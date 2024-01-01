Configuring CORS

ⓘ note This article describes CORS configuration that's specific to the GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core . For a more general introduction to CORS and common considerations, see the following sections: Why use CORS?

By default, the router enables only GraphOS Studio to initiate browser connections to it. If your supergraph serves data to other browser-based applications, you need to do one of the following in the cors section of your router's YAML config file :

Add the origins of those web applications to the router's list of allowed origins . Use this option if there is a known, finite list of web applications that consume your supergraph.

Add a regex that matches the origins of those web applications to the router's list of allowed origins . This option comes in handy if you want to match origins against a pattern, see the example below that matches subdomains of a specific namespace.

Enable the allow_any_origin option. Use this option if your supergraph is a public API with arbitrarily many web app consumers. With this option enabled, the router sends the wildcard ( * ) value for the Access-Control-Allow-Origin header. This enables any website to initiate browser connections to it (but they can't provide cookies or other credentials).

If clients need to authenticate their requests with cookies , you must use either origins , match_origins , or the combination of both options. When using both options, note that origins is evaluated before match_origins .

The following snippet includes an example of each option (use either allow_any_origin , or origins and/or match_origins ):

YAML router.yaml copy 1 cors : 2 3 # Set to true to allow any origin 4 # (Defaults to false) 5 allow_any_origin : true 6 7 # List of accepted origins 8 # (Ignored if allow_any_origin is true) 9 # (Defaults to the GraphOS Studio url: `https://studio.apollographql.com`) 10 # 11 # An origin is a combination of scheme, hostname and port. 12 # It does not have any path section, so no trailing slash. 13 origins : 14 - https://www.your-app.example.com 15 - https://studio.apollographql.com # Keep this so GraphOS Studio can run queries against your router 16 match_origins : 17 - "^https://([a-z0-9]+[.])*api[.]example[.]com$" # any host that uses https and ends with .api.example.com

You can also disable CORS entirely by setting origins to an empty list:

yml router.yaml copy 1 cors : 2 origins : []

If your router serves exclusively non-browser-based clients, you probably don't need to modify the default CORS configuration.

Passing credentials

If your router requires requests to include a user's credentials (e.g., via cookies), you need to modify your CORS configuration to tell the browser those credentials are allowed.

You can enable credentials with CORS by setting the Access-Control-Allow-Credentials HTTP header to true .

To allow browsers to pass credentials to the router, set allow_credentials to true , like so:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 cors : 2 origins : 3 - https://www.your-app.example.com 4 - https://studio.apollographql.com 5 allow_credentials : true

💡 tip To support credentialed requests, your router's config file must specify individual origins . If your router enables allow_any_origin , your browser will refuse to send credentials.

Additionally, you'll need to configure the router to forward the Cookie header to some (or all) of your subgraphs:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 headers : 2 all : 3 request : 4 - propagate : 5 named : cookie

For examples of sending cookies and authorization headers from Apollo Client, see Authentication .

All cors options

The following snippet shows all CORS configuration defaults for the router:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 # 2 # CORS (Cross Origin Resource Sharing) 3 # 4 cors : 5 6 # Set to true to allow any origin 7 allow_any_origin : false 8 9 # List of accepted origins 10 # (Ignored if allow_any_origin is set to true) 11 # 12 # An origin is a combination of scheme, hostname and port. 13 # It does not have any path section, so no trailing slash. 14 origins : 15 - https://studio.apollographql.com # Keep this so GraphOS Studio can still run queries against your router 16 17 # Set to true to add the `Access-Control-Allow-Credentials` header 18 allow_credentials : false 19 20 # The headers to allow. 21 # Not setting this mirrors a client's received `access-control-request-headers` 22 # This is equivalent to allowing any headers, 23 # except it will also work if allow_credentials is set to true 24 allow_headers : [] 25 26 # Allowed request methods 27 methods : 28 - GET 29 - POST 30 - OPTIONS 31 32 # Which response headers are available to scripts running in the 33 # browser in response to a cross-origin request. 34 expose_headers : [] 35 36 # Adds the Access-Control-Max-Age header 37 # Can be set to a duration in time units 38 # If not set, the header is not included 39 max_age : 2h

Response Vary header