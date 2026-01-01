Hot Reload

Zero-downtime schema updates

Hot reloading enables the router to update its supergraph schema without restarting, providing zero-downtime schema updates. Hot reloading is not available for all schema loading methods and causes performance degradation during reload.

Hot reload support matrix

Schema SourceHot Reload SupportNotes
GraphOS Uplink🟢 YesAutomatically polls every 10 seconds for updates
Local file🟢 YesRequires --hot-reload flag or APOLLO_ROUTER_HOT_RELOAD=true
Remote URLs❌ NoSchema fetched once at startup

Performance considerations

When using hot reloading for supergraph schemas, be aware of the following performance considerations:

  • Schema reloading overhead: Each schema reload requires parsing and validation, which temporarily increases CPU usage.

  • Request handling: During reload, new requests might experience slight latency increases while the new schema is being processed.

  • Memory usage: The router maintains both the old and new schema briefly during reload, temporarily increasing memory usage.

Production recommendations

For production deployments with high traffic:

  • Monitor during reloads: If using hot reload, monitor CPU, memory, and latency metrics during schema updates.

  • Schedule updates: Plan schema updates during lower-traffic periods when using hot reload.

  • Use blue/green deployments: For production deployments requiring schema updates, use blue/green deployment strategies with OCI digest references.

For more details on production deployment strategies, see Deployment Strategies.

