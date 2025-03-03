A span captures contextual information about requests and responses as they're processed through the router's request lifecycle (pipeline). The information from spans can be used when displaying traces in your application performance monitors (APM).

Spans configuration

Router request lifecycle services

A router's request lifecycle has three major services that support instrumentation:

Router service - Operates within the context of an HTTP server, handling the opaque bytes of an incoming HTTP request. Does query analysis to parse the GraphQL operation and validate it against schema.

Supergraph service - Handles a GraphQL request after it's been parsed and validated, and before it's sent to subgraphs. Runs the query planner to produce a query plan to execute.

Subgraph service - Handles GraphQL subgraph requests that have been executed as part of a query plan. Creates HTTP client requests to subgraphs.

note The router's Execution service that executes query plans doesn't support instrument ation.

The router , supergraph , subgraph and connector sections are used to define custom span configuration for each service:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 router : 5 attributes : {} 6 # ... 7 supergraph : 8 attributes : {} 9 # ... 10 subgraph : 11 attributes : {} 12 # ... 13 connector : 14 attributes : {} 15 # ...

attributes

Spans may have attributes attached to them from the router pipeline. These attributes are used to filter and group spans in your APM.

Attributes may be drawn from standard attributes or selectors.

PLAN REQUIRED Granular customization of attributes on spans requires a GraphOS plan

The attributes that are available depend on the service of the pipeline.

YAML desc.router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 router : 5 attributes : 6 # Standard attributes 7 http.response.status_code : true 8 # Custom attributes 9 "my_attribute" : 10 response_header : "x-my-header"

You can also have conditions on custom attributes using selectors. You can only have conditions on a selector at the same execution level. Example you can't have a condition on response_header if you want to set an attribute from request_header .

YAML desc.router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 router : 5 attributes : 6 on_error : 7 response_status : reason 8 condition : 9 not : 10 eq : 11 - response_status : code 12 - 200

default_attribute_requirement_level

The default_attribute_requirement_level option sets the default attributes to attach to spans, as defined by OpenTelemetry semantic conventions .

Valid values:

required (default)

recommended

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 # Set the default requirement level 5 default_attribute_requirement_level : required

Attributes can be configured individually, so that required attributes can be overridden or disabled. For example, http.response.status_code is set individually to override the standard value:

YAML desc.router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 # Set the default requirement level 5 default_attribute_requirement_level : required 6 router : 7 attributes : 8 # Disable standard attribute 9 http.response.status_code : false

note The attributes that the OpenTelemetry spec defines as opt-in must be configured individually.

mode

The mode option enables the router spans to either use legacy attributes in the router, or those defined in the OpenTelemetry specification.

Valid values:

spec_compliant (default)

deprecated

spec_compliant

This mode is the default and follows the OpenTelemetry spec.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 mode : spec_compliant

deprecated

This mode follows the previous behavior which is deprecated. The performance of this mode is significantly worse because many more attributes are added to spans, including attributes that do not follow OpenTelemetry conventions.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 mode : deprecated

note The mode option will eventually be removed in a future release.

Span status

By default spans are marked in error only if the http status code is different than 200. If you want to mark a span in error for other reason you can override the otel.status_code attribute which is responsible to mark a span in error or not. If it's in error then otel.status_code = error , if not it will be ok .

Naming

By default, we will use a span naming convention that aligns with the current semantic conventions for GraphQL server in OpenTelemetry which means the root span name must be of format <graphql.operation.type> <graphql.operation.name> provided that graphql.operation.type and graphql.operation.name are available.

If you want to change the name of spans we're creating for each services you can override this value by setting the otel.name attribute using any selectors you want.

Here is an example if you want to mark the router and supergraph span in error if you have a graphql error in the payload and you want to enforce the router span name to be graphql_router .

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 router : 5 attributes : 6 otel.name : 7 static : graphql_router # Override the span name to graphql_router 8 otel.status_code : 9 static : error 10 condition : 11 eq : 12 - true 13 - on_graphql_error : true 14 supergraph : 15 attributes : 16 otel.status_code : 17 static : error 18 condition : 19 exists : 20 response_errors : $[0].extensions.code # Here is an example to get the first error code, `on_graphql_error` is also available for supergraph

Span configuration example

An example configuration of telemetry.spans in router.yaml sets both standard and custom attributes for the router service:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 default_attribute_requirement_level : required 5 mode : spec_compliant 6 router : 7 attributes : 8 # Standard attributes (http) 9 dd.trace_id : false 10 http.request.body.size : false 11 http.response.body.size : false 12 http.request.method : false 13 # ... 14 15 # Conditional custom attribute 16 otel.status_description : # You can conditionally put a status description attribute on your span if it respect the condition 17 static : "there was an error" 18 condition : # http response status code != 200 or it contains a graphql error in the payload 19 any : 20 - not : 21 eq : 22 - response_status : code 23 - 200 24 - eq : 25 - on_graphql_error 26 - true 27 # Custom attributes 28 "acme.custom_1" : 29 trace_id : datadog 30 "acme.custom_2" : 31 response_header : "X-CUSTOM2" 32 default : "unknown" 33 "acme.custom_3" : 34 env : "ENV_VAR" 35 "static_attribute" : 36 static : "my_static_value" 37 # ... 38 39 supergraph : 40 attributes : {} 41 # ... 42 subgraph : 43 attributes : {} 44 # ... 45 connector : 46 attributes : {} 47 # ...

Spans configuration reference