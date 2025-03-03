Datadog configuration of OTLP exporter

Configure the OTLP metrics exporter for Datadog

This metrics exporter is a configuration of the OTLP exporter to use with Datadog.

For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Metrics Configuration.

Configuration

To export metrics to Datadog, you must configure both the router to send traces to the Datadog agent and the Datadog agent to accept OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) metrics.

Router configuration

You should enable the OTLP exporter and set both temporality: delta and endpoint: <datadog-agent-endpoint>. For example:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      otlp:
5        enabled: true
6        # Temporality MUST be set to delta. Failure to do this will result in incorrect metrics.
7        temporality: delta
8        # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:4317)
9        endpoint: "${env.DATADOG_AGENT_HOST}:4317"
note
You must set temporality: delta, otherwise the router generates incorrect metrics.

Datadog agent configuration

To configure the Datadog agent, add OTLP configuration (otlp_config) to your datadog.yaml. For example:

YAML
datadog.yaml
1otlp_config:
2  receiver:
3    protocols:
4      grpc:
5        endpoint: <dd-agent-ip>:4317

For more details about Datadog configuration, see Datadog's docs on Agent configuration.
