Datadog configuration of OTLP exporter

This metrics exporter is a configuration of the OTLP exporter to use with Datadog .

For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Metrics Configuration.

Configuration

To export metrics to Datadog, you must configure both the router to send traces to the Datadog agent and the Datadog agent to accept OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) metrics.

Router configuration

You should enable the OTLP exporter and set both temporality: delta and endpoint: <datadog-agent-endpoint> . For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 otlp : 5 enabled : true 6 # Temporality MUST be set to delta. Failure to do this will result in incorrect metrics. 7 temporality : delta 8 # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:4317) 9 endpoint : "${env.DATADOG_AGENT_HOST}:4317"

note You must set temporality: delta , otherwise the router generates incorrect metrics.

Datadog agent configuration

To configure the Datadog agent, add OTLP configuration ( otlp_config ) to your datadog.yaml . For example:

YAML datadog.yaml copy 1 otlp_config : 2 receiver : 3 protocols : 4 grpc : 5 endpoint : <dd-agent-ip>:4317

For more details about Datadog configuration, see Datadog's docs on Agent configuration .