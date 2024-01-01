Subgraph Authentication

The GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core support subgraph request authentication and key rotation via AWS Signature Version 4 (SigV4).

This allows you to secure communication to AWS subgraphs by making sure a subgraph request was made by the router, and the payload hasn't been tampered with.

We have tested the feature against the following services:

AWS Lambda URL

AWS Appsync

AWS Amazon API Gateway

VPC Lattice ⚠️ VPC Lattice doesn't support websockets, you won't be able to use Subscriptions in passthrough mode.

To use this feature:

To use this feature, your AWS hosted subgraphs must be configured with IAM to accept signed requests .

How it works

Subgraph requests are signed using HTTP Authorization headers , refer to the upstream documentation for more details.

Configuration example

The example below shows how to use a default credentials chain for all subgraphs, except for the products subgraph, which uses hardcoded credentials:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 authentication : 2 subgraph : 3 all : # configuration that will apply to all subgraphs 4 aws_sig_v4 : 5 default_chain : 6 profile_name : "my-test-profile" # https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSEC2/latest/UserGuide/iam-roles-for-amazon-ec2.html#ec2-instance-profile 7 region : "us-east-1" # https://docs.aws.amazon.com/general/latest/gr/rande.html 8 service_name : "lambda" # https://docs.aws.amazon.com/IAM/latest/UserGuide/reference_aws-services-that-work-with-iam.html 9 assume_role : # https://docs.aws.amazon.com/IAM/latest/UserGuide/id_roles.html 10 role_arn : "test-arn" 11 session_name : "test-session" 12 external_id : "test-id" 13 subgraphs : 14 products : 15 aws_sig_v4 : 16 hardcoded : # Not recommended, prefer using default_chain as shown above 17 access_key_id : "my-access-key" 18 secret_access_key : "my-secret-access-key" 19 region : "us-east-1" 20 service_name : "vpc-lattice-svcs" # "s3", "lambda" etc.

Default chain authentication

The default chain authentication method tries to resolve credentials in the following order, starting with environment variables:

Credential Type Examples Environment variables AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID , AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY or SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , AWS_SESSION_TOKEN , AWS_ROLE_ARN , AWS_IAM_ROLE_SESSION_NAME Shared configurations ~/.aws/config , ~/.aws/credentials , configured with AWS_CONFIG_FILE and AWS_SHARED_CREDENTIALS_FILE environment variables Web identity tokens Possibly configured with the AWS_WEB_IDENTITY_TOKEN_FILE environment variable AWS_WEB_IDENTITY_TOKEN_FILE Elastic Container Service (ECS) Configured with the AWS_CONTAINER_CREDENTIALS_RELATIVE_URI or AWS_CONTAINER_CREDENTIALS_FULL_URI , and AWS_CONTAINER_AUTHORIZATION_TOKEN environment variables

Assume Role: