Configuring CORS
Control browser access to your router
By default, the router enables only GraphOS Studio to initiate browser connections to it. If your supergraph serves data to other browser-based applications, you need to do one of the following in the
cors section of your router's YAML config file :
Add the origins of those web applications to the router's list of allowed
origins.
Use this option if there is a known, finite list of web applications that consume your supergraph.
Add a regex that matches the origins of those web applications to the router's list of allowed
origins.
This option comes in handy if you want to match origins against a pattern, see the example below that matches subdomains of a specific namespace.
Enable the
allow_any_originoption.
Use this option if your supergraph is a public API with arbitrarily many web app consumers.
With this option enabled, the router sends the wildcard (
*) value for the
Access-Control-Allow-Originheader. This enables any website to initiate browser connections to it (but they can't provide cookies or other credentials).
If clients need to authenticate their requests with cookies , you must use either
origins,
match_origins, or the combination of both options. When using both options, note that
originsis evaluated before
match_origins.
The following snippet includes an example of each option (use either
allow_any_origin, or
origins and/or
match_origins):
1cors:
2
3 # Set to true to allow any origin
4 # (Defaults to false)
5 allow_any_origin: true
6
7 # List of accepted origins
8 # (Ignored if allow_any_origin is true)
9 # (Defaults to the GraphOS Studio url: `https://studio.apollographql.com`)
10 #
11 # An origin is a combination of scheme, hostname and port.
12 # It does not have any path section, so no trailing slash.
13 origins:
14 - https://www.your-app.example.com
15 - https://studio.apollographql.com # Keep this so GraphOS Studio can run queries against your router
16 match_origins:
17 - "^https://([a-z0-9]+[.])*api[.]example[.]com$" # any host that uses https and ends with .api.example.com
You can also disable CORS entirely by setting
origins to an empty list:
1cors:
2 origins: []
If your router serves exclusively non-browser-based clients, you probably don't need to modify the default CORS configuration.
Passing credentials
If your router requires requests to include a user's credentials (e.g., via cookies), you need to modify your CORS configuration to tell the browser those credentials are allowed.
You can enable credentials with CORS by setting the
Access-Control-Allow-Credentials HTTP header to
true.
To allow browsers to pass credentials to the router, set
allow_credentials to
true, like so:
1cors:
2 origins:
3 - https://www.your-app.example.com
4 - https://studio.apollographql.com
5 allow_credentials: true
origins. If your router enables
allow_any_origin, your browser will refuse to send credentials.
Additionally, you'll need to configure the router to forward the
Cookie header to some (or all) of your subgraphs:
1headers:
2 all:
3 request:
4 - propagate:
5 named: cookie
For examples of sending cookies and authorization headers from Apollo Client, see Authentication .
All
cors options
The following snippet shows all CORS configuration defaults for the router:
1#
2# CORS (Cross Origin Resource Sharing)
3#
4cors:
5
6 # Set to true to allow any origin
7 allow_any_origin: false
8
9 # List of accepted origins
10 # (Ignored if allow_any_origin is set to true)
11 #
12 # An origin is a combination of scheme, hostname and port.
13 # It does not have any path section, so no trailing slash.
14 origins:
15 - https://studio.apollographql.com # Keep this so GraphOS Studio can still run queries against your router
16
17 # Set to true to add the `Access-Control-Allow-Credentials` header
18 allow_credentials: false
19
20 # The headers to allow.
21 # Not setting this mirrors a client's received `access-control-request-headers`
22 # This is equivalent to allowing any headers,
23 # except it will also work if allow_credentials is set to true
24 allow_headers: []
25
26 # Allowed request methods
27 methods:
28 - GET
29 - POST
30 - OPTIONS
31
32 # Which response headers are available to scripts running in the
33 # browser in response to a cross-origin request.
34 expose_headers: []
35
36 # Adds the Access-Control-Max-Age header
37 # Can be set to a duration in time units
38 # If not set, the header is not included
39 max_age: 2h
Response
Vary header
A plugin may set a response
Vary header. If, after all plugins are processed, there is no response
Vary header, then the router will add one with a value of "origin".