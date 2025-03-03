Federation Version Support
Check router version compatibility with Apollo Federation versions
The GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core support supergraph schemas that are generated via Apollo Federation 2.x composition. This composition algorithm is usually performed by one of the following:
Apollo GraphOS (for supergraphs that use managed federation)
The Rover CLI (for non-managed supergraphs)
Apollo Federation is an evolving project, and its composition algorithm regularly receives new features and bug fixes.
Support table
The table below shows which version of federation each router release is compiled against. Make sure that your router's federation version is at least as recent as the version used to compose your supergraph schema.
|Router version
|Federation version
|v2.0.0 and later (see latest releases)
|2.9.3
|v1.57.0 - v1.60.0
|2.9.3
|v1.56.0
|2.9.2
|v1.55.0
|2.9.1
|v1.52.1 - v1.53.0
|2.9.0
|v1.52.1
|2.8.5
|v1.49.0 - v1.52.0
|2.8.1
|v1.48.0 - v1.49.0
|2.8.0
|v1.46.0 - v1.47.0
|2.7.5
|v1.45.1
|2.7.2
|⚠️ v1.45.0
|2.7.2
|v1.39.0 - v1.44.0
|2.7.1
|v1.38.0
|2.6.3
|v1.36.0 - v1.37.0
|2.6.2
|v1.35.0
|2.6.1
|v1.34.1
|2.5.7
|v1.33.0 - v1.34.0
|2.5.5
|v1.30.0 - v1.32.0
|2.5.4
|️v1.29.1
|2.5.3
|⚠️ v1.29.0
|2.5.3
|⚠️ v1.28.0 - v1.28.1
|2.5.1
|v1.25.0 - v1.27.0
|2.4.10
|v1.24.0
|2.4.9
|v1.21.0 - v1.23.0
|2.4.8
|v1.20.0
|2.4.7
|️⚠️ v1.19.1
|2.4.6
|⚠️ v1.19.0
|2.4.5
|v1.16.0 - v1.18.1
|2.4.2
|v1.15.0 - v1.15.1
|2.4.1
|v1.13.1 - v1.14.0
|2.4.0
|v1.11.0 - v1.13.0
|2.3.2
|v1.10.2 - v1.10.3
|2.3.1
|⚠️ v1.10.1
|2.3.1
|⚠️ v1.10.0
|2.3.0
|v1.6.0 - v1.9.0
|2.2.2
|v1.2.1 - v1.5.0
|2.1.4
|v1.0.0 - v1.2.0
|2.1.3
See pre-1.0 versions
|Router version
|Federation version
|v1.0.0-rc.1 and v1.0.0
|2.1.2-alpha.2
|v1.0.0-rc.0
|2.1.2-alpha.1
|v1.0.0-alpha.3
|2.1.2-alpha.0
|v1.0.0-alpha.1 - v1.0.0-alpha.2
|2.1.1
|v0.16.0 - v1.0.0-alpha.0
|2.1.0-alpha.4
|v0.9.0 – v0.15.1
|2.0.2
|v0.1.0-preview.5 – v0.1.0-preview.7
|2.0.1
|v0.1.0-preview.4
|2.0.0
|v0.1.0-preview.3
|2.0.0-preview.7
Federation 1 support
Only Apollo Router Core and GraphOS Router v1.59 and earlier support Federation v1.x supergraphs. The following don't support Federation v1.x:
Router v1.60 and later
Router v2.0 and later