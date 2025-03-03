An instrument in the router collects data and reports measurements to a metric backend. Supported instruments include standard instruments from OpenTelemetry, standard instruments for the router's request lifecycle, and custom instruments. Supported instrument kinds are counters and histograms.

You can configure instruments in router.yaml with telemetry.instrumentation.instruments .

OpenTelemetry standard instruments

OpenTelemetry specifies multiple standard metric instruments that are available in the router:

In the router service: http.server.active_requests - The number of active requests in flight. http.server.request.body.size - A histogram of request body sizes for requests handled by the router. http.server.request.duration - A histogram of request durations for requests handled by the router.

In the subgraph service: http.client.request.body.size - A histogram of request body sizes for requests handled by subgraphs. http.client.request.duration - A histogram of request durations for requests handled by subgraphs. http.client.response.body.size - A histogram of response body sizes for requests handled by subgraphs.



For connector HTTP requests: http.client.request.body.size - A histogram of request body sizes for connectors HTTP requests. http.client.request.duration - A histogram of request durations for connectors HTTP requests. http.client.response.body.size - A histogram of response body sizes for connectors HTTP responses.



note required enables them. You must explicitly configure an instrument for different behavior. The default_requirement_level setting configures whether or not these instruments are enabled by default. Out of the box, its default value ofenables them. You must explicitly configure an instrument for different behavior.

These instruments are configurable in router.yaml :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 router : 5 http.server.active_requests : true # (default false) 6 http.server.request.body.size : true # (default false) 7 http.server.request.duration : true # (default false) 8 subgraph : 9 http.client.request.body.size : true # (default false) 10 http.client.request.duration : true # (default false) 11 http.client.response.body.size : true # (default false) 12 connector : 13 http.client.request.body.size : true # (default false) 14 http.client.request.duration : true # (default false) 15 http.client.response.body.size : true # (default false)

They can be customized by attaching or removing attributes. See attributes to learn more about configuring attributes.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 default_requirement_level : required 5 router : 6 http.server.active_requests : 7 attributes : 8 http.request.method : true 9 subgraph : 10 http.client.request.duration : 11 attributes : 12 subgraph.name : true 13 connector : 14 http.client.request.duration : 15 attributes : 16 connector.source.name : true

Apollo standard instruments

To learn about Apollo-provided standard metric instruments for the router's request lifecycle, see router instruments.

Custom instruments

You can define custom instruments on the router, supergraph, and subgraph services in the router pipeline. You can also define custom instruments for each JSON element in the response data the router returns to clients.

The example configuration below defines four custom instruments:

acme.request.duration on the router service

acme.graphql.requests on the supergraph service

acme.graphql.subgraph.errors on the subgraph service

acme.user.not.found on a connector HTTP response

acme.graphql.list.lengths on each JSON element returned to the client (defined on graphql )

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 router : 5 http.server.active_requests : true 6 acme.request.duration : 7 value : duration 8 type : counter 9 unit : kb 10 description : "my description" 11 condition : 12 eq : 13 - 200 14 - response_status : code 15 attributes : 16 http.response.status_code : true 17 "my_attribute" : 18 response_header : "x-my-header" 19 20 supergraph : 21 acme.graphql.requests : 22 value : unit 23 type : counter 24 unit : count 25 description : "supergraph requests" 26 27 subgraph : 28 acme.graphql.subgraph.errors : 29 value : unit 30 type : counter 31 unit : count 32 description : "my description" 33 34 connector : 35 acme.user.not.found : 36 value : unit 37 type : counter 38 unit : count 39 description : "Count of 404 responses from the user API" 40 condition : 41 all : 42 - eq : 43 - 404 44 - connector_http_response_status : code 45 - eq : 46 - "user_api" 47 - connector_source : name 48 49 graphql : 50 acme.graphql.list.lengths : 51 value : 52 list_length : value 53 type : histogram 54 unit : count 55 description : "my description"

note Custom metrics, events, and attributes consume more processing resources than standard metrics. Adding too many (standard or custom) can slow your router down.

Configurations such as events.*.request|error|response that produce output for all router lifecycle services should only be used for development or debugging, not for production. For properly logged telemetry, you should use a log verbosity of info . Set the values of RUST_LOG or APOLLO_ROUTER_LOG environment variables and the --log CLI option to info . Using less verbose logging, such as error , can cause some attributes to be dropped. Keep in mind that the amount of telemetry you add can impact your router's performance.For properly logged telemetry, you should use a log verbosity of. Set the values oforenvironment variables and theCLI option to. Using less verbose logging, such as, can cause some attributes to be dropped.

Instrument naming conventions

When defining a custom instrument, make sure to reference OpenTelemetry (OTel) semantic conventions . The OTel semantic conventions help guide you to:

Choose a good name for your instrument.

See which standard attributes can be attached to your instrument.

Some particular guidelines to note:

Don't include the unit name in the metric name . For example, size_kb should be size and the unit should be kb .

Don't include _total as a suffix . For example, use http.server.active_requests , not http.server.active_requests_total .

Use dot notation to separate namespaces in the metric name. For example, use http.server.active_requests , not http_server_active_requests .

Instrument configuration

default_requirement_level

The default_requirement_level option sets the default attributes to attach to default standard instruments, as defined by OpenTelemetry semantic conventions .

Valid values:

required (default) - required attributes will be attached to standard instruments by default.

recommended - recommended attributes will be attached to standard instruments by default.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 # Set the default requirement level 5 default_requirement_level : required