Hot reloading enables the router to update its supergraph schema without restarting, providing zero-downtime schema updates. Hot reloading is not available for all schema loading methods and causes performance degradation during reload.

Hot reload support matrix

Schema Source Hot Reload Support Notes GraphOS Uplink 🟢 Yes Automatically polls every 10 seconds for updates Local file 🟢 Yes Requires --hot-reload flag or APOLLO_ROUTER_HOT_RELOAD=true Remote URLs ❌ No Schema fetched once at startup

Performance considerations

When using hot reloading for supergraph schemas, be aware of the following performance considerations:

Schema reloading overhead: Each schema reload requires parsing and validation, which temporarily increases CPU usage.

Request handling: During reload, new requests might experience slight latency increases while the new schema is being processed.

Memory usage: The router maintains both the old and new schema briefly during reload, temporarily increasing memory usage.

Production recommendations

For production deployments with high traffic:

Monitor during reloads: If using hot reload, monitor CPU, memory, and latency metrics during schema updates.

Schedule updates: Plan schema updates during lower-traffic periods when using hot reload.

Use blue/green deployments: For production deployments requiring schema updates, use blue/green deployment strategies with OCI digest references.

For more details on production deployment strategies, see Deployment Strategies.

