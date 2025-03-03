Standard metric instruments

GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core provide a set of standard router instruments that expose detailed information about the router's request lifecycle. You can consume the metrics they capture by configuring a metrics exporter.

Standard router instruments are different than OpenTelemetry (OTel) instruments or custom instruments:

Router instruments provide standard metrics about the router request lifeycle and have names starting with apollo.router or apollo_router .

OTel instruments provide metrics about the HTTP lifecycle and have names starting with http .

Custom instruments provide customized metrics about the router request lifecycle.

The rest of this reference lists the available standard router instruments.

Measuring router overhead

Measuring overhead in the router can be challenging because it consists of multiple components, each executing tasks in parallel. Subgraph latency, cache performance, and plugins influence performance and have the potential to cause back pressure. Limitations to CPU, memory, and network bandwidth can all create bottlenecks that hinder request processing. External factors such as request rate and operation complexity heavily affect the router’s overall load.

You can find the activity of a particular request in its trace spans. Spans have the following attributes:

busy_ns - time in which the span is actively executing

idle_ns - time in which the span is alive, but not actively executing

These attributes represent how a span spends time (in nanoseconds) over its lifetime. Your APM provider can likely use this trace data to generate synthetic metrics which you can then create an approximation of.

GraphQL

apollo.router.graphql_error - counts GraphQL errors in responses. Also counts errors which occur during the response validation phase, which are represented in client responses as extensions.valueCompletion instead of actual GraphQL errors. Attributes: code : error code, including RESPONSE_VALIDATION_FAILED in the case of a value completion error.



Session

apollo.router.session.count.active - Number of in-flight GraphQL requests

Cache

apollo.router.cache.size — Number of entries in the cache

apollo.router.cache.hit.time - Time to hit the cache in seconds

apollo.router.cache.hit.time.count - Number of cache hits

apollo.router.cache.miss.time - Time to miss the cache in seconds

apollo.router.cache.miss.time.count - Number of cache misses

apollo.router.cache.storage.estimated_size - The estimated storage size of the cache in bytes (query planner in memory only).

All cache metrics listed above have the following attributes:

kind : the cache being queried ( apq , query planner , introspection )

storage : The backend storage of the cache ( memory , redis )

Redis Cache

When using Redis as a cache backend, additional Redis-specific metrics are available:

apollo.router.cache.redis.clients - Number of Redis clients active

apollo.router.cache.redis.command_queue_length - Number of Redis commands buffered and not yet sent

apollo.router.cache.redis.commands_executed - Total number of Redis commands executed

apollo.router.cache.redis.redelivery_count - Number of Redis command redeliveries due to connection issues

apollo.router.cache.redis.errors - Number of Redis errors by error type and cache kind

experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.latency_avg - Average Redis command latency in seconds

experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.network_latency_avg - Average Redis network latency in seconds

experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.request_size_avg - Average Redis request size in bytes

experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.response_size_avg - Average Redis response size in bytes

All Redis metrics, except for apollo.router.cache.redis.clients , include the following attribute:

kind : the cache being queried ( apq , query planner , introspection , entity )

The apollo.router.cache.redis.errors metric also includes an error_type attribute with possible values:

config - Configuration errors (invalid Redis settings)

auth - Authentication errors (wrong credentials)

routing - Cluster routing errors

io - Network I/O errors

invalid_command - Invalid Redis commands

invalid_argument - Invalid command arguments

url - Invalid Redis URL format

protocol - Redis protocol errors

tls - TLS/SSL connection errors

canceled - Canceled operations

unknown - Unknown errors

timeout - Operation timeouts

cluster - Redis cluster state errors

parse - Data parsing errors

sentinel - Redis Sentinel errors

backpressure - Backpressure/overload errors

Coprocessor

apollo.router.operations.coprocessor - Total operations with coprocessors enabled. coprocessor.succeeded : bool coprocessor.stage : string ( RouterRequest , RouterResponse , SubgraphRequest , SubgraphResponse )

apollo.router.operations.coprocessor.duration - Time spent waiting for the coprocessor to answer, in seconds. coprocessor.stage : string ( RouterRequest , RouterResponse , SubgraphRequest , SubgraphResponse )



Performance

apollo_router_schema_load_duration - Time spent loading the schema in seconds.

Query planning

apollo.router.query_planning.warmup.duration - Time spent warming up the query planner queries in seconds.

apollo.router.query_planning.plan.duration - Histogram of plan durations isolated to query planning time only.

apollo.router.query_planning.total.duration - Histogram of plan durations including queue time.

apollo.router.query_planning.plan.evaluated_plans - Histogram of the number of evaluated query plans.

Compute jobs

apollo.router.compute_jobs.queued - A gauge of the number of jobs queued for the thread pool dedicated to CPU-heavy components like GraphQL parsing and validation, and the query plan ner.

apollo.router.compute_jobs.queue_is_full - A counter of requests rejected because the queue was full.

apollo.router.compute_jobs.duration - A histogram of time spent in the compute pipeline by the job, including the queue and query planning. job.type : ( QueryPlanning , QueryParsing , Introspection ) job.outcome : ( ExecutedOk , ExecutedError , ChannelError , RejectedQueueFull , Abandoned )

apollo.router.compute_jobs.queue.wait.duration - A histogram of time spent in the compute queue by the job. job.type : ( QueryPlanning , QueryParsing , Introspection )

apollo.router.compute_jobs.execution.duration - A histogram of time spent to execute job (excludes time spent in the queue). job.type : ( QueryPlanning , QueryParsing , Introspection )

apollo.router.compute_jobs.active_jobs - A gauge of the number of compute jobs being processed in parallel. job.type : ( QueryPlanning , QueryParsing , Introspection )



Uplink

apollo.router.uplink.fetch.duration.seconds - Uplink request duration, attributes: url : The Uplink URL that was polled query : The query that the router sent to Uplink ( SupergraphSdl or License ) kind : ( new , unchanged , http_error , uplink_error ) code : The error code depending on type (if an error occurred) error : The error message (if an error occurred)

apollo.router.uplink.fetch.count.total status : ( success , failure ) query : The query that the router sent to Uplink ( SupergraphSdl or License )



note The initial call to Uplink during router startup is not reflected in metrics.

Subscriptions

apollo.router.opened.subscriptions - Number of different opened subscriptions (not the number of clients with an opened subscriptions in case it's deduplicated). This metric contains graphql.operation.name label to know exactly which subscription is still opened.

apollo.router.skipped.event.count - Number of subscription events that has been skipped because too many events have been received from the subgraph but not yet sent to the client.

Batching

apollo.router.operations.batching - A counter of the number of query batches received by the router.

apollo.router.operations.batching.size - A histogram tracking the number of queries contained within a query batch.

GraphOS Studio

apollo.router.telemetry.studio.reports - The number of reports submitted to GraphOS Studio by the router. report.type : The type of report submitted: " traces" or " metrics" report.protocol : Either "apollo" or "otlp", depending on the otlp_tracing_sampler configuration.



Telemetry

apollo.router.telemetry.batch_processor.errors - The number of errors encountered by exporter batch processors. name : One of apollo-tracing , datadog-tracing , jaeger-collector , otlp-tracing , zipkin-tracing . error : One of channel closed , channel full .

apollo.router.telemetry.metrics.cardinality_overflow - A count of how often a telemetry metric hit otel's hard cardinality limit.

Internals

apollo.router.pipelines - The number of request pipelines active in the router schema.id - The Apollo Studio schema hash associated with the pipeline. launch.id - The Apollo Studio launch id associated with the pipeline (optional). config.hash - The hash of the configuration



Server