Request Limits
Protect your router from requests exceeding network, parser, and operation-based limits
For enhanced security, the GraphOS Router can reject requests that violate any of the following kinds of limits:
Operation-based semantic limits
Network-based limits
Parser-based lexical limits
1limits:
2 # Network-based limits
3 http_max_request_bytes: 2000000 # Default value: 2 MB
4
5 # Parser-based limits
6 parser_max_tokens: 15000 # Default value
7 parser_max_recursion: 500 # Default value
8
9 # Operation-based limits (Enterprise only)
10 max_depth: 100
11 max_height: 200
12 max_aliases: 30
13 max_root_fields: 20
Operation-based limits
You can define operation limits in your router's configuration to reject potentially malicious requests. An operation that exceeds any specified limit is rejected (unless you run your router in
warn_only mode ).
Setup
To use operation limits, you must run v1.17 or later of the Apollo Router. Download the latest version.
You define operation limits in your router's YAML config file , like so:
1limits:
2 max_depth: 100
3 max_height: 200
4 max_aliases: 30
5 max_root_fields: 20
6
7 # Uncomment to enable warn_only mode
8 # warn_only: true
Each limit takes an integer value. You can define any combination of supported limits .
Supported limits
max_depth
Limits the deepest nesting of selection sets in an operation, including fields in fragments.
The
GetBook operation below has depth three:
1query GetBook {
2 book { # Depth 1 (root field)
3 ...bookDetails
4 }
5}
6
7fragment bookDetails on Book {
8 details { # Depth 2 (nested under `book`)
9 ... on ProductDetailsBook {
10 country # Depth 3 (nested under `details`)
11 }
12 }
13}
max_height
Limits the number of unique fields included in an operation, including fields of fragments. If a particular field is included multiple times via aliases, it's counted only once.
The
GetUser operation below has height three:
1query GetUser {
2 user { # 1
3 id # 2
4 name # 3
5 username: name # Aliased duplicate (not counted)
6 }
7}
Each unique field increments an operation's height by one, regardless of that field's return type (scalar, object, or list).
max_aliases
Limits the total number of aliased fields in an operation, including fields of fragments.
The
GetUser operation below includes three aliases:
1query GetUser {
2 user {
3 nickname: name # 1
4 username: name # 2
5 handle: name # 3
6 }
7}
Each aliased field increments the alias count by one, regardless of that field's return type (scalar, object, or list).
max_root_fields
Limits the number of root fields in an operation, including root fields in fragments. If a particular root field is included multiple times via aliases, each usage is counted.
The following operation includes three root fields:
1query GetTopProducts {
2 topBooks { # 1
3 id
4 }
5 topMovies { # 2
6 id
7 }
8 topGames { # 3
9 id
10 }
11}
warn_only mode
If you run your router in
warn_only mode, operations that exceed defined limits are not rejected. Instead, the router processes these operations as usual and emits a
WARN trace that notes all exceeded limits, like so:
12023-03-15T19:08:23.123456Z WARN apollo_router::operation_limits: max_depth exceeded, max_depth: 3, current_op_depth: 5, operation: "query GetOwnerLocation {cat {owner {location {postalCode}}}}"
Running in
warn_only mode can be useful while you're testing to determine the most appropriate limits to set for your supergraph.
You can enable or disable
warn_only mode in your router's YAML config file , like so:
1limits:
2 warn_only: true # warn_only mode always enabled
Response format for exceeded limits
Whenever your router rejects a request because it exceeds an operation limit, the router responds with a 400 HTTP status code and a standard GraphQL error response body:
1# HTTP 400
2{
3 "data": {},
4 "errors": [
5 {
6 "message": "Maximum height (field count) limit exceeded in this operation",
7 "extensions": {
8 "code": "MAX_HEIGHT_LIMIT"
9 }
10 }
11 ]
12}
If you run your router in
warn_only mode , the router logs the limit violation but executes the operation as normal, returning a 200 status code with the expected response.
Network-based limits
http_max_request_bytes
Limits the amount of data read from the network for the body of HTTP requests, to protect against unbounded memory consumption. This limit is checked before JSON parsing. Both the GraphQL document and associated variables count toward it.
The default value is
2000000 bytes, 2 MB.
Before increasing this limit significantly consider testing performance in an environment similar to your production, especially if some clients are untrusted. Many concurrent large requests could cause the Router to run out of memory.
Parser-based limits
parser_max_tokens
Limits the number of tokens a query document can include. This counts all tokens, including both lexical and ignored tokens .
The default value is
15000.
parser_max_recursion
Limits the deepest level of recursion allowed by the router's GraphQL parser to prevent stack overflows. This corresponds to the deepest nesting level of any single GraphQL operation or fragment defined in a query document.
The default value is
500.
In the example below, the
GetProducts operation has a recursion of three, and the
ProductVariation fragment has a recursion of two. Therefore, the max recursion of the query document is three.
1query GetProducts {
2 allProducts { #1
3 ...productVariation
4 delivery { #2
5 fastestDelivery #3
6 }
7 }
8}
9
10fragment ProductVariation on Product {
11 variation { #1
12 name #2
13 }
14}
Note that the router calculates the recursion depth for each operation and fragment separately. Even if a fragment is included in an operation, that fragment's recursion depth does not contribute to the operation's recursion depth.
experimental_parser_recursion_limit.