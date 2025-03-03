Response Caching Quickstart

PLAN REQUIRED This feature is available on the following GraphOS plans: Free, Developer, Standard, Enterprise Rate limits apply on the Free plan. Performance pricing applies on Developer and Standard plans. Developer and Standard plans require Router v2.6.0 or later.

Learn how GraphOS Router can cache portions of query responses using Redis to improve your query latency in the supergraph.

Quickstart

Follow this guide to enable and add a minimal configuration for response caching in GraphOS Router.

Prerequisites

To use response caching in GraphOS Router, you must set up:

A Redis instance or cluster that your router instances can communicate with

A router that connects to GraphOS

Configure router for response caching

In router.yaml , configure preview_response_cache :

Enable response caching globally

Configure Redis using the same conventions described in distributed caching

Configure response caching per subgraph, with overrides per subgraph for disabling response caching and TTL

For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 # Enable response caching globally 2 preview_response_cache : 3 enabled : true 4 debug : true # Enable the ability to return data to the cache debugger. Avoid enabling this in production. 5 invalidation : 6 listen : 0.0.0.0:4000 7 path : /invalidation 8 subgraph : 9 all : 10 enabled : true 11 # Configure Redis for all subgraphs 12 redis : 13 urls : [ "redis://localhost:6379" ] 14 invalidation : 15 enabled : true 16 shared_key : ${env.INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY} # Use environment variable INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY 17 # Configure overrides for specific subgraphs 18 subgraphs : 19 inventory : 20 enabled : false # Disable caching for inventory subgraph 21 products : 22 redis : 23 urls : [ "redis://products-cache:6379" ] # Use different Redis for products

Identify what data to cache

To identify which subgraphs would benefit most from caching, you can enable metrics and increase their granularity. Keep in mind that more granularity leads to higher metric cardinality, which might increase costs in your APM.

Configure this metric as follows:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 cache : # Cache instruments configuration 5 apollo.router.operations.response.cache : # A counter which counts the number of cache hit and miss for subgraph requests 6 attributes : 7 graphql.type.name : true # Include the entity type name. default: false 8 subgraph.name : # Custom attributes to include the subgraph name in the metric 9 subgraph_name : true 10 # supergraph.operation.name: # Add custom attribute to display the supergraph operation name 11 # supergraph_operation_name: string 12 # You can add more custom attributes using subgraph selectors

You can now use the apollo.router.operations.response.cache metric to create a dashboard like this example:

The left chart shows cache hits per subgraph and type. No cache hits appear because your subgraphs don't return any Cache-Control headers. The right chart shows cache misses and potential cache hits. In this example, caching the User type from the posts subgraph would be beneficial given the high number of cache misses.

Integrate with your schema

Consider an example with two subgraphs: users and posts.

GraphQL users.graphql copy 1 extend schema 2 @link ( 3 url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.12" 4 import : [ "@key" , "@external" ] 5 ) 6 7 type Query { 8 user ( id : ID ! ): User 9 users : [ User ! ] ! 10 } 11 12 type User @key ( fields : "id" ) { 13 id : ID ! 14 name : String ! 15 email : String ! 16 posts : [ Post ! ] ! @external 17 } 18 19 type Post @key ( fields : "id" ) { 20 id : ID ! 21 content : String ! @external 22 }

GraphQL posts.graphql copy 1 extend schema 2 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.12" , import : [ "@key" ]) 3 4 type Query { 5 posts : [ Post ! ] 6 post ( id : ID ! ): Post 7 } 8 9 type User @key ( fields : "id" ) { 10 id : ID ! 11 posts : [ Post ! ] ! 12 } 13 14 type Post @key ( fields : "id" ) { 15 id : ID ! 16 title : String ! 17 content : String ! 18 author : User ! 19 featuredImage : String 20 }

Based on the metrics, caching the User type on the posts subgraph would provide significant benefits. Enable this using the @cacheControl directive.

note This example using @cacheControl only works if you're using a subgraph which supports @cacheControl , like Apollo Server. If you're using another server, update your codebase to return the correct Cache-Control header using the method provided by that server according to its documentation.

Here is the new version of the schema for subgraph posts :

GraphQL posts.graphql copy 1 extend schema 2 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.12" , import : [ "@key" ]) 3 4 enum CacheControlScope { 5 PUBLIC 6 PRIVATE 7 } 8 directive @cacheControl ( 9 maxAge : Int 10 scope : CacheControlScope 11 inheritMaxAge : Boolean 12 ) on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION 13 14 type Query { 15 posts : [ Post ! ] @cacheControl ( maxAge : 60 ) 16 post ( id : ID ! ): Post 17 } 18 19 type User @key ( fields : "id" ) @cacheControl ( maxAge : 60 ) { 20 id : ID ! 21 posts : [ Post ! ] ! 22 } 23 24 type Post @key ( fields : "id" ) @cacheControl ( maxAge : 60 ) { 25 id : ID ! 26 title : String ! 27 content : String ! 28 author : User ! 29 featuredImage : String 30 }

The cache control is set with a TTL of 60 seconds, so both the Post and User types are cached for 60 seconds. With caching enabled, you can see the difference in the dashboard: more cache hits and fewer cache misses.

Response times are also faster, as shown in the right panel of this screenshot:

If you execute an example query twice in Apollo Sandbox with cache debugger enabled you should see all the entries coming from cache in source column:

Invalidation

With cached data based on TTL, you might want to increase these TTLs and automatically invalidate specific data when you know it has changed. Response caching provides multiple ways to invalidate data. For more details, see Invalidation. This quickstart uses cache tags, which work like surrogate cache keys for REST APIs. You can tag data in your schema to enable targeted invalidation.

Use the @cacheTag directive introduced in Federation v2.12. It takes a format argument to create your cache tag. For the User type and the posts root field, create different cache tags:

GraphQL posts.graphql copy 1 extend schema 2 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.12" , import : [ "@key" , "@cacheTag" ]) 3 4 enum CacheControlScope { 5 PUBLIC 6 PRIVATE 7 } 8 directive @cacheControl ( 9 maxAge : Int 10 scope : CacheControlScope 11 inheritMaxAge : Boolean 12 ) on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION 13 14 type Query { 15 posts : [ Post ! ] @cacheControl ( maxAge : 60 ) @cacheTag ( format : "posts" ) 16 post ( id : ID ! ): Post 17 } 18 19 type User @key ( fields : "id" ) @cacheControl ( maxAge : 60 ) @cacheTag ( format : "user-{$key.id}" ) @cacheTag ( format : "user" ) { 20 id : ID ! 21 posts : [ Post ! ] ! 22 } 23 24 type Post @key ( fields : "id" ) @cacheControl ( maxAge : 60 ) { 25 id : ID ! 26 title : String ! 27 content : String ! 28 author : User ! 29 featuredImage : String 30 }

note Re-compose or publish your schemas using rover after making these changes.

The User type is tagged with a static cache tag format user and a dynamic one with variable interpolation using the entity key id to generate the cache tag. For example, if the fetched User has an id of 42 , it generates user-42 as a cache tag.

With tagged data, you can invalidate it using a curl command to invalidate the user with ID 42 :

Text copy 1 curl --request POST \ 2 --header "authorization: $INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY" \ 3 --header 'content-type: application/json' \ 4 --url http://localhost:4000/invalidation \ 5 --data '[{"kind":"cache_tag","subgraphs":["posts"],"cache_tag":"user-42"}]'

INVALIDATION_SHARED_KEY is an environment variable containing a token for authenticating requests to this endpoint. This was configured in the router setup at the beginning of this page.

The call returns the number of invalidated entries. For example, if only one entry was invalidated:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "count" : 1 3 }

If you execute an example query twice in Apollo Sandbox with cache debugger enabled you should see all the entries coming from cache in source column and now you should see the generated cache tags for entities and root field posts in Cache tags column:

To explore response caching and see what data has been cached in a query, use the cache debugger.