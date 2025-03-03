Router Logging
Configure logging in the router
GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core provide built-in logging to capture records about their activity.
The router supports configurable log levels and stdout output of log messages (with configurable output formats).
Log level
The router accepts a command-line argument to set its log level:
|Name
|Description
|The log level, indicating the most severe log message type to include. In ascending order of verbosity, can be one of:
off,
error,
warn,
info,
debug, or
trace.The default value is
info.
The router also accepts both
RUST_LOG and
APOLLO_ROUTER_LOG environment variables with the same possible values as the command-line argument. With multiple ways to set the log level, the router checks for them in the following order, and it uses the first one that is set:
RUST_LOG
Command-line argument
APOLLO_ROUTER_LOG
RUST_LOG is supported for advanced users with specific filtering requirements who may wish to see log messages from crates consumed by the router. Most users should use the command-line argument or
APOLLO_ROUTER_LOG. Both of these options constrain log output to the router.
For example, every environment variable and command-line argument below sets the log level to
debug:
1RUST_LOG=apollo_router::debug
2APOLLO_ROUTER_LOG=debug
3--log=debug
For another example, every line below sets the same log levels:
1RUST_LOG=hyper=debug,apollo_router=info,h2=trace
2APOLLO_ROUTER_LOG=hyper=debug,info,h2=trace
3--log=hyper=debug,info,h2=trace
In both examples, the actual filter used by the router the value defined by
RUST_LOG.
For more information about specifying filters for more granular control over router logging, see the Env Logger documentation.
Logging common configuration
The router supports configuration options that apply to all logging exporters:
Service name
Set a service name for your router's logs so they can be easily searched and found in your metrics dashboards.
The service name can be set by an environment variable or in
router.yaml. With multiple ways to set the service name, the router checks for them in the following order, and it uses the first one that is set:
OTEL_SERVICE_NAMEenvironment variable
OTEL_RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTESenvironment variable
telemetry.exporters.logging.common.service_namein
router.yamlExample service_nameExample setting service name in
telemetry.exporters.logging.common.service_name:YAMLrouter.yaml
1telemetry: 2 exporters: 3 logging: 4 common: 5 # (Optional) Set the service name to easily find logs related to the apollo-router in your metrics dashboards 6 service_name: "router"
telemetry.exporters.logging.common.resourcein
router.yamlExample resourceExample setting service name in
telemetry.exporters.logging.common.resource:YAMLrouter.yaml
1telemetry: 2 exporters: 3 logging: 4 common: 5 resource: 6 # (Optional) Set the service name to easily find logs related to the apollo-router in your metrics dashboards 7 "service.name": "router"
If the service name isn't explicitly set, then it is set by default to
unknown_service:apollo_router (or
unknown_service if the executable name cannot be determined).
Resource attribute
A resource attribute is a set of key-value pairs that provide additional information to an exporter. Application performance monitors (APM) may interpret and display resource information.
In
router.yaml, resource attributes are set in
telemetry.exporters.logging.common.resource. For example:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 logging:
4 common:
5 resource:
6 "deployment.environment.name": "production"
7 "k8s.namespace.name": "{env.MY_K8_NAMESPACE_ENV_VARIABLE}"
For OpenTelemetry conventions for resources, see Resource Semantic Conventions.
Request/Response logging
By default, the router doesn't log the following values that might contain sensitive data, even if a sufficient log level is set:
Request bodies
Response bodies
Headers
You can enable selective logging of these values using standard events with conditions
Logging common reference
|Attribute
|Default
|Description
service_name
unknown_service:router
|The OpenTelemetry service name.
service_namespace
|The OpenTelemetry namespace.
resource
|The OpenTelemetry resource to attach to generated log events.
Experimental logging of broken pipe errors
You can emit a log message each time the client closes the connection early, which can help you debug issues with clients that close connections before the server can respond.
This feature is disabled by default but can be enabled by setting the
experimental_log_broken_pipe option to
true:
1supergraph:
2 experimental_log_on_broken_pipe: true
|Attribute
|Default
|Description
experimental_log_on_broken_pipe
|false
|Emit a log message if a broken pipe was detected.