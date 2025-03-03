Deploying GraphOS Router on Railway

Deploy router with Railway's managed hosting

In this guide, you will deploy the GraphOS Router using the Railway template.

Prerequisites

You will need:

Steps

The fastest way to deploy the Apollo Router on Railway is using the official template:

  1. Deploy using the template:

    Deploy to Railway

  2. Configure your deployment:

    • Template Name: Enter a name for your deployment

    • Repository Name: Choose a name for the forked repository

  3. Set environment variables:

    • APOLLO_KEY: Your Graph API key from GraphOS Studio

    • APOLLO_GRAPH_REF: Your graph reference, e.g. my-graph@production

    • Railway automatically sets the PORT variable to the correct value

  4. Click Deploy to start the deployment.

  5. After the deployment finishes, visit your service URL to confirm the router is running. Railway provides a public URL for your service.

  6. You can clone the repo into your own GitHub account by navigating to Settings > Source > Upstream Repo and clicking Eject.

Railway eject button to clone repo
