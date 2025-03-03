Router Tracing

Apollo Router supports a collection of tracing exporters:

The router generates spans that include the various phases of serving a request and associated dependencies. This is useful for showing how response time is affected by:

Sub-request response times

Query shape (sub-request dependencies)

Router post-processing

Span data is sent to a collector such as Jaeger , which can assemble spans into a Gantt chart for analysis.

tip To get the most out of distributed tracing, all components in your system should be instrumented.

Tracing common configuration

Common tracing configuration contains global settings for all exporters.

Service name

Set a service name for your router traces so you can easily locate them in external metrics dashboards.

The service name can be set by an environment variable or in router.yaml , with the following order of precedence (first to last):

OTEL_SERVICE_NAME environment variable OTEL_RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES environment variable telemetry.exporters.tracing.common.service_name in router.yaml telemetry.exporters.tracing.common.service_name : YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 common : 5 # (Optional) Set the service name to easily find metrics related to the apollo-router in your metrics dashboards 6 service_name : "router" Example setting service name in telemetry.exporters.tracing.common.resource in router.yaml telemetry.exporters.tracing.common.resource : YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 common : 5 resource : 6 # (Optional) Set the service name to easily find metrics related to the apollo-router in your metrics dashboards 7 "service.name" : "router" Example setting service name in

If the service name isn't explicitly set, it defaults to unknown_service:router or unknown_service if the executable name cannot be determined.

resource

A resource attribute is a set of key-value pairs that provide additional information to an exporter. Application performance monitors (APM) may interpret and display resource information.

In router.yaml , resource attributes are set in telemetry.exporters.tracing.common.resource . For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 common : 5 resource : 6 "deployment.environment.name" : "production" 7 "k8s.namespace.name" : "{env.MY_K8_NAMESPACE_ENV_VARIABLE}"

For OpenTelemetry conventions for resources, see Resource Semantic Conventions .

sampler

You can configure the sampling rate of traces to match the rate of your application performance monitors (APM). To enable sampling configuration, in router.yaml set telemetry.exporters.tracing.common.sampler and telemetry.exporters.tracing.common.parent_based_sampler :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 common : 5 sampler : always_on # (default) all requests are sampled (always_on|always_off|<0.0-1.0>) 6 parent_based_sampler : true # (default) If an incoming span has OpenTelemetry headers then the request will always be sampled.

sampler sets the sampling rate as a decimal percentage, always_on , or always_off . For example, setting sampler: 0.1 samples 10% of your requests. always_on (the default) sends all spans to your APM. always_off turns off sampling. No spans reach your APM.

parent_based_sampler enables clients to make the sampling decision. This guarantees that a trace that starts at a client will also have spans at the router. You may wish to disable it (setting parent_based_sampler: false ) if your router is exposed directly to the internet.

preview_datadog_agent_sampling

Requires ≥ Router v1.59 Preview Feature

Enable accurate Datadog APM views with the preview_datadog_agent_sampling option.

The Datadog APM view relies on traces to generate metrics. For this to be accurate, all requests must be sampled and sent to the Datadog Agent.

To both enable accurate APM views and prevent all traces from being sent to Datadog, you must set preview_datadog_agent_sampling to true and adjust the sampler to the desired percentage of traces to be sent to Datadog.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 common : 5 # Only 10 percent of spans will be forwarded from the Datadog agent to Datadog. Experiment to find a value that is good for you! 6 sampler : 0.1 7 preview_datadog_agent_sampling : true

To learn more details and limitations about this option, go to preview_datadog_agent_sampling in DataDog trace exporter docs.

propagation

The telemetry.exporters.tracing.propagation section allows you to configure which propagators are active in addition to those automatically activated by using an exporter.

Specifying explicit propagation is generally only required if you're using an exporter that supports multiple trace ID formats, for example, OpenTelemetry Collector, Jaeger, or OpenTracing compatible exporters.

For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 propagation : 5 # https://www.w3.org/TR/baggage/ 6 baggage : false 7 8 # https://www.datadoghq.com/ 9 datadog : false 10 11 # https://www.jaegertracing.io/ (compliant with opentracing) 12 jaeger : false 13 14 # https://www.w3.org/TR/trace-context/ 15 trace_context : false 16 17 # https://zipkin.io/ (compliant with opentracing) 18 zipkin : false 19 20 # https://aws.amazon.com/xray/ (compliant with opentracing) 21 aws_xray : false 22 23 # If you have your own way to generate a trace id and you want to pass it via a custom request header 24 request : 25 # The name of the header to read the trace id from 26 header_name : my-trace-id 27 # The format of the trace when propagating to subgraphs. 28 format : uuid

request configuration reference

Option Values Default Description header_name The name of the http header to use for propagation. format hexadecimal | open_telemetry | decimal | datadog | uuid hexadecimal The output format of the trace_id

Valid values for format :

hexadecimal - 32-character hexadecimal string (e.g. 0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef )

open_telemetry - 32-character hexadecimal string (e.g. 0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef )

decimal - 16-character decimal string (e.g. 1234567890123456 )

datadog - 16-character decimal string (e.g. 1234567890123456 )

uuid - 36-character UUID string (e.g. 01234567-89ab-cdef-0123-456789abcdef )

note Incoming trace IDs must be in open_telemetry or uuid format.

Limits

You may set limits on spans to prevent sending too much data to your APM. For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 common : 5 max_attributes_per_event : 128 6 max_attributes_per_link : 128 7 max_attributes_per_span : 128 8 max_events_per_span : 128 9 max_links_per_span : 128

Attributes, events and links that exceed the limits are dropped silently.

max_attributes_per_event

Events are used to describe something that happened in the context of a span. For example, an exception or a message sent. These events can have attributes that are key-value pairs that provide additional information to display via APM.

max_attributes_per_link

Spans may link to other spans in the same or different trace. For example, a span may link to a parent span, or a span may link to a span in a different trace to represent that trace's parent. These links may have attributes that are key-value pairs that provide additional information to display via APM.

max_attributes_per_span

Spans are used to a activity in the context of a trace. For example, a request to a subgraph or a query planning. Spans can have attributes that are key-value pairs that provide additional information to display via APM.

max_events_per_span

Spans may have events that describe something that happened in the context of a span. For example, an exception or a message sent. The number of events per span can be limited to prevent spans becoming very large.

Spans may link to other spans in the same or different trace. For example, a span may link to a parent span, or a span may link to a span in a different trace to represent that trace's parent. The number of links per span can be limited to prevent spans becoming very large.

experimental_response_trace_id

If you want to expose in response headers the generated trace ID or the one you provided using propagation headers you can use this configuration:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 experimental_response_trace_id : 5 enabled : true # default: false 6 header_name : "my-trace-id" # default: "apollo-trace-id"

Using this configuration you will have a response header called my-trace-id containing the trace ID. It could help you to debug a specific query if you want to grep your log with this trace id to have more context.

experimental_response_trace_id reference

Attribute Default Description enabled false Set to true to return trace IDs on response headers. header_name apollo-trace-id The name of the header to respond with.

Tracing common reference

Attribute Default Description parent_based_sampler true Sampling decisions from upstream will be honored preview_datadog_agent_sampling false Send all spans to the Datadog agent. propagation The propagation configuration. sampler always_on The sampling rate for traces. service_name unknown_service:router The OpenTelemetry service name. service_namespace The OpenTelemetry namespace. resource The OpenTelemetry resource to attach to traces. experimental_response_trace_id Return the trace ID in a response header. max_attributes_per_event 128 The maximum number of attributes per event. max_attributes_per_link 128 The maximum number of attributes per link. max_attributes_per_span 128 The maximum number of attributes per span. max_events_per_span 128 The maximum number of events per span. max_links_per_span 128 The maximum links per span.

