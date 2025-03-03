Router Instruments
Standard metric instruments for the router's request lifecycle
Standard metric instruments
GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core provide a set of standard router instruments that expose detailed information about the router's request lifecycle. You can consume the metrics they capture by configuring a metrics exporter.
Standard router instruments are different than OpenTelemetry (OTel) instruments or custom instruments:
Router instruments provide standard metrics about the router request lifeycle and have names starting with
apollo.routeror
apollo_router.
OTel instruments provide metrics about the HTTP lifecycle and have names starting with
http.
Custom instruments provide customized metrics about the router request lifecycle.
The rest of this reference lists the available standard router instruments.
Measuring router overhead
Measuring overhead in the router can be challenging because it consists of multiple components, each executing tasks in parallel. Subgraph latency, cache performance, and plugins influence performance and have the potential to cause back pressure. Limitations to CPU, memory, and network bandwidth can all create bottlenecks that hinder request processing. External factors such as request rate and operation complexity heavily affect the router’s overall load.
You can find the activity of a particular request in its trace spans. Spans have the following attributes:
busy_ns- time in which the span is actively executing
idle_ns- time in which the span is alive, but not actively executing
These attributes represent how a span spends time (in nanoseconds) over its lifetime. Your APM provider can likely use this trace data to generate synthetic metrics which you can then create an approximation of.
GraphQL
apollo.router.graphql_error- counts GraphQL errors in responses. Also counts errors which occur during the response validation phase, which are represented in client responses as
extensions.valueCompletioninstead of actual GraphQL errors. Attributes:
code: error code, including
RESPONSE_VALIDATION_FAILEDin the case of a value completion error.
Session
apollo.router.session.count.active- Number of in-flight GraphQL requests
Cache
apollo.router.cache.size— Number of entries in the cache
apollo.router.cache.hit.time- Time to hit the cache in seconds
apollo.router.cache.hit.time.count- Number of cache hits
apollo.router.cache.miss.time- Time to miss the cache in seconds
apollo.router.cache.miss.time.count- Number of cache misses
apollo.router.cache.storage.estimated_size- The estimated storage size of the cache in bytes (query planner in memory only).
All cache metrics listed above have the following attributes:
kind: the cache being queried (
apq,
query planner,
introspection)
storage: The backend storage of the cache (
memory,
redis)
Redis Cache
When using Redis as a cache backend, additional Redis-specific metrics are available:
apollo.router.cache.redis.clients- Number of Redis clients active
apollo.router.cache.redis.command_queue_length- Number of Redis commands buffered and not yet sent
apollo.router.cache.redis.commands_executed- Total number of Redis commands executed
apollo.router.cache.redis.redelivery_count- Number of Redis command redeliveries due to connection issues
apollo.router.cache.redis.errors- Number of Redis errors by error type and cache kind
experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.latency_avg- Average Redis command latency in seconds
experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.network_latency_avg- Average Redis network latency in seconds
experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.request_size_avg- Average Redis request size in bytes
experimental.apollo.router.cache.redis.response_size_avg- Average Redis response size in bytes
All Redis metrics, except for
apollo.router.cache.redis.clients, include the following attribute:
kind: the cache being queried (
apq,
query planner,
introspection,
entity)
The
apollo.router.cache.redis.errors metric also includes an
error_type attribute with possible values:
config- Configuration errors (invalid Redis settings)
auth- Authentication errors (wrong credentials)
routing- Cluster routing errors
io- Network I/O errors
invalid_command- Invalid Redis commands
invalid_argument- Invalid command arguments
url- Invalid Redis URL format
protocol- Redis protocol errors
tls- TLS/SSL connection errors
canceled- Canceled operations
unknown- Unknown errors
timeout- Operation timeouts
cluster- Redis cluster state errors
parse- Data parsing errors
sentinel- Redis Sentinel errors
backpressure- Backpressure/overload errors
Coprocessor
apollo.router.operations.coprocessor- Total operations with coprocessors enabled.
coprocessor.succeeded: bool
coprocessor.stage: string (
RouterRequest,
RouterResponse,
SubgraphRequest,
SubgraphResponse)
apollo.router.operations.coprocessor.duration- Time spent waiting for the coprocessor to answer, in seconds.
coprocessor.stage: string (
RouterRequest,
RouterResponse,
SubgraphRequest,
SubgraphResponse)
Performance
apollo_router_schema_load_duration- Time spent loading the schema in seconds.
Query planning
apollo.router.query_planning.warmup.duration- Time spent warming up the query planner queries in seconds.
apollo.router.query_planning.plan.duration- Histogram of plan durations isolated to query planning time only.
apollo.router.query_planning.total.duration- Histogram of plan durations including queue time.
apollo.router.query_planning.plan.evaluated_plans- Histogram of the number of evaluated query plans.
Compute jobs
apollo.router.compute_jobs.queued- A gauge of the number of jobs queued for the thread pool dedicated to CPU-heavy components like GraphQL parsing and validation, and the query planner.
apollo.router.compute_jobs.queue_is_full- A counter of requests rejected because the queue was full.
apollo.router.compute_jobs.duration- A histogram of time spent in the compute pipeline by the job, including the queue and query planning.
job.type: (
QueryPlanning,
QueryParsing,
Introspection)
job.outcome: (
ExecutedOk,
ExecutedError,
ChannelError,
RejectedQueueFull,
Abandoned)
apollo.router.compute_jobs.queue.wait.duration- A histogram of time spent in the compute queue by the job.
job.type: (
QueryPlanning,
QueryParsing,
Introspection)
apollo.router.compute_jobs.execution.duration- A histogram of time spent to execute job (excludes time spent in the queue).
job.type: (
QueryPlanning,
QueryParsing,
Introspection)
apollo.router.compute_jobs.active_jobs- A gauge of the number of compute jobs being processed in parallel.
job.type: (
QueryPlanning,
QueryParsing,
Introspection)
Uplink
apollo.router.uplink.fetch.duration.seconds- Uplink request duration, attributes:
url: The Uplink URL that was polled
query: The query that the router sent to Uplink (
SupergraphSdlor
License)
kind: (
new,
unchanged,
http_error,
uplink_error)
code: The error code depending on type (if an error occurred)
error: The error message (if an error occurred)
apollo.router.uplink.fetch.count.total
status: (
success,
failure)
query: The query that the router sent to Uplink (
SupergraphSdlor
License)
Subscriptions
apollo.router.opened.subscriptions- Number of different opened subscriptions (not the number of clients with an opened subscriptions in case it's deduplicated). This metric contains
graphql.operation.namelabel to know exactly which subscription is still opened.
apollo.router.skipped.event.count- Number of subscription events that has been skipped because too many events have been received from the subgraph but not yet sent to the client.
Batching
apollo.router.operations.batching- A counter of the number of query batches received by the router.
apollo.router.operations.batching.size- A histogram tracking the number of queries contained within a query batch.
GraphOS Studio
apollo.router.telemetry.studio.reports- The number of reports submitted to GraphOS Studio by the router.
report.type: The type of report submitted: "traces" or "metrics"
report.protocol: Either "apollo" or "otlp", depending on the otlp_tracing_sampler configuration.
Telemetry
apollo.router.telemetry.batch_processor.errors- The number of errors encountered by exporter batch processors.
name: One of
apollo-tracing,
datadog-tracing,
jaeger-collector,
otlp-tracing,
zipkin-tracing.
error: One of
channel closed,
channel full.
apollo.router.telemetry.metrics.cardinality_overflow- A count of how often a telemetry metric hit otel's hard cardinality limit.
Internals
apollo.router.pipelines- The number of request pipelines active in the router
schema.id- The Apollo Studio schema hash associated with the pipeline.
launch.id- The Apollo Studio launch id associated with the pipeline (optional).
config.hash- The hash of the configuration
Server
apollo.router.open_connections- The number of open connections to the Router.
schema.id- The Apollo Studio schema hash associated with the pipeline.
launch.id- The Apollo Studio launch id associated with the pipeline (optional).
config.hash- The hash of the configuration.
server.address- The address that the router is listening on.
server.port- The port that the router is listening on if not a unix socket.
http.connection.state- Either
activeor
terminating.