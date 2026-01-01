Hot Reload
Zero-downtime schema updates
Hot reloading enables the router to update its supergraph schema without restarting, providing zero-downtime schema updates. Hot reloading is not available for all schema loading methods and causes performance degradation during reload.
Hot reload support matrix
|Schema Source
|Hot Reload Support
|Notes
|GraphOS Uplink
|🟢 Yes
|Automatically polls every 10 seconds for updates
|Local file
|🟢 Yes
|Requires
--hot-reload flag or
APOLLO_ROUTER_HOT_RELOAD=true
|Remote URLs
|❌ No
|Schema fetched once at startup
Performance considerations
When using hot reloading for supergraph schemas, be aware of the following performance considerations:
Schema reloading overhead: Each schema reload requires parsing and validation, which temporarily increases CPU usage.
Request handling: During reload, new requests might experience slight latency increases while the new schema is being processed.
Memory usage: The router maintains both the old and new schema briefly during reload, temporarily increasing memory usage.
Production recommendations
For production deployments with high traffic:
Monitor during reloads: If using hot reload, monitor CPU, memory, and latency metrics during schema updates.
Schedule updates: Plan schema updates during lower-traffic periods when using hot reload.
Use blue/green deployments: For production deployments requiring schema updates, use blue/green deployment strategies with OCI digest references.
For more details on production deployment strategies, see Deployment Strategies.
Related documentation
Router Configuration Overview - Overview of all schema loading options
Deployment Strategies - Deployment strategies with immutable artifacts