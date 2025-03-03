Instruments

Collect measurements with standard and custom instruments

An instrument in the router collects data and reports measurements to a metric backend. Supported instruments include standard instruments from OpenTelemetry, standard instruments for the router's request lifecycle, and custom instruments. Supported instrument kinds are counters and histograms.

You can configure instruments in router.yaml with telemetry.instrumentation.instruments.

OpenTelemetry standard instruments

OpenTelemetry specifies multiple standard metric instruments that are available in the router:

  • In the router service:

    • http.server.active_requests - The number of active requests in flight.

    • http.server.request.body.size - A histogram of request body sizes for requests handled by the router.

    • http.server.request.duration - A histogram of request durations for requests handled by the router.

  • In the subgraph service:

    • http.client.request.body.size - A histogram of request body sizes for requests handled by subgraphs.

    • http.client.request.duration - A histogram of request durations for requests handled by subgraphs.

    • http.client.response.body.size - A histogram of response body sizes for requests handled by subgraphs.

  • For connector HTTP requests:

    • http.client.request.body.size - A histogram of request body sizes for connectors HTTP requests.

    • http.client.request.duration - A histogram of request durations for connectors HTTP requests.

    • http.client.response.body.size - A histogram of response body sizes for connectors HTTP responses.

note
The default_requirement_level setting configures whether or not these instruments are enabled by default. Out of the box, its default value of required enables them. You must explicitly configure an instrument for different behavior.

These instruments are configurable in router.yaml:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      router:
5        http.server.active_requests: true # (default false)
6        http.server.request.body.size: true # (default false)
7        http.server.request.duration: true # (default false)
8      subgraph:
9        http.client.request.body.size: true # (default false)
10        http.client.request.duration: true # (default false)
11        http.client.response.body.size: true # (default false)
12      connector:
13        http.client.request.body.size: true # (default false)
14        http.client.request.duration: true # (default false)
15        http.client.response.body.size: true # (default false)

They can be customized by attaching or removing attributes. See attributes to learn more about configuring attributes.

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      default_requirement_level: required
5      router:
6        http.server.active_requests: 
7          attributes:
8            http.request.method: true
9      subgraph:
10        http.client.request.duration:
11          attributes:
12            subgraph.name: true
13      connector:
14        http.client.request.duration:
15          attributes:
16            connector.source.name: true

Apollo standard instruments

To learn about Apollo-provided standard metric instruments for the router's request lifecycle, see router instruments.

Custom instruments

PLAN REQUIRED
This feature is available on the following GraphOS plans: Free, Developer, Standard, Enterprise.

You can define custom instruments on the router, supergraph, and subgraph services in the router pipeline. You can also define custom instruments for each JSON element in the response data the router returns to clients.

The example configuration below defines four custom instruments:

  • acme.request.duration on the router service

  • acme.graphql.requests on the supergraph service

  • acme.graphql.subgraph.errors on the subgraph service

  • acme.user.not.found on a connector HTTP response

  • acme.graphql.list.lengths on each JSON element returned to the client (defined on graphql)

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      router:
5        http.server.active_requests: true
6        acme.request.duration:
7          value: duration
8          type: counter
9          unit: kb
10          description: "my description"
11          condition:
12            eq:
13              - 200
14              - response_status: code
15          attributes:
16            http.response.status_code: true
17            "my_attribute":
18              response_header: "x-my-header"
19  
20      supergraph:
21        acme.graphql.requests:
22          value: unit
23          type: counter
24          unit: count
25          description: "supergraph requests"
26          
27      subgraph:
28        acme.graphql.subgraph.errors:
29          value: unit
30          type: counter
31          unit: count
32          description: "my description"
33
34      connector:
35        acme.user.not.found:
36          value: unit
37          type: counter
38          unit: count
39          description: "Count of 404 responses from the user API"
40          condition:
41            all:
42              - eq:
43                  - 404
44                  - connector_http_response_status: code
45              - eq:
46                  - "user_api"
47                  - connector_source: name
48
49      graphql:
50        acme.graphql.list.lengths:
51          value:
52            list_length: value
53          type: histogram
54          unit: count
55          description: "my description"
note
Keep in mind that the amount of telemetry you add can impact your router's performance.
  • Custom metrics, events, and attributes consume more processing resources than standard metrics. Adding too many (standard or custom) can slow your router down.
  • Configurations such as events.*.request|error|response that produce output for all router lifecycle services should only be used for development or debugging, not for production.
For properly logged telemetry, you should use a log verbosity of info. Set the values of RUST_LOG or APOLLO_ROUTER_LOG environment variables and the --log CLI option to info. Using less verbose logging, such as error, can cause some attributes to be dropped.

Instrument naming conventions

When defining a custom instrument, make sure to reference OpenTelemetry (OTel) semantic conventions. The OTel semantic conventions help guide you to:

  • Choose a good name for your instrument.

  • See which standard attributes can be attached to your instrument.

Some particular guidelines to note:

  • Don't include the unit name in the metric name. For example, size_kb should be size and the unit should be kb.

  • Don't include _total as a suffix. For example, use http.server.active_requests, not http.server.active_requests_total.

  • Use dot notation to separate namespaces in the metric name. For example, use http.server.active_requests, not http_server_active_requests.

Instrument configuration

default_requirement_level

The default_requirement_level option sets the default attributes to attach to default standard instruments, as defined by OpenTelemetry semantic conventions.

Valid values:

  • required (default) - required attributes will be attached to standard instruments by default.

  • recommended - recommended attributes will be attached to standard instruments by default.

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  instrumentation:
3    instruments:
4      # Set the default requirement level
5      default_requirement_level: required

Attributes can be configured individually, so that required attributes can be overridden or disabled. For example, http.response.status_code is set individually to override the standard value: