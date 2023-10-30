Router Logging to stdout

You can configure GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core logging to be directed to stdout, and its output format can be set to text or JSON.

For general logging configuration, refer to Router Logging Configuration.

stdout configuration

enabled

The stdout logging output is disabled by default.

To enable stdout logging, set the enabled option to true :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 logging : 4 stdout : 5 enabled : true

format

You can configure the logging output format. The default format depends on how the router is run:

In an interactive shell, text is the default.

In a non-interactive shell, json is the default.

You can explicitly set the format in router.yaml with telemetry.exporters.logging.stdout.format :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 logging : 4 stdout : 5 enabled : true 6 format : text

tty_format

You can configure the log format when you're running on an interactive shell. This is useful during development.

If both format and tty_format are configured then the output depends on the environment where the router is run:

In an interactive shell, tty_format will take precedence.

In a non-interactive shell, format will take precedence.

You can explicitly set the format in router.yaml with telemetry.exporters.logging.stdout.tty_format :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 logging : 4 stdout : 5 enabled : true 6 format : json 7 tty_format : text

rate_limit

The rate at which log messages are produced can become too high, especially for request processing errors. To prevent the router from filling its logs with redundant messages, you can use the rate_limit option to set the logging rate limit.

You can set the logging rate limit for each log location, where different log messages are rate limited independently, and log lines with the same message but different sets of attributes are limited under the same rate. This rate limiting only applies to logging to stdout and doesn't affect events sent to trace exporters like OTLP, which have their own sampling configuration.

To enable rate limiting, set the rate_limit option:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 logging : 4 stdout : 5 format : json 6 rate_limit : 7 capacity : 1 # number of allowed messages during the rate limiting interval 8 interval : 3s

For configuration options specific to each output format, see the text and json format references.

Configuration reference

Option Values Default Description enabled true | false false Enable or disable stdout logging. format text | json See the format documentation for details. tty_format text | json See the format documentation for details.

Logging output format

You can configure logging to be output in different formats:

Each format has its own specific settings.

text

The text format is human-readable and ideal for development and debugging. It is the default logging output format.

To use the text format, in router.yaml enable telemetry.exporters.logging.stdout and set the format as text :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 logging : 4 stdout : 5 enabled : true 6 format : text # The default text format will be used

The text format can also be used as a key in YAML, telemetry.exporters.logging.stdout.format.text , to specify advanced configuration options:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 logging : 4 stdout : 5 enabled : true 6 format : 7 text : 8 ansi_escape_codes : true 9 display_filename : true 10 display_level : true 11 display_line_number : true 12 display_target : true 13 display_thread_id : true 14 display_thread_name : true 15 display_timestamp : true 16 display_resource : true 17 display_span_list : true 18 display_current_span : true 19 display_service_name : true 20 display_service_namespace : true 21 display_trace_id : true # true|false|open_telemetry|hexadecimal|decimal|datadog|uuid 22 display_span_id : true

Example text output:

JSON copy 1 2023-10-30 T 15 : 49 : 34.174435 Z INFO trace_id: bbafc 3 f 048 b 6137375 dd 78 c 10 df 18 f 50 span_id: 40 ede 28 c 5 df 1 b 5 cc main ThreadId( 01 ) span_name{ span_attr_1= "span_attr_1" span_attr_2= "span_attr_2" }: event_target: event_file.rs: 32 : event_attr_ 1 = "event_attr_1" event_attr_ 2 = "event_attr_2"

text configuration reference

Option Values Default Description ansi_escape_codes true | false true Use ansi terminal escape codes. display_filename true | false false The filename where the log event was raised. display_level true | false true The level of the log event, e.g. INFO, WARN, ERROR, TRACE. display_line_number true | false false The line number where the event was raised. display_target true | false false The module name where the event was raised. display_thread_id true | false false The id of the thread where the event was raised. display_thread_name true | false false The name of the thread where the event was raised. display_timestamp true | false true The timestamp of when the event was raised. display_service_name true | false false The service name as configured in metrics common. display_service_namespace true | false false The service namespace as configured in metrics common. display_trace_id true | false | open_telemetry | hexadecimal | decimal | datadog | uuid false The trace id of the span in which the event was raised. display_span_id true | false false The span ID of the span in which the event was raised. display_span_list true | false true A list of all spans to root in which the event was raised and all of their attributes. display_current_span true | false true The span in which the event was raised and all of its' attributes.

json

The json format is a machine-readable format ideal for consumption by application performance monitors (APMs).

The router supports structured JSON output provided by tracing-subscriber .

To use the json format, in router.yaml enable telemetry.exporters.logging.stdout and set the format as json :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 logging : 4 stdout : 5 enabled : true 6 format : json

Each log entry will be a single well-formed JSON document that is ideal for processing in your APM tool of choice.

Example default json output:

JSON stdout copy 1 { 2 "timestamp" : "2023-10-30T14:09:34.771388Z" , 3 "level" : "INFO" , 4 "trace_id" : "54ac7e5f0e8ab90ae67b822e95ffcbb8" , 5 "span_id" : "d52e3478c718b8a9" , 6 "fields" : { 7 "event_attr_1" : "event_attr_1" , 8 "event_attr_2" : "event_attr_2" 9 }, 10 "target" : "event_target" 11 }

You can configure which attributes are included in the JSON output by specifying telemetry.exporters.logging.stdout.format.json as a key in router.yaml :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 logging : 4 stdout : 5 enabled : true 6 format : 7 json : 8 display_filename : false 9 display_level : true 10 display_line_number : false 11 display_target : false 12 display_thread_id : false 13 display_thread_name : false 14 display_timestamp : true 15 display_current_span : true 16 display_span_list : true 17 display_resource : true 18 display_trace_id : true # true|false|open_telemetry|hexadecimal|decimal|datadog|uuid 19 display_span_id : true

Example json output:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "timestamp" : "2023-10-30T15:47:52.570482Z" , 3 "level" : "INFO" , 4 "trace_id" : "54ac7e5f0e8ab90ae67b822e95ffcbb8" , 5 "span_id" : "d52e3478c718b8a9" , 6 "fields" : { 7 "event_attr_1" : "event_attr_1" , 8 "event_attr_2" : "event_attr_2" 9 }, 10 "target" : "event_target" , 11 "filename" : "event_file.rs" , 12 "line_number" : 32 , 13 "span" : { 14 "span_attr_1" : "span_attr_1" , 15 "span_attr_2" : "span_attr_2" , 16 "name" : "span_name" 17 }, 18 "spans" : [ 19 { 20 "span_attr_1" : "span_attr_1" , 21 "span_attr_2" : "span_attr_2" , 22 "name" : "span_name" 23 } 24 ], 25 "threadName" : "main" , 26 "threadId" : "ThreadId(1)" 27 }

display_current_span

Events may also output information about the span that they are raised in, which is useful to log attributes attached to the span for a particular request.

To log span information, set the telemetry.exporters.logging.stdout.format.json.display_current_span option to true :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 logging : 4 stdout : 5 enabled : true 6 format : 7 json : 8 display_current_span : true

Example output with span information:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "timestamp" : "2023-10-30T14:09:34.771388Z" , 3 "level" : "INFO" , 4 "fields" : { 5 "event_attr_1" : "event_attr_1" , 6 "event_attr_2" : "event_attr_2" 7 }, 8 "target" : "event_target" , 9 "span" : { 10 "span_attr_1" : "span_attr_1" , 11 "span_attr_2" : "span_attr_2" , 12 "name" : "span_name" 13 } 14 }

display_span_list

The telemetry.exporters.logging.stdout.format.json.display_span_list option is like display_current_span but instead of outputting information for the current span, display_span_list outputs information for all spans that an event was raised in.

For example, if you have a custom trace_id from a request header, as long as the attribute is configured on the router span it will appear on all log events associated with the request.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 logging : 4 stdout : 5 enabled : true 6 format : 7 json : 8 display_span_list : true

Example output with a list of spans:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "timestamp" : "2023-10-30T14:09:34.771388Z" , 3 "level" : "INFO" , 4 "fields" : { 5 "event_attr_1" : "event_attr_1" , 6 "event_attr_2" : "event_attr_2" 7 }, 8 "target" : "event_target" , 9 "spans" : [ 10 { 11 "span_attr_1" : "span_attr_1" , 12 "span_attr_2" : "span_attr_2" , 13 "name" : "span_name" 14 } 15 ] 16 }

span_attributes

The telemetry.exporters.logging.stdout.format.json.span_attributes option allows you to display a subset of all span attributes. It takes as input an array of span attribute names to log.

When span_attributes is specified, the router searches for the first attribute in the list of span attributes from the root span to the current span and attaches it to the outermost JSON object for the log event.

If you set the same attribute name for different spans at different levels, the router chooses the attributes of child spans before the attributes of parent spans.

For example, you can display just the span_attr_1 span attribute:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 logging : 4 stdout : 5 enabled : true 6 format : 7 json : 8 display_span_list : false 9 span_attributes : 10 - span_attr_1

Example output with a list of spans:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "timestamp" : "2023-10-30T14:09:34.771388Z" , 3 "level" : "INFO" , 4 "fields" : { 5 "event_attr_1" : "event_attr_1" , 6 "event_attr_2" : "event_attr_2" 7 }, 8 "target" : "event_target" , 9 "span_attr_1" : "span_attr_1" 10 }

display_resource

The telemetry.logging.stdout.format.json.display_resource option configures whether resources configured in router.yaml are displayed in log messages. By default, display_resource is true .

For example, given a router.yaml with display_resource: true and a configured resource , log messages will display the resource:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 logging : 4 stdout : 5 format : 6 json : 7 display_resource : true 8 common : 9 service_name : bryn-router 10 resource : 11 test.resource : test

Text "resource":{"test.resource":"test","service.name":"bryn-router"}

json configuration reference