https://reviews.demo.starstuff.dev/" ) 61 } 62 63 scalar link__Import 64 65 enum link__Purpose { 66 """ 67 `SECURITY` features provide metadata necessary to securely resolve fields. 68 """ 69 SECURITY 70 71 """ 72 `EXECUTION` features provide metadata necessary for operation execution. 73 """ 74 EXECUTION 75 } 76 77 type Mutation @join__type ( graph : PRODUCTS ) @join__type ( graph : REVIEWS ) { 78 createProduct ( upc : ID ! , name : String ): Product @join__field ( graph : PRODUCTS ) 79 createReview ( upc : ID ! , id : ID ! , body : String ): Review 80 @join__field ( graph : REVIEWS ) 81 } 82 83 type Product 84 @join__type ( graph : ACCOUNTS , key : "upc" , extension : true ) 85 @join__type ( graph : INVENTORY , key : "upc" ) 86 @join__type ( graph : PRODUCTS , key : "upc" ) 87 @join__type ( graph : REVIEWS , key : "upc" ) { 88 upc : String ! 89 weight : Int 90 @join__field ( graph : INVENTORY , external : true ) 91 @join__field ( graph : PRODUCTS ) 92 price : Int 93 @join__field ( graph : INVENTORY , external : true ) 94 @join__field ( graph : PRODUCTS ) 95 inStock : Boolean @join__field ( graph : INVENTORY ) 96 shippingEstimate : Int @join__field ( graph : INVENTORY , requires : "price weight" ) 97 name : String @join__field ( graph : PRODUCTS ) 98 reviews : [ Review ] @join__field ( graph : REVIEWS ) 99 reviewsForAuthor ( authorID : ID !): [ Review ] @join__field ( graph : REVIEWS ) 100 } 101 102 type Query 103 @join__type ( graph : ACCOUNTS ) 104 @join__type ( graph : INVENTORY ) 105 @join__type ( graph : PRODUCTS ) 106 @join__type ( graph : REVIEWS ) { 107 me : User @join__field ( graph : ACCOUNTS ) 108 recommendedProducts : [ Product ] @join__field ( graph : ACCOUNTS ) 109 topProducts ( first : Int = 5 ): [ Product ] @join__field ( graph : PRODUCTS ) 110 } 111 112 type Review @join__type ( graph : REVIEWS , key : "id" ) { 113 id : ID ! 114 body : String 115 author : User @join__field ( graph : REVIEWS , provides : "username" ) 116 product : Product 117 } 118 119 type User 120 @join__type ( graph : ACCOUNTS , key : "id" ) 121 @join__type ( graph : REVIEWS , key : "id" ) { 122 id : ID ! 123 name : String @join__field ( graph : ACCOUNTS ) 124 username : String 125 @join__field ( graph : ACCOUNTS ) 126 @join__field ( graph : REVIEWS , external : true ) 127 reviews : [ Review ] @join__field ( graph : REVIEWS ) 128 }

3. Create a router config

The router's many features are configurable via a YAML configuration file. You set your options declaratively in YAML, then point your router to it at startup.

Let's customize a common setting: the router's supergraph listen address. It's the network address and port on which the router receives client requests. By default the address is 127.0.0.1:4000 . As an exercise, let's change the port to 5555 .

In your same working directory, create a file named router.yaml . Open it for editing. Add the following configuration that sets supergraph.listen to 127.0.0.1:5555 :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 supergraph : 2 listen : 127.0.0.1:5555

4. Run the router

Let's run the router in dev mode, using both the supergraph schema and YAML configuration files you created:

Run the router with these command-line options: --dev enables dev mode

--config provides the path to your YAML configuration file

--supergraph provides the path to your supergraph schema sh copy ./router --dev --config router.yaml --supergraph supergraph.graphql --dev is the same as using the following configuration: YAML Same configuration as --dev copy 1 sandbox : 2 enabled : true 3 homepage : 4 enabled : false 5 supergraph : 6 introspection : true 7 include_subgraph_errors : 8 all : true 9 plugins : 10 # Enable with the header, Apollo-Expose-Query-Plan: true 11 experimental.expose_query_plan : true Running router withis the same as using the following configuration: Learn more about router dev mode. Check that your router is running, with output similar to the example: sh 2025-04-25T21:54:05.910202Z INFO Running with * development * mode settings which facilitate development experience (e.g., introspection enabled ) 2025-04-25T21:54:05.981114Z INFO Apollo Router v2.1.3 // (c) Apollo Graph, Inc. // Licensed as ELv2 ( https://go.apollo.dev/elv2 ) 2025-04-25T21:54:05.981141Z INFO Anonymous usage data is gathered to inform Apollo product development. See https://go.apollo.dev/o/privacy for details. 2025-04-25T21:54:05.985764Z INFO state machine transitioned event="UpdateLicense(Unlicensed)" state=Startup previous_state="Startup" 2025-04-25T21:54:05.987948Z INFO state machine transitioned event="UpdateConfiguration(<redacted>)" state=Startup previous_state="Startup" 2025-04-25T21:54:05.988144Z INFO state machine transitioned event="NoMoreLicense" state=Startup previous_state="Startup" 2025-04-25T21:54:06.010232Z INFO Health check exposed at http://127.0.0.1:8088/health 2025-04-25T21:54:06.010717Z WARN Connector debugging is enabled, this may expose sensitive information. 2025-04-25T21:54:06.405064Z INFO GraphQL endpoint exposed at http://127.0.0.1:5555/ 🚀 2025-04-25T21:54:06.405628Z INFO You're using some "experimental" features of the Apollo Router (those which have their configuration prefixed by "experimental_"). We may make breaking changes in future releases. To help us design the stable version we need your feedback. Here is a list of links where you can give your opinion: - experimental_response_trace_id: https://github.com/apollographql/router/discussions/2147 For more information about launch stages, please see the documentation here: https://www.apollographql.com/docs/resources/product-launch-stages/ 2025-04-25T21:54:06.406568Z INFO state machine transitioned event="UpdateSchema(<redacted>)" state=Running previous_state="Startup" 2025-04-25T21:54:06.406591Z INFO state machine transitioned event="NoMoreConfiguration" state=Running previous_state="Running"

5. Make a query

When the router runs in dev mode, it hosts an Apollo Sandbox automatically. Sandbox has a browser-based IDE, Explorer, that you can use to write and send real GraphQL queries to your graph.

Go to the URL your router is running at, http://127.0.0.1:5555 . Sandbox should be running there. Copy and paste the example query into the Operation pane of Explorer: GraphQL copy 1 query Query { 2 recommendedProducts { 3 inStock 4 name 5 price 6 reviews { 7 author { 8 name 9 } 10 } 11 } 12 } Click Query to run the query, then check for its response in the Response pane.

That's it! You've successfully sent a query to a router running a development graph and received a response.

Next steps

Now that you've run the router locally, explore more about deployment and configuration: