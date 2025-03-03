You can set conditions for when an instrument should be mutated or an event should be triggered.

Condition configuration

Here is an example of a condition on a custom instrument:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 router : 5 my.instrument : 6 value : duration 7 type : counter 8 unit : s 9 description : "my description" 10 # ... 11 # This instrument will only be mutated if the condition evaluates to true 12 condition : 13 all : 14 - any : 15 - eq : 16 - "val" 17 - request_header : x-req-header 18 - eq : 19 - "foo" 20 - response_header : x-resp-header

exists

The exists condition is testing if selectors is present.

For example, the following condition checks the value of x-req-header exists:

YAML copy 1 exists : 2 request_header : x-req-header

eq

The eq condition is an equality test between selectors or values.

For example, the following condition checks the value of x-req-header is equal to val :

YAML copy 1 eq : 2 - "val" 3 - request_header : x-req-header

You can use selectors on both sides of the equality test:

YAML copy 1 eq : 2 - request_header : x-req-header1 3 - request_header : x-req-header2

Values may be of types string , number or boolean .

gt

The gt condition checks that one value is greater than another.

For example, the following condition checks the response status code is greater than 299:

YAML copy 1 gt : 2 - response_status : code 3 - 299

Values may be of types string , number or boolean .

lt

The lt condition checks that one value is less than another.

For example, the following condition checks the response status code is less than 500:

YAML copy 1 lt : 2 - response_status : code 3 - 500

Values may be of types string , number or boolean .

not

The not condition is a negation of the nested condition.

For example, the following condition checks the value of x-req-header is not equal to val1 :

YAML copy 1 not : 2 eq : 3 - "val1" 4 - request_header : x-req-header2

all

The all condition is a list of conditions that all must be true in order for the condition to be true.

For example, the following all condition has a list of eq conditions that check the values of x-req-header1 and x-req-header2 , and both eq conditions must be true in order for the all condition to be true:

YAML copy 1 all : 2 - eq : 3 - "val1" 4 - request_header : x-req-header1 5 - eq : 6 - "val2" 7 - request_header : x-req-header2

any

The any condition is a list of conditions of which at least one must be true for the condition to be true.

For example, the following any condition has a list of eq conditions that check the values of x-req-header1 and x-req-header2 , and at least one of the eq conditions must be true in order for the all condition to be true:

YAML copy 1 any : 2 - eq : 3 - "val2" 4 - request_header : x-req-header1 5 - eq : 6 - "val2" 7 - request_header : x-req-header2

Condition configuration reference

The available basic conditions:

Condition Description eq An equality test between selectors or values gt An inequality test between selectors or values lt An inequality test between selectors or values exists A check to see if the selectors value exists not A negated equality test between selectors or values all A list of conditions that must all be true any A list of conditions of which at least one must be true

You can create complex conditions by using these basic conditions as building blocks.

Example condition configurations

Some example configuration of common use cases for conditions.

Event for a specific subgraph

You can trigger an event for a specific subgraph by configuring a condition with the subgraph's name.

The example below uses the subgraph_name selector to log subgraph responses for the subgraph named "products":

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 events : 4 subgraph : 5 response : 6 level : info 7 condition : 8 eq : 9 - subgraph_name : true 10 - "products"

On GraphQL error

You can use the on_graphql_error selector to create a condition based on whether or not a GraphQL error is present.

The example configuration below uses on_graphql_error to log only supergraph responses that contain GraphQL errors:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 events : 4 router : 5 request : 6 level : info 7 condition : # Only log the router request if you sent `x-log-request` with the value `enabled` 8 eq : 9 - request_header : x-log-request 10 - "enabled" 11 response : off 12 error : error 13 supergraph : 14 response : 15 level : info 16 condition : # Only log supergraph response containing GraphQL errors 17 eq : 18 - on_graphql_error : true 19 - true 20 error : error

On large payloads

For observability of large payloads, you can set attributes using conditions that indicate whether the length of a request or response exceeds a threshold.

The example below sets a custom attribute to true if the length of a request is greater than 100: