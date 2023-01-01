Cache invalidation ensures that cached data stays fresh. The router supports two approaches: passive TTL-based invalidation and active invalidation when you know data has changed.

Passive vs. active invalidation

Passive (TTL-based) : Data automatically expires after its configured TTL. This works well for data that changes predictably or where slightly stale data is acceptable.

Active (invalidation): You explicitly tell the router to remove cached data when you know it has changed. This works well for data that changes unpredictably or where stale data is unacceptable.

Combine both approaches by setting reasonable TTLs as a safety net and actively invalidating when you know data has changed.

Time to live (TTL)

Time to live (TTL) determines how long the router keeps cached origin responses before fetching fresh data.

How TTLs work

The router caches origin query responses—specifically, root query fields as complete units and entity representations as independent reusable units. To determine how long to cache each response, the router reads the Cache-Control header that the origin returns. The router uses the max-age value from this header as the TTL for that cached data.

The Cache-Control header itself is derived from @cacheControl directives in your origin schema. When an origin response contains multiple entity representations, the origin generates a Cache-Control header with the minimum TTL value across all representations in that response. (You can use the cache debugger to inspect these headers.)

When responding to client queries, the router:

Calculates the overall response TTL by taking the minimum TTL from all cached origin responses included in the client response Generates a Cache-Control header for the client response reflecting this minimum TTL Returns cached data as long as the TTL hasn't expired

This ensures that client responses never claim to be fresher than their least-fresh component.

Configure default TTL

Set a default TTL for all sources using response caching. Define this in per-subgraph configuration or inherit it from global configuration. The router uses this default TTL if the source returns a Cache-Control header without a max-age directive:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 preview_response_cache : 2 enabled : true 3 subgraph : 4 all : 5 enabled : true 6 ttl : 60s # Default TTL for all subgraphs 7 redis : 8 urls : [ "redis://localhost:6379" ]

Control TTL with @cacheControl

For GraphQL origins that support the @cacheControl directive (such as Apollo Server), you can set field -level and type-level TTLs directly in your schema. The origin translates these directives into Cache-Control headers in its HTTP responses. The router reads those Cache-Control headers to determine TTLs—the directives themselves don't affect what the router caches, only the headers the source sends back.

Add the directive to your schema