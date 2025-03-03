New Relic configuration of OTLP exporter

This metrics exporter is a configuration of the OTLP exporter to use with New Relic .

For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Metrics Configuration.

New Relic configuration

To configure the router, enable the OTLP exporter with temporality: delta and the appropriate endpoint and New Relic API key.

note For New Relic, temporality: delta must be set and the value of the endpoint must end with /v1/metrics . The example below uses a common default for New Relic. Check your New Relic account to verify the correct value as the actual domain may vary by region.

For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 otlp : 5 enabled : true 6 protocol : grpc 7 8 # Temporality MUST be set to delta. Failure to do this will result in incorrect metrics. 9 temporality : delta 10 11 # Ensure the endpoint provided ends with "/v1/metrics" 12 # Be sure to use the correct URL for your region. 13 endpoint : https://otlp.nr-data.net:4317/v1/metrics 14 grpc : 15 metadata : 16 api-key : "<new-relic-api-key>"

For more details about New Relic configuration, see New Relic's docs on OpenTelemetry configuration .