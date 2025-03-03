OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) exporter
Configure the OpenTelemetry Protocol exporter for tracing
Enable and configure the OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) exporter for tracing in the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core.
OTLP is the native protocol for OpenTelemetry. It can be used to export traces over HTTP or gRPC to a variety of backends including:
For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Tracing Configuration.
OTLP configuration
The router can be configured to export tracing data using OTLP either via HTTP or gRPC:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 otlp:
5 enabled: true
6
7 # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:4317 for gRPC and http://127.0.0.1:4318 for HTTP)
8 endpoint: default
9
10 # Optional protocol (Defaults to grpc)
11 protocol: grpc
12
13 # Optional Grpc configuration
14 grpc:
15 metadata:
16 "my-header": "value1"
17
18 # Optional Http configuration
19 http:
20 headers:
21 "my-header": "value1"
enabled
Set to true to enable the OTLP exporter. Defaults to false.
endpoint
The OTLP endpoint.
Defaults to:
http://127.0.0.1:4317 for gRPC
http://127.0.0.1:4318 for HTTP
/v1/traces portion of the URL to match the OpenTelemetry specification.
grpc
Settings specific to the gRPC protocol for setting a custom SSL certificate, domain name, and metadata.
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 otlp:
5 grpc:
6 domain_name: "<my-domain>"
7 key: "<key>"
8 ca: "<certificate-authority>"
9 cert: "<certificate>"
10 metadata:
11 key1: value1
12 key2: value2
env. and
file. prefixes, for example
${file.ca.txt}.
gRPC configuration reference
|Attribute
|Description
domain_name
|An optional domain name.
key
|An optional key.
ca
|An optional certificate authority.
cert
|An optional certificate.
metadata
|A map of headers to send with requests
http
Settings specific to the HTTP protocol for setting custom headers.
1http:
2 headers:
3 key1: value1
4 key2: value2
HTTP configuration reference
|Attribute
|Description
headers
|A map of headers to send with requests
batch_processor
All exporters support configuration of a batch span processor with
batch_processor.
You must tune your
batch_processor configuration if you see any of the following messages in your logs:
OpenTelemetry trace error occurred: cannot send message to batch processor '<provider>-tracing' as the channel is full
OpenTelemetry metrics error occurred: cannot send span to the batch span processor because the channel is full
The exact settings depend on the bandwidth available for you to send data to your application performance monitor (APM) and the bandwidth configuration of your APM. Expect to tune these settings over time as your application changes.
You can see how many spans are being dropped by enabling metrics export and looking at the:
apollo.router.telemetry.batch_processor.errors- The number of errors encountered by exporter batch processors.
name: One of
apollo-tracing,
datadog-tracing,
otlp-tracing,
zipkin-tracing.
error= One of
channel closed,
channel full.
By looking at the rate of batch processor errors you can decide how to tune your batch processor settings.
An example configuration using OTLP with
batch_processor:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 otlp:
5 batch_processor:
6 max_export_batch_size: 512
7 max_concurrent_exports: 1
8 max_export_timeout: 30s
9 max_queue_size: 2048
10 scheduled_delay: 5s
batch_processor configuration reference
|Attribute
|Default
|Description
scheduled_delay
|5s
|The delay in seconds from receiving the first span to sending the batch.
max_concurrent_exports
|1
|The maximum number of overlapping export requests.
max_export_batch_size
|512
|The number of spans to include in a batch. May be limited by maximum message size limits.
max_export_timeout
|30s
|The timeout in seconds for sending spans before dropping the data.
max_queue_size
|2048
|The maximum number of spans to be buffered before dropping span data.
OTLP configuration reference
|Attribute
|Values
|Default
|Description
enabled
false
|Enable the OTLP exporter.
protocol
grpc|
http
grpc
|The protocol to use.
endpoint
http://127.0.0.1:4317 for gRPC and
http://127.0.0.1:4318 for HTTP
|The endpoint to send spans to.
grpc
|Configuration specific to gRPC protocol.
http
|Configuration specific to HTTP protocol.
temporality
|This configuration option is unused for tracing.
batch_processor
|The batch processor settings.