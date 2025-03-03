Best Practices for Query Planning
Design your schemas and use features to optimize query planning performance
When working with Apollo Federation, changes in your schema can have unexpected impact on the complexity and performance of your graph. Adding one field or changing one directive may create a new supergraph that has hundreds, or even thousands, of new possible paths and edges to connect entities and resolve client operations. Consequently, query planning throughput and latency may degrade. While validation errors can be found at build time with schema composition, other changes may lead to issues that only arise at runtime, during query plan generation or execution.
Examples of changes that can impact query planning include:
Adding or modifying
@key,
@requires,
@provides, or
@shareabledirective usage
Adding or removing a type implementation from an interface
Using
interfaceObjectand adding new fields to an interface
To help alleviate these issues as much as possible, we recommend following some of these best practices for your federated graph.
Use shared types and fields judiciously
The
@shareable directive allows multiple subgraphs to resolve the same types or fields on entities, giving the query planner options for potentially shorter query paths. However, it's important to use it judiciously.
Extensive
@shareableuse can exponentially increase the number of possible query plans generated as the query planner will find the shortest path to the desired result. This can then potentially lead to performance degradation at runtime as we generate plans.
Using
@shareableat root fields on the
Query,
Mutation, and
Subscriptiontypes indicates that any subgraph can resolve a given entry point. While query plans can be deterministic for a given version of Router + Federation, there are no guarantees across versions, meaning that your plans may change if new services get added or deleted. This could cause an unexpected change in traffic for a given service, even there were no changes in the operations.
Using shared root types also implies that the fields return the same data in the same order across all subgraphs, even if the data is a list, which is often not the case for dynamic applications.
Minimize operations spanning multiple subgraphs
Operations that need to query multiple subgraphs can impact performance because each additional subgraph queried adds complexity to the query plan, increasing the time in the Router for both generation and execution of the operation.
Design your schema to minimize operations that span numerous subgraphs.
Using directives like
@requiresor
@interfaceObjectcarefully to control complexity.
@requires directive
The
@requires directive allows a subgraph to fetch additional fields needed to resolve an entity. This can be powerful but must be handled with care.
Changes to fields utilized by
@requirescan impact the subgraph fetches that current operations depend on and may create larger and slower plans.
When performing schema migrations involving
@requires, ensure compatibility by deploying changes in a manner that avoids disrupting ongoing queries. Plan deployments and schema changes in an atomic fashion.
Example
Consider the following example of a
Products subgraph and a
Reviews subgraph:
type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
upc: ID!
nameLowerCase: String!
}
type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
upc: ID!
nameLowercase: String! @external
reviews: [Review]! @requires(fields: "nameLowercase")
}
Suppose you want to deprecate the
nameLowercase field and replace it with the
name field, like so:
type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
upc: ID!
nameLowerCase: String! @deprecated
name: String!
}
type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
upc: ID!
nameLowercase: String! @external
name: String! @external
reviews: [Review]! @requires(fields: "name")
}
To perform this migration in place:
Modify the
Productssubgraph to add the new field using
rover subgraph publishto push the new subgraph schema.
Deploy a new version of the
Reviewssubgraph with a resolver that accepts either
nameLowercaseor
namein the source object.
Modify the Reviews subgraph's schema in the registry so that it
@requires(fields: "name").
Deploy a new version of the
Reviewssubgraph with a resolver that only accepts the
namein its source object.
Alternatively, you can perform this operation with an atomic migration at the subgraph level by modifying the subgraph's URL:
Modify the
Productssubgraph to add the
namefield (as usual, first deploy all replicas, then use
rover subgraph publishto push the new subgraph schema).
Deploy a new set of
Reviewsreplicas to a new URL that reads from
name.
Register the
Reviewssubgraph with the new URL and the schema changes above.
With this atomic strategy, the query planner resolves all outstanding requests to the old subgraph URL that relied on
nameLowercase with the old query-planning configuration, which
@requires the
nameLowercase field. All new requests are made to the new subgraph URL using the new query-planning configuration, which
@requires the
name field.
Manage interface migrations
Interfaces are an essential part of GraphQL schema design, offering flexibility in defining polymorphic types. However, they can also be open for implementation across service boundaries, allowing subgraphs to contribute a new type that changes how existing operations execute.
Approach interface migrations similar to database migrations. Ensure that changes to interface implementations are performed safely, avoiding disruptions to query operations.
Example
Suppose you define a
Channel interface in one subgraph and other types that implement
Channel in two other subgraphs:
interface Channel @key(fields: "id") {
id: ID!
}
type WebChannel implements Channel @key(fields: "id") {
id: ID!
webHook: String!
}
type EmailChannel implements Channel @key(fields: "id") {
id: ID!
emailAddress: String!
}
To safely remove the
EmailChannel type from your supergraph schema:
Perform a
rover subgraph publishof the
EmailChanneltype from its schema.
Deploy a new version of the subgraph that removes the
EmailChanneltype.
The first step causes the query planner to stop sending fragments
...on EmailChannel, which would fail validation if sent to a subgraph that isn't aware of the type.
If you want to keep the
EmailChannel type but remove it from the
Channel interface, the process is similar. Instead of removing the
EmailChannel type altogether, only remove the
implements Channel addendum to the type definition. This is because the query planner expands queries to interfaces or unions into fragments on their implementing types.
For example, a query like this:
1query FindChannel($id: ID!) {
2 channel(id: $id) {
3 id
4 }
5}
generates two queries, one to each subgraph, like so:
1query {
2_entities(...) {
3...on EmailChannel {
4id
5}
6}
7}
1query {
2_entities(...) {
3...on WebChannel {
4id
5}
6}
7}
Currently, the router expands all interfaces into implementing types.
Use recommended features
GraphOS and router provide many features that help monitor and improve query planning performance, both at build time and runtime.
Build time
Use schema proposals to review changes that have a large impact across entities and interfaces
Enable common linter settings
Setup custom checks to do advanced and specific validations, like limiting the size of query plans
Runtime
In the router configuration there are many settings to help monitor and improve performance impacts. Here are some features all production graphs should consider:
Monitor your query planner performance with the standard instruments
Enabling and configuring the in-memory cache for query plans
Using the cache warm up features included out of the box and using the
dry-runheaders for operations
Enabling and configuring distributed caches for query plans to share across router instances
Limiting the size of operations (and therefore their query plans) with request limits and the cost with demand control