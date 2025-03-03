Instruments
Collect measurements with standard and custom instruments
An instrument in the router collects data and reports measurements to a metric backend. Supported instruments include standard instruments from OpenTelemetry, standard instruments for the router's request lifecycle, and custom instruments. Supported instrument kinds are counters and histograms.
You can configure instruments in
router.yaml with
telemetry.instrumentation.instruments.
OpenTelemetry standard instruments
OpenTelemetry specifies multiple standard metric instruments that are available in the router:
In the router service:
http.server.active_requests- The number of active requests in flight.
http.server.request.body.size- A histogram of request body sizes for requests handled by the router.
http.server.request.duration- A histogram of request durations for requests handled by the router.
In the subgraph service:
http.client.request.body.size- A histogram of request body sizes for requests handled by subgraphs.
http.client.request.duration- A histogram of request durations for requests handled by subgraphs.
http.client.response.body.size- A histogram of response body sizes for requests handled by subgraphs.
For connector HTTP requests:
http.client.request.body.size- A histogram of request body sizes for connectors HTTP requests.
http.client.request.duration- A histogram of request durations for connectors HTTP requests.
http.client.response.body.size- A histogram of response body sizes for connectors HTTP responses.
default_requirement_level setting configures whether or not these instruments are enabled by default. Out of the box, its default value of
required enables them. You must explicitly configure an instrument for different behavior.
These instruments are configurable in
router.yaml:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 instruments:
4 router:
5 http.server.active_requests: true # (default false)
6 http.server.request.body.size: true # (default false)
7 http.server.request.duration: true # (default false)
8 subgraph:
9 http.client.request.body.size: true # (default false)
10 http.client.request.duration: true # (default false)
11 http.client.response.body.size: true # (default false)
12 connector:
13 http.client.request.body.size: true # (default false)
14 http.client.request.duration: true # (default false)
15 http.client.response.body.size: true # (default false)
They can be customized by attaching or removing attributes. See attributes to learn more about configuring attributes.
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 instruments:
4 default_requirement_level: required
5 router:
6 http.server.active_requests:
7 attributes:
8 http.request.method: true
9 subgraph:
10 http.client.request.duration:
11 attributes:
12 subgraph.name: true
13 connector:
14 http.client.request.duration:
15 attributes:
16 connector.source.name: true
Apollo standard instruments
To learn about Apollo-provided standard metric instruments for the router's request lifecycle, see router instruments.
Custom instruments
You can define custom instruments on the router, supergraph, and subgraph services in the router pipeline. You can also define custom instruments for each JSON element in the response data the router returns to clients.
The example configuration below defines four custom instruments:
acme.request.durationon the
routerservice
acme.graphql.requestson the
supergraphservice
acme.graphql.subgraph.errorson the
subgraphservice
acme.user.not.foundon a connector HTTP response
acme.graphql.list.lengthson each JSON element returned to the client (defined on
graphql)
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 instruments:
4 router:
5 http.server.active_requests: true
6 acme.request.duration:
7 value: duration
8 type: counter
9 unit: kb
10 description: "my description"
11 condition:
12 eq:
13 - 200
14 - response_status: code
15 attributes:
16 http.response.status_code: true
17 "my_attribute":
18 response_header: "x-my-header"
19
20 supergraph:
21 acme.graphql.requests:
22 value: unit
23 type: counter
24 unit: count
25 description: "supergraph requests"
26
27 subgraph:
28 acme.graphql.subgraph.errors:
29 value: unit
30 type: counter
31 unit: count
32 description: "my description"
33
34 connector:
35 acme.user.not.found:
36 value: unit
37 type: counter
38 unit: count
39 description: "Count of 404 responses from the user API"
40 condition:
41 all:
42 - eq:
43 - 404
44 - connector_http_response_status: code
45 - eq:
46 - "user_api"
47 - connector_source: name
48
49 graphql:
50 acme.graphql.list.lengths:
51 value:
52 list_length: value
53 type: histogram
54 unit: count
55 description: "my description"
- Custom metrics, events, and attributes consume more processing resources than standard metrics. Adding too many (standard or custom) can slow your router down.
- Configurations such as
events.*.request|error|responsethat produce output for all router lifecycle services should only be used for development or debugging, not for production.
info. Set the values of
RUST_LOG or
APOLLO_ROUTER_LOG environment variables and the
--log CLI option to
info. Using less verbose logging, such as
error, can cause some attributes to be dropped.
Instrument naming conventions
When defining a custom instrument, make sure to reference OpenTelemetry (OTel) semantic conventions. The OTel semantic conventions help guide you to:
Choose a good name for your instrument.
See which standard attributes can be attached to your instrument.
Some particular guidelines to note:
Don't include the unit name in the metric name. For example,
size_kbshould be
sizeand the unit should be
kb.
Don't include
_totalas a suffix. For example, use
http.server.active_requests, not
http.server.active_requests_total.
Use dot notation to separate namespaces in the metric name. For example, use
http.server.active_requests, not
http_server_active_requests.
Instrument configuration
default_requirement_level
The
default_requirement_level option sets the default attributes to attach to default standard instruments, as defined by OpenTelemetry semantic conventions.
Valid values:
required(default) - required attributes will be attached to standard instruments by default.
recommended- recommended attributes will be attached to standard instruments by default.
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 instruments:
4 # Set the default requirement level
5 default_requirement_level: required
Attributes can be configured individually, so that
required attributes can be overridden or disabled. For example,
http.response.status_code is set individually to override the standard value: