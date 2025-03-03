Best Practices for Query Planning

When working with Apollo Federation, changes in your schema can have unexpected impact on the complexity and performance of your graph. Adding one field or changing one directive may create a new supergraph that has hundreds, or even thousands, of new possible paths and edges to connect entities and resolve client operations. Consequently, query planning throughput and latency may degrade. While validation errors can be found at build time with schema composition, other changes may lead to issues that only arise at runtime, during query plan generation or execution.

Examples of changes that can impact query planning include:

Adding or modifying @key , @requires , @provides , or @shareable directive usage

Adding or removing a type implementation from an interface

Using interfaceObject and adding new fields to an interface

To help alleviate these issues as much as possible, we recommend following some of these best practices for your federated graph.

Use shared types and fields judiciously

The @shareable directive allows multiple subgraphs to resolve the same types or fields on entities, giving the query planner options for potentially shorter query paths. However, it's important to use it judiciously.

Extensive @shareable use can exponentially increase the number of possible query plans generated as the query planner will find the shortest path to the desired result. This can then potentially lead to performance degradation at runtime as we generate plans.

Using @shareable at root fields on the Query , Mutation , and Subscription types indicates that any subgraph can resolve a given entry point. While query plans can be deterministic for a given version of Router + Federation, there are no guarantees across versions, meaning that your plans may change if new services get added or deleted. This could cause an unexpected change in traffic for a given service, even there were no changes in the operations. Using shared root types also implies that the fields return the same data in the same order across all subgraphs, even if the data is a list, which is often not the case for dynamic applications.



Minimize operations spanning multiple subgraphs

Operations that need to query multiple subgraphs can impact performance because each additional subgraph queried adds complexity to the query plan, increasing the time in the Router for both generation and execution of the operation.

Design your schema to minimize operations that span numerous subgraphs.

Using directives like @requires or @interfaceObject carefully to control complexity.

@requires directive

The @requires directive allows a subgraph to fetch additional fields needed to resolve an entity. This can be powerful but must be handled with care.

Changes to fields utilized by @requires can impact the subgraph fetches that current operations depend on and may create larger and slower plans.

When performing schema migrations involving @requires , ensure compatibility by deploying changes in a manner that avoids disrupting ongoing queries. Plan deployments and schema changes in an atomic fashion.

Example

Consider the following example of a Products subgraph and a Reviews subgraph:

GraphQL Products subgraph type Product @key ( fields : "upc" ) { upc : ID ! nameLowerCase : String ! }

GraphQL Reviews subgraph type Product @key ( fields : "upc" ) { upc : ID ! nameLowercase : String ! @external reviews : [ Review ] ! @requires ( fields : "nameLowercase" ) }

Suppose you want to deprecate the nameLowercase field and replace it with the name field, like so:

GraphQL Products subgraph type Product @key ( fields : "upc" ) { upc : ID ! nameLowerCase : String ! @deprecated name : String ! }

GraphQL Reviews subgraph type Product @key ( fields : "upc" ) { upc : ID ! nameLowercase : String ! @external name : String ! @external reviews : [ Review ] ! @requires ( fields : "name" ) }

To perform this migration in place:

Modify the Products subgraph to add the new field using rover subgraph publish to push the new subgraph schema. Deploy a new version of the Reviews subgraph with a resolver that accepts either nameLowercase or name in the source object. Modify the Reviews subgraph's schema in the registry so that it @requires(fields: "name") . Deploy a new version of the Reviews subgraph with a resolver that only accepts the name in its source object.

Alternatively, you can perform this operation with an atomic migration at the subgraph level by modifying the subgraph's URL:

Modify the Products subgraph to add the name field (as usual, first deploy all replicas, then use rover subgraph publish to push the new subgraph schema). Deploy a new set of Reviews replicas to a new URL that reads from name . Register the Reviews subgraph with the new URL and the schema changes above.

With this atomic strategy, the query planner resolves all outstanding requests to the old subgraph URL that relied on nameLowercase with the old query -planning configuration, which @requires the nameLowercase field. All new requests are made to the new subgraph URL using the new query -planning configuration, which @requires the name field.

Manage interface migrations

Interfaces are an essential part of GraphQL schema design, offering flexibility in defining polymorphic types. However, they can also be open for implementation across service boundaries, allowing subgraphs to contribute a new type that changes how existing operations execute.

Approach interface migrations similar to database migrations. Ensure that changes to interface implementations are performed safely, avoiding disruptions to query operations.

Example

Suppose you define a Channel interface in one subgraph and other types that implement Channel in two other subgraphs:

GraphQL Channel subgraph interface Channel @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! }

GraphQL Web subgraph type WebChannel implements Channel @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! webHook : String ! }

GraphQL Email subgraph type EmailChannel implements Channel @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! emailAddress : String ! }

To safely remove the EmailChannel type from your supergraph schema:

Perform a rover subgraph publish of the email subgraph that removes the EmailChannel type from its schema. Deploy a new version of the subgraph that removes the EmailChannel type.

The first step causes the query planner to stop sending fragments ...on EmailChannel , which would fail validation if sent to a subgraph that isn't aware of the type.

If you want to keep the EmailChannel type but remove it from the Channel interface, the process is similar. Instead of removing the EmailChannel type altogether, only remove the implements Channel addendum to the type definition. This is because the query planner expands queries to interfaces or unions into fragments on their implementing types.

For example, a query like this:

GraphQL copy 1 query FindChannel ( $id : ID ! ) { 2 channel ( id : $id ) { 3 id 4 } 5 }

generates two queries, one to each subgraph, like so:

GraphQL Query to email subgraph copy 1 query { 2 _entities (...) { 3 ... on EmailChannel { 4 id 5 } 6 } 7 } GraphQL Query to web subgraph copy 1 query { 2 _entities (...) { 3 ... on WebChannel { 4 id 5 } 6 } 7 }

Currently, the router expands all interfaces into implementing types.

Use recommended features

GraphOS and router provide many features that help monitor and improve query planning performance, both at build time and runtime.

Build time

Runtime

In the router configuration there are many settings to help monitor and improve performance impacts. Here are some features all production graphs should consider: