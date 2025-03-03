New Relic configuration of OTLP exporter
Configure the OTLP trace exporter for New Relic
This tracing exporter is a configuration of the OTLP exporter to use with New Relic.
For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Tracing Configuration.
New Relic configuration
To configure the router, enable the OTLP exporter and set both
endpoint: <new-relic-endpoint> and
api-key: <new-relic-api-key>. For example:
YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 otlp:
5 enabled: true
6 # Endpoint for your region.
7 endpoint: <new-relic-endpoint>
8 protocol: grpc
9 grpc:
10 metadata:
11 api-key: <new-relic-api-key>
12
For more details about New Relic configuration, see New Relic's docs on OpenTelemetry configuration.