New Relic configuration of OTLP exporter

Configure the OTLP trace exporter for New Relic

This tracing exporter is a configuration of the OTLP exporter to use with New Relic.

For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Tracing Configuration.

New Relic configuration

To configure the router, enable the OTLP exporter and set both endpoint: <new-relic-endpoint> and api-key: <new-relic-api-key>. For example:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    tracing:
4      otlp:
5        enabled: true
6        # Endpoint for your region.
7        endpoint: <new-relic-endpoint>
8        protocol: grpc
9        grpc:
10          metadata:
11            api-key: <new-relic-api-key>
12

For more details about New Relic configuration, see New Relic's docs on OpenTelemetry configuration.
