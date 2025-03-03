Datadog configuration of OTLP exporter
Configure the OTLP metrics exporter for Datadog
This metrics exporter is a configuration of the OTLP exporter to use with Datadog.
For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Metrics Configuration.
Configuration
To export metrics to Datadog, you must configure both the router to send traces to the Datadog agent and the Datadog agent to accept OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) metrics.
Router configuration
You should enable the OTLP exporter and set both
temporality: delta and
endpoint: <datadog-agent-endpoint>. For example:
YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 otlp:
5 enabled: true
6 # Temporality MUST be set to delta. Failure to do this will result in incorrect metrics.
7 temporality: delta
8 # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:4317)
9 endpoint: "${env.DATADOG_AGENT_HOST}:4317"
note
You must set
temporality: delta, otherwise the router generates incorrect metrics.
Datadog agent configuration
To configure the Datadog agent, add OTLP configuration (
otlp_config) to your
datadog.yaml. For example:
YAML
datadog.yaml
1otlp_config:
2 receiver:
3 protocols:
4 grpc:
5 endpoint: <dd-agent-ip>:4317
For more details about Datadog configuration, see Datadog's docs on Agent configuration.