Datadog Integration

Monitor your Apollo Router with Datadog's comprehensive observability platform

Integrate your Apollo Router with Datadog to gain comprehensive visibility into your GraphQL infrastructure through distributed tracing, metrics, and performance monitoring.

Recommended setup flow

  1. Connect to Datadog: Choose and configure your connection method

  2. Configure router instrumentation: Add Datadog-specific attributes and error tracking for populating APM views and dashboards

  3. Create a dashboard - Set up dashboards using our pre-configured template to monitor your router

