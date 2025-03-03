Deploying GraphOS Router on Railway
Deploy router with Railway's managed hosting
In this guide, you will deploy the GraphOS Router using the Railway template.
Prerequisites
You will need:
A GraphQL API set up in GraphOS. You will need your graph credentials:
APOLLO_KEYand
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF.
Steps
The fastest way to deploy the Apollo Router on Railway is using the official template:
Deploy using the template:
Configure your deployment:
Template Name: Enter a name for your deployment
Repository Name: Choose a name for the forked repository
Set environment variables:
APOLLO_KEY: Your Graph API key from GraphOS Studio
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF: Your graph reference, e.g.
my-graph@production
Railway automatically sets the
PORTvariable to the correct value
Click Deploy to start the deployment.
After the deployment finishes, visit your service URL to confirm the router is running. Railway provides a public URL for your service.
You can clone the repo into your own GitHub account by navigating to Settings > Source > Upstream Repo and clicking Eject.