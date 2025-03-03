Datadog Integration
Monitor your Apollo Router with Datadog's comprehensive observability platform
Integrate your Apollo Router with Datadog to gain comprehensive visibility into your GraphQL infrastructure through distributed tracing, metrics, and performance monitoring.
Recommended setup flow
Connect to Datadog: Choose and configure your connection method
Configure router instrumentation: Add Datadog-specific attributes and error tracking for populating APM views and dashboards
Create a dashboard - Set up dashboards using our pre-configured template to monitor your router